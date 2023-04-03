Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pala Mediterranean Kitchen 3317 Sheridan st

review star

No reviews yet

3317 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Morrocan "Mehamar" Pie

$7.95

Moroccan pie with lemon

Moroccan Frena Bread

$8.99

Frena bread served with spicy plate- Arissa, Spicy jalapeno, Moroccan olives

Morrocan Cigars

$19.95

Home made Moroccan cigars filled with beef, tahini and preserved lemon

Moroccan Hummus

$17.90

Hummus plate with Moroccan garbanzo beans, olive oil, cilantro and Moroccan Frena bread

Flanken Hummus

$21.95

Hummus with 8 hours cooked flanken, olive oil, cilantro and Moroccan Frena bread

Salads

Israeli salad

$15.90

Cucumber, tomato, onion, parsley, mint, with olive oil, lemon , black pepper, salt and tahini Arissa

Moroccan couscous herb salad

$20.95

Hand made Moroccan couscous with parsley, cilantro, mint, cranberries , almonds ,cucumber, oil and tahini

Sandwiches

Schnitzel sandwich "Shel Shishi"

$17.95

Moroccan ban with home made Matbucha, purple cabbage and mayo, spicy jalapeno, fried eggplant and thin crispy schnitzel

PALA sandwich

$19.95

Moroccab ban with matbucha , fried eggplant, and the meatballs of the day.

Main Dishes

Traditional Moroccan couscous with vegetable

$20.95

Hand made Moroccan couscous with vegetable soup

Moroccan couscous with chicken

$24.95

Traditional Moroccan couscous with vegetable crispy chicken soup

Traditional Teripolitai Mafrum with couscous

$28.50

Hand made couscous with Teripolitai Mafrum and "Tirtchi"

Hraime

$24.00

Fish of the day with traditional Hraime sauce and sweet ban

Moroccan fish

$24.00

Fish of the day with traditional Moroccan sauce and sweet ban

Matbucha Shakshuka

$15.50

Authentic Shakshuka mad with fresh Moroccan matbucha with 3 eggs , Israeli salad and sweet ban

Stuffed vegetables shel Ima

$21.95

stuffed vegetables with rice and beef with traditional tomato sauce

Schnitzel shel Bait

$21.95

Crispy schnitzel with fries

Meatballs of the day- ask the server

Chicken of the day- ask the server

Today special – ask the server

Sides

Basmati rice

$6.00

Israeli salad

$6.00

Fries

$6.95

Moroccan olives

$8.95

Dessert

Mimuna Sfinge

$9.95

Mimuna Sfinge

Mufleta shel Saada

$9.95

Mufleta shel Saada

Moroccan Yo-Yo cookies

$9.95

Moroccan Yo-Yo cookies

Kids Menu

Schnitzelonim with pasts "shel Ima"

$11.95

Schnitzelonim with pasts "shel Ima"

Meatballs with tomato sauce with rice

$11.95

Meatballs with tomato sauce with rice

Dinner

Appetizers-Dinner Menu

Moroccan eggplant carpaccio

$17.95

Burnt eggplant with tahini , olive oil, garbanzo beans, cilantro and PALA sauce with Frena bruschetta

Main Dishes-Dinner Menu

Moroccan fried fish

$29.00

Moroccan style fried white fish, Charamela and lemon with two sides for choice

Hraime

$29.00

Fish of the day with traditional Hraime sauce and sweet ban and side for choice

Moroccan fish

$32.00

Fish of the day with traditional Moroccan sauce ,sweet ban and two sides for choice

Salads- Dinner Menu

Schnitzel salad

$21.95

Hand made couscous Parsley , cilantro, mint, tomatoes, tahini and sweetbread.

Drinks

Coke Coca Cola

$2.95

Zero Coce

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Small Pellegrino

$3.95

Large Pellegrino

$8.95

Malt beer

$8.95

Mineral water

$2.50

Grapes Juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$6.50

Lemonade juice

$3.95

Strawberry Banana juice

$3.50

XL energy drink

$2.95

Turkish coffee

$3.95

Mint Tea

$3.50

Moroccan mint tea pitcher (4cups)

$13.95

Double espresso

$3.95

Monday Specials

Monday Main Dishes

Cobe

$28.00

Passover catering

Baby baked potato

$45.00

Baby chicken 10pc

$110.00

Brisket 9x13

$220.00

Bronzino

$140.00

chicken with bell peppers 6pc

$95.00

kids

$40.00

Lamb whole roast

$330.00

Meatball/chicken balls 25pc

$100.00

Minute stake 9x13

$220.00

Moroccan beef stew 9x13

$200.00

Moroccan fishballs 9x13

$130.00

Moroccan olives

$55.00

Per person

$100.00

Salads 1lb

$15.00

Salmon

$130.00

Schnitzels 9x13 12-15 pc

$95.00

Stuffed onion 12pc

$90.00

Sweet chicken pumpkin 6pc

$95.00

Sweet potatoes and potatoes

$45.00

Tilapia

$100.00

Traditional chicken 6pc

$95.00

Vegetables soup

$12.00

Seder per person

$10.00

Seder plate 15ppl

$150.00

Delivery

$30.00

Shabbat

fish

Moroccan fish

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer home-cooked Moroccan food, a variety of home made Moroccan salads, home-made Challa bread. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3317 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, FL 33021

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

UCHUTACOS - Peruvian Craft Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Sheridan Street Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
WHOLLY COW BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Sheridan St #348 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Purple Orchid Hollywood
orange star3.0 • 5
3501 Johnson st Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Florentin Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Stirling Road Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Vish Hollywood - 2893 Stirling rd
orange starNo Reviews
2893 Stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Sushi Addicts - 2909 Stirling Road
orange starNo Reviews
2909 Stirling Road Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston