The Palace Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Palace is proud to serve a menu filled with authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine of New Orleans and the American South, as well as a wide range of contemporary American grill favorites. Our dishes are served with attention to detail—from the spices used to the presentation. Our extensive menu has something for every diner.
Location
8 East Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Gallery
