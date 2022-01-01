Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Palace Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8 East Cota St

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

CAJUN CRAWFISH POPCORN

$16.00

CREOLE CRAWFISH CRABCAKE

$14.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB APPETIZER

$12.00

GUMBO YA YA

$9.00

OYSTERS PALACE

$18.00

BAYOU GREENS SALAD

$9.00

CARIBBEAN COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD APP

$15.00

Creole Caesar Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar with a Creole Mustard Twist. Yes, it has anchovies!

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$13.00

ETOUFFEE APP

$16.00

PICQUANTE APP

$16.00

PALACE SPECIALTIES

PALACE SALAD

$26.00

BLACKENED LOUISIANA REDFISH

$38.00

BLACKENED SALMON

$30.00

BLACKEND FILET MIGNON

$40.00

GRILLED FILET MIGNON

$40.00

STUFFED FILET MIGNON

$42.00

NEW ZEALAND LAMB CHOPS

$40.00

THE BIG EASY

$100.00

BEST OF THE BAYOU

$100.00

CRAWFISH BOIL

$15.00

TRADITIONAL PLATES

JAMBALAYA SAUCE PIQUANTE

$27.00

CHICKEN TCHOUPITOULAS

$26.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$28.00

SOFT SHELL CRABS

$36.00

CREOLE CRAWFISH CRABCAKES

$28.00

ENTREE GUMBO

PALACE PASTAS

PASTA PONTALBA

$26.00

VEGETARIAN PASTA PRIMAVERA

$26.00

PALACE PASTA ROYALE

$26.00

CRAWFISH PASTA LAFITTE

$26.00

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$26.00

Fusilli Al Fumo

$26.00

Little Palermo

$26.00

DESSERTS

LOUISIANA BREAD PUDDING SOUFFLE

$13.00

PALACE CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$15.00

CHILLED FLORIDA KEYLIME PIE

$10.00

BANANAS FOSTER

$13.00

CAFE ROYAL

$11.00

GOURMET ICE CREAM

$5.00

FRESH FRUIT SORBET

$6.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$2.75

SIDES

MUFFINS

$1.00

SIDE OF RED POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE OF VEGETABLES

$4.00

SIDE OF DIRTY RICE

$4.00

SIDE WHITE RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF MASH POTATOES

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

MUSHROOMS BORDELAISE

$6.00

PONTCHARTRAIN

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS BUTTER N CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS PASTA W ALFREDO

$6.95

KIDS PASTA W TOMATO SAUCE

$6.95

KIDS FRIED CHX W FRIES

$7.95

KIDS GRILL CHX W FRIES

$7.95

KIDS FILET

$12.95

Beer

Abita Amber

$7.00

Abita IPA

$7.00

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

Abita Turbo Dog

$7.00

Firestone DBA

$7.00

Firestone 805

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

BUCKLER N/A

$7.00

Red by the GLS

GLS BABCOCK PINOT NOIR

$13.00

GLS FESS PARKER PINOT NOIR

$13.00

GLS MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$13.00

GLS SB PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS CARR CABERNET FRANC

$15.00

GLS THE BIG EASY RED

$12.00

GLS THE FIEND TOOTH & NAIL

$11.00

GLS GAINEY MERLOT

$12.00

GLS JAFFURS SYRAH

$12.00

GLS CARR SYRAH

$10.00

GLS RABBLE FORCE OF NATURE ZINFANDEL

$12.00

GLS SEGHESIO ZINFANDEL

$13.00

GLS RABBLE FORCE OF NATURE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

GLS J LOHR SEVEN OAKS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

GLS J. WILKES CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$13.00

Red by the BTL

BABCOCK PINOT NOIR

$42.00

FESS PARKER PINOT NOIR

$46.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$55.00

NAPA PINOT NOIR

$62.00

SB PINOT NOIR

$40.00

HITCHING POST PINOT NOIR 1/2 BTL

$26.00

CARR CABERNET FRANC

$55.00

THE BIG EASY RED

$46.00

THE FIEND TOOTH & NAIL

$42.00

GAINEY MERLOT

$42.00

JAFFURS SYRAH

$45.00

CARR SYRAH

$42.00

RABBLE FORCE OF NATURE ZINFANDEL

$46.00

SEGHESIO ZINFANDEL

$48.00

RABBLE FORCE OF NATURE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$46.00

J LOHR SEVEN OAKS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$48.00

J. WILKES CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$55.00

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET

$56.00

NAPA CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$85.00

CORKAGE

$20.00

White by the GLS

GLS SANTA BARBARA CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GLS TALBOTT KALI HART CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GLS BABCOCK CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GLS QUPE CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GLS KJ JACKSON ESTATE CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GLS HUSCH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$14.00

GLS J. WILKES PINOT BLANC

$12.00

GLS PALMINA PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

GLS FESS PARKER RIESLING

$11.00

GLS FESS PARKER VIOGNIER

$12.00

GLS CAMBRIA ROSE

$12.00

GLS SYNERGY

$12.00

White by the BTL

SANTA BARBARA CHARDONNAY

$38.00

TALBOTT KALI HART CHARDONNAY

$38.00

BABCOCK CHARDONNAY

$45.00

QUPE CHARDONNAY

$45.00

KJ JACKSON ESTATE CHARDONNAY

$45.00

HUSCH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

J. WILKES PINOT BLANC

$45.00

PALMINA PINOT GRIGIO

$45.00

FESS PARKER RIESLING

$42.00

FESS PARKER VIOGNIER

$45.00

CAMBRIA ROSE

$40.00

CORKAGE

$20.00

SYNERGY

$48.00

Champagne by the BTL

CHANDON

$16.00

MUMM'S

$52.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATTE RESERVE EXCLUSIVE BRUT

$80.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.25

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$7.00

EVIAN

$7.00

COFFEE

$4.00

DECAF

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

OJ

$4.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

COCKTAILS

CAJUN MARTINI PINT

$16.00

CAJUN MARTINI QUART

$30.00

DEAN MARTINI PINT

$16.00

DEAN MARTINI QUART

$30.00

LEMON DROP

$16.00

CANBERRY SPIN

$16.00

RUM PUNCH

$16.00

TROPICAL MARTINI

$16.00

HURRICANE MARGARITA

$16.00

SAZERAC

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$17.00

MANHATTAN

$17.00

BLOODY MARY

$16.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Titos

$17.00

GIN

Well Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

Tanqueray

$17.00

Hendricks

$17.00

RUM

Well Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$13.00

Cazadores Añejo

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$17.00

Cazadores Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos

$17.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

SCOTCH

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Macallan

$16.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Irish Cream

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Orange Curacao

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Brandy Bonet

$11.00

CAFE ROYAL

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Palace is proud to serve a menu filled with authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine of New Orleans and the American South, as well as a wide range of contemporary American grill favorites. Our dishes are served with attention to detail—from the spices used to the presentation. Our extensive menu has something for every diner.

Location

8 East Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

