A map showing the location of Palm 78 5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102View gallery

Palm 78 5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Braised Short Rib
Truffle Parm Fries
Lobster Fettuccini

Starters

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$14.00

Salmon Croquette

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Veggie Egg Roll

$12.00

Salad

Kale Ceasar

Kale Ceasar

$12.00

Mixed Salad

$10.00

Mushroom Caprese

$12.00

Palm Cobb Salad

$14.00

Entrees

10 oz. Ribeye

$48.00

8 oz Filet

$49.00

Airline chicken

$26.00

Braised Short Rib

$29.00
Chilean Salmon

Chilean Salmon

$28.00

Cioppino

$32.00
Filet Snapper

Filet Snapper

$32.00

Lamb chops

$40.00

Lobster Fettuccini

$36.00

Patty Melt

$22.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$21.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$90.00

Veggie Fettuccini

$29.00

Whole Snapper Fish Only

$40.00

Whole Snapper for 2

$68.00

Diver Scallops

$36.00

Chef's Board

$165.00

Order Attention Required

Sides

Aged cheddar Mac

$9.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Roasted Brussels

$7.00

Sweet potato Mash

$7.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.00

Vegetable of the day

$7.00

side bread

$2.00

Garlic Compound Butter

$1.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Garlic mashed potato

$8.00

Side Scallops

$16.00

Desserts

Rum Cake

$8.00

Pina Colda Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our tropical fusion! Specializing in chops, seafood, and locally sourced produce.

Location

5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
The Local Wood Fired Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5315 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
French Gourmet Bistro
orange star4.3 • 380
5310 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Pho And Co - 5310 Windward Pkwy. Milton GA 30004
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Windward Parkway Milton, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
orange starNo Reviews
5815 Windward prky Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston