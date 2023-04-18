Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY

KAPAA, HI 96837

Popular Items

Speciality Desserts
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Tri-Tip Plate

FOOD

Ala Carte

Basket Of Bread (6Pieces)

$4.00

Basket Of Bread 2 Slices

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Chili and Rice Bowl

Chili and Rice Bowl

$8.00

Chili Bowl

$8.50

Chili Bread Bowl

$13.00

Frito Pie

$8.00

Avacado

$2.00

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Diablo Fries

$15.00

Paniolo Vegi Chili Nacho

$16.00

Rib Nacho

$18.00

Tri Tip Nachos

$18.00

Burgers & Dogs

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.75
Big Mo Rib Burger

Big Mo Rib Burger

$15.50

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chili Burger

$14.75

Gourmet Chili Dog

$9.50

Jumbo Hot Dog

$8.00

Pineapple Burger

$14.25

Traditional Hamburgers

$13.00

Western Burger

$15.25

Desserts

Floats

$6.50
Speciality Desserts

Speciality Desserts

$8.00

Scoop Ice-cream

$3.50

Keiki Menu

Keiki Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Keiki Cheeseburger

$9.00

Keiki Chicken and Rice

$8.00

Keiki Chili and Rice

$7.00

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Keiki Hamburger

$8.50

Keiki Hot Dog

$8.00

Keiki Rib And Rice

$8.00

Keiki Tri-Tip and Rice

$9.00

Plates

Chicken Plate

$19.00

Combo Plate

$26.00

Country Style Rib plate

$19.00

Split Plate

$5.00

Tri-Tip Plate

$19.00

Salads

Alada Taco Salad

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad

$11.00
Grilled Ono Salad

Grilled Ono Salad

$18.00

Side Salad

$7.00
Tri-Tip Salad

Tri-Tip Salad

$18.00

Cheesesteak Salad

$18.00

Beyond Burger Salad

$19.00

Sandwiches

Blt

Blt

$13.00

Caprese Sandwich

$15.50

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Ono Sandwich

$16.00
Paniolo Cheese Steak

Paniolo Cheese Steak

$14.00

Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Seafood

Grilled Ono Plate

$19.00

Surf &Turf Combo

$27.00

Vegetarian Items

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Beyond Cheeseburger

$14.00

Beyond Chili Burger

$15.50

Beyond Pineapple Burger

$14.25

Beyond Western Burger

$15.25

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Deluxe Grill Cheese

$16.00

Veg Chili Bowl

$8.50

Vegetarian Chili & Rice bowl

$8.00

Vegetarian Chili Bread Bowl

$13.00

Vegetarian Chili Size

$14.50

Vegetarian Frito Pie

$8.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Can Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Corkage Fee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice

$0.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Convience Fee

$0.32

Pellegrino/ Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hisbiscus Tea

$3.50

CLOTHING

Mens Clothing

Bandanas

$13.00

Flannels

$40.00

Men T Shirt S, M,L,Xlg Blk

$24.00

Mens Hats

$18.00

Mens Tee Shirt XX LG

$26.00

Monkey Tee Shirt

$25.00

Monkey TT

$20.00

Tank Top PC54

$18.00

Merchandise

Kantha Quilt

$35.00

Wine Glasses

$6.95

Mugs

$11.95

Women's Clothing

BC #6405 Med, Lg, XLg V Neck

$24.00

Crop Top

BC #8809 BLACK Top Sm, Med

$27.50

BC #6682 Mauve/Teal Racer Back

$24.00

PC #8816

$24.00

Boat Neck

BC#6405 Xlg Green

$24.00

V Neck

BC #8838 Teal/Mauve

$27.50

LPC54V Sm, Med, Lg

$23.00

V Neck

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Crew Neck

BC3729 Grey Hoodie

$55.00

MISC

Kanthra

Gift Certi.

Split Check

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA, HI 96837

Directions

Gallery
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ image
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ image

