Papa Joe's
34351 Vine St
Eastlake, OH 44095
FOOD
Cold Subs
7" All Italian
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).
7" Reg Super Mixer
7" Turkey Breast with Cheese
7" Ham & Turkey Breast
7" Turkey & Roast Beef
7" Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham
7" Tuna Fish
7" Seafood Crabmeat
7" Roast Beef
7" Ham & Provolone
7" Italian Salami & Provolone
7" Ham & Italian Salami
7" Pepperoni & Provolone
7" Pepperoni & Italian Salami
7" Veggie
7" Cheese
12" All Italian
12" Jumbo King Combo (Mixed Meat)
12" Turkey Breast with Cheese
12" Ham & Turkey Breast
12" Turkey & Roast Beef
12" Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham
12" Tuna Fish
12" Seafood Crabmeat
12" Roast Beef
12" Ham & Provolone
12" Italian Salami & Provolone
12" Ham & Italian Salami
12" Pepperoni & Provolone
12" Pepperoni & Italian Salami
12" Veggie
12" Cheese
Hot Subs
7" Hot All Italian Sub
7" Super Burger Sub
7" Chicken Philly Sub
7" Chicken Cutlet
7" Buffalo Chicken Sub
7" Chicken Parm
7" Veal Cutlet
7" Veal Parm
7" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
7" BBQ Roast Beef Sub
7" Fish Filet Sub
7" Cheeseburger Sub
12" Hot All Italian Sub
12" Super Burger Sub
12" Chicken Philly Sub
12" Chicken Cutlet
12" Buffalo Chicken Sub
12" Chicken Parm
12" Veal Cutlet
12" Veal Parm
12" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
12" BBQ Roast Beef Sub
12" Fish Filet Sub
12" Cheeseburger Sub
Meatball & Sausage Subs
Sides
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Seasoned Criss Cut Fries
Dipping Cups
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Chicken Fingers (2 Pc)
w/Fries & Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Fingers (4 Pc)
Shrimp Basket (1/2Lb)
1/2lb. Shrimp w/Fries & Cocktail Sauce.
Wings (6)
Wings (12)
Bucket of Wings (30)
Potato Salad
Whole Dill Pickle
Pepperoncini
Soup of the Day
Fish Dinner
Small Garlic Roll
Large Garlic Roll
Side of 2 Meatballs
Side of 1 Sausage
Soup Cup of Marinara Sauce
Cuppie of Banana Peppers
Cuppie of Hot Pepper Relish
Cheesesteak
7" Steak w/ Cheese
7" Steak w/ Grilled Onions & Cheese
7" Steak w/ Grilled Mushrooms & Cheese
7" Steak w/ Grilled Onions & Mushrooms (NO Cheese)
7" Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cheese
7" Steak Deluxe
with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, & Cheese
7" Super Steak
with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese.
12" Steak w/ Cheese
12" Grilled Onions & Cheese
12" Steak w/ Grilled Mushrooms & Cheese
12" Grilled Onions & Mushrooms (NO Cheese)
12" Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cheese
12" Deluxe Steak
12" Super Steak
Pasta Dinner
Rigatoni Chicken Parmesan
includes side salad & garlic roll
Rigatoni *Half Pan*
includes side salad & garlic roll
Rigatoni Veal Parmesan
includes side salad & garlic roll
Rigatoni w/ Meatballs
includes side salad & garlic roll
Rigatoni w/ Sauce
includes side salad & garlic roll
Rigatoni w/ Sausage
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti Chicken Parmesan
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti *Half Pan*
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti Veal Parmesan
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti w/ Sauce
includes side salad & garlic roll
Spaghetti w/ Sausage
includes side salad & garlic roll
Salads
Garden Salad w/ Cheese
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pepperoncini, Carrots & Cheese
Chef Meat Salad
Garden Salad plus Ham, Salami, Turkey, Pepperoni & Cheese
Turkey Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Crabmeat Salad
Side Salad
Family Salad
Serves 5-7
Pasta Entree
Specials/Misc.
TUESDAY SPECIALS
Rigatoni Dinner
w/ choice of meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad
Spaghetti Dinner
w/ choice of meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad
Double Rigatoni Dinner
meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.
Double Spaghetti Dinner
meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.
Half Pan Rigatoni Dinner
Half Pan Rigatoni or Spaghetti, with 4 meatballs, Garden Salad & Garlic Bread (serves 4-6)
Half Pan Spaghetti Dinner
Half Pan Rigatoni or Spaghetti, with 4 meatballs, Garden Salad & Garlic Bread (serves 4-6)
Double Pasta Dinner
meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
This sandwich specialist crafts a variety of hot & cold subs plus basic pasta dishes & salads.
34351 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095