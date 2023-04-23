Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa Joe's

No reviews yet

34351 Vine St

Eastlake, OH 44095

FOOD

Cold Subs

7" All Italian

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Reg Super Mixer

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Turkey Breast with Cheese

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Ham & Turkey Breast

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Turkey & Roast Beef

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Tuna Fish

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Seafood Crabmeat

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Roast Beef

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Ham & Provolone

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Italian Salami & Provolone

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Ham & Italian Salami

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Pepperoni & Provolone

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Pepperoni & Italian Salami

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Veggie

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Cheese

$5.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" All Italian

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Jumbo King Combo (Mixed Meat)

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Turkey Breast with Cheese

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Ham & Turkey Breast

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Turkey & Roast Beef

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Tuna Fish

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Seafood Crabmeat

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Roast Beef

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Ham & Provolone

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Italian Salami & Provolone

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Ham & Italian Salami

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Pepperoni & Provolone

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Pepperoni & Italian Salami

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Veggie

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Cheese

$8.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

Hot Subs

7" Hot All Italian Sub

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Super Burger Sub

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Chicken Philly Sub

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Chicken Cutlet

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Chicken Parm

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Veal Cutlet

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Veal Parm

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" BBQ Roast Beef Sub

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Fish Filet Sub

$7.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

7" Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Hot All Italian Sub

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Super Burger Sub

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Chicken Philly Sub

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Chicken Parm

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Veal Cutlet

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Veal Parm

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" BBQ Roast Beef Sub

$10.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Fish Filet Sub

$11.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

12" Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Our Special Italian Dressing. Free Hot Pepper Relish & Hot Peppers Available On Any Sandwich (Upon Request).

Meatball & Sausage Subs

7" Meatball Sub

$5.99

7" Sausage Sub

$5.99

12" Meatball Sub

$8.99

12" Sausage Sub

$8.99

Sides

Small French Fries

$2.49

Large French Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Criss Cut Fries

$3.99

Dipping Cups

$0.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.49

Chicken Fingers (2 Pc)

$5.49

w/Fries & Choice of Sauce.

Chicken Fingers (4 Pc)

$7.49

Shrimp Basket (1/2Lb)

$9.99

1/2lb. Shrimp w/Fries & Cocktail Sauce.

Wings (6)

$7.99

Wings (12)

$16.99

Bucket of Wings (30)

$41.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.99

Pepperoncini

$1.99

Soup of the Day

$4.49

Fish Dinner

$9.99

Small Garlic Roll

$1.49

Large Garlic Roll

$1.99

Side of 2 Meatballs

$3.75

Side of 1 Sausage

$3.75

Soup Cup of Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Cuppie of Banana Peppers

Cuppie of Hot Pepper Relish

Cheesesteak

7" Steak w/ Cheese

$5.99

7" Steak w/ Grilled Onions & Cheese

$6.99

7" Steak w/ Grilled Mushrooms & Cheese

$6.99

7" Steak w/ Grilled Onions & Mushrooms (NO Cheese)

$6.99

7" Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cheese

$6.99

7" Steak Deluxe

$7.99

with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, & Cheese

7" Super Steak

$8.99

with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese.

12" Steak w/ Cheese

$8.99

12" Grilled Onions & Cheese

$9.99

12" Steak w/ Grilled Mushrooms & Cheese

$9.99

12" Grilled Onions & Mushrooms (NO Cheese)

$9.99

12" Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cheese

$10.99

12" Deluxe Steak

$10.99

12" Super Steak

$11.99

Pasta Dinner

Rigatoni Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Rigatoni *Half Pan*

$14.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Rigatoni Veal Parmesan

$9.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Rigatoni w/ Meatballs

$9.49

includes side salad & garlic roll

Rigatoni w/ Sauce

$6.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Rigatoni w/ Sausage

$9.49

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti *Half Pan*

$14.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti Veal Parmesan

$9.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$9.49

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$6.99

includes side salad & garlic roll

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$9.49

includes side salad & garlic roll

Salads

Garden Salad w/ Cheese

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pepperoncini, Carrots & Cheese

Chef Meat Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad plus Ham, Salami, Turkey, Pepperoni & Cheese

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Crabmeat Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Family Salad

$15.99

Serves 5-7

Pasta Entree

Rigatoni w/Meatballs

$7.49

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$7.49

Rigatoni w/Sausage

$7.49

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$7.49

Rigatoni w/Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Spaghetti w/Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Rigatoni w/Veal Parmesan

$8.49

Spaghetti w/Veal Parmesan

$8.49

Specials/Misc.

Tater Kegs (4 piece)

$5.99

Tater Kegs (8 piece)

$10.99

DRINKS

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Lipton Teas

$2.00

Canned Soft Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.00

TUESDAY SPECIALS

Rigatoni Dinner

$7.99

w/ choice of meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad

Spaghetti Dinner

$7.99

w/ choice of meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad meatballs or sausage, small garlic bread & side salad

Double Rigatoni Dinner

$14.99

meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.

Double Spaghetti Dinner

$14.99

meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.

Half Pan Rigatoni Dinner

$23.99

Half Pan Rigatoni or Spaghetti, with 4 meatballs, Garden Salad & Garlic Bread (serves 4-6)

Half Pan Spaghetti Dinner

$23.99

Half Pan Rigatoni or Spaghetti, with 4 meatballs, Garden Salad & Garlic Bread (serves 4-6)

Double Pasta Dinner

$14.99

meatballs or sausage, 2 garlic breads & 2 side salads.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

This sandwich specialist crafts a variety of hot & cold subs plus basic pasta dishes & salads.

Website

Location

34351 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095

Directions

