Pizza Booyah 37111 Euclid Avenue

37111 Euclid Avenue

Willoughby, OH 44094

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
18- ROAST BEEF SUB
CHEESE STIX

Pizza

1- CLASSIC MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$10.00+

PEPPERONI SAUSAGE BACON HAM MEATBALLS ON TRADITIONAL SAUCE

2- SUPER DELUXE PIZZA

$10.00+

PEPPERONI SAUSAGE MUSHROOM BLACK OLIVES ONION MILD PEPPER RINGS ON TRADITIONAL SAUCE

3- SPICY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PIZZA

$10.00+

CHICKEN BREAST SPICY CHIPOTLE SAUCE CILANTRO TOMATO ONION

4- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$10.00+

BBQ CHICKEN BREAST PINEAPPLE MILD PEPPER RINGS BACON TOPPED WITH CINNAMON

5- MARGHERITA PIZZA

$10.00+

TOMATO SAUCE FRESH BASIL ROMA TOMATO

6- CHEESE TRIO PIZZA

$10.00+

PROVOLONE MONTEREY JACK CHEDDAR CHEESE BLENDED TOGETHER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT

7- MEATBALL SPECIAL PIZZA

$10.00+

MEATBALLS MUSHROOM ONIONS SAUSAGE ON TRADITIONAL SAUCE

8- VEGGIE PIZZA

$10.00+

TOMATOES MUSHROOMS GREEN PEPPERS ONIONS BLACK OLIVES MILD PEPPER RINGS

9- HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$10.00+

BACON HAM PINEAPPLE ON TRADITIONAL PIZZA SAUCE

10- BAKED POTATO PIZZA

$10.00+

MASHED POTATO ONIONS BACON ON GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.00+

FREE UNLIMITED TOPPINGS

Sub's

11- ORIGINAL SUB

SALAMI AND HAM SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

12- CHICKEN SUB

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

13- CLUB SUB

TURKEY BREAST HAM AND BACON SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

14- PIZZA BOOYAH SUB

PEPPERONI CHEESE AND MARINARA SAUCE

15- SPICY ITALIAN SUB

HOT CAPICOLA SALAMI HAM AND HOT PEPPERS SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

16- TURKEY SUB

TURKEY BREAST SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

17- HAM SUB

SMOKED HAM AND VIRGINIA HAM SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

18- ROAST BEEF SUB

JUICY ROAST BEEF WITH HORSERADISH SAUCE SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PEPPERS CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

19- MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALLS MARINARA SAUCE AND CHEESE

20- VEGGIE SUB

GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOMS ONIONS AND BLACK OLIVES SERVED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO CHEESE AND BOB SAUCE

SALADS

21- GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

LETTUCE ONIONS GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOMS TOMATOES CHEESE AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

22- SUPER GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

LETTUCE HAM TURKEY ONIONS GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOMS TOMATOES CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

23- CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00

LETTUCE CHICKEN ONIONS GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOMS TOMATOES CHEESE AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

24- CHICKEN CAESER SALAD

$7.00

LETTUCE CHICKEN TOMATOES ONIONS CHEESE CROUTONS AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

25- Any Sub in a Salad

$7.00

26- GOURMET GREEK SALAD

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOMATOES ONIONS CUCUMBERS PEPPERS BLACK OLIVES FETA CHEESE AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

27- GOURMET SANTA FE SALAD

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOMATOES CORN BLACK OLIVES BLACK BEANS HARD COOKED EGGS CHEDDAR CHEESE TORTILLA CHIPS AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

28- GOURMET APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$8.00

SPRING MIX APPLES WALNUTS CELERY GRAPES FETA CHEESE AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

29- GOURMET BERRY SPRING SALAD

$8.00

SPRING MIX STRAWBERRIES BLUEBERRIES GRAPES WALNUTS TOMATOES FETA CHEESE AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

30- GOURMET NAPA VALLEY SALAD

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE GRAPES BLACK OLIVES TOMATOES WALNUTS FETA CHEESE CROUTONS AND YOUR CHEESE OF DRESSING

PANINO

31- ITALIANO PANINO

$10.00

SALAMI HAM CAPICOLA TOPPED WITH LETTUCE AND OUR ULTIMATE PANINO SAUCE ON FRESH BAKED FOCACCIA BREAD

CHICKEN WINGS

Bone In Chicken Wings (Oven Baked)

$8.00+

SIDES

CHEESE STIX

$6.00+

CHEESE STIX TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE AND SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

Water

$1.00

POP 12OZ CAN

$1.00

POP 2LT

$4.00

EXTRA SAUCE

CHIPS

$1.00

Bob Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Whole Loaf Bread

$5.00

DESERTS

F Bomb Box

$15.00

F Bomb Misfires

$8.00

Choc Chip Cookies 5ct

$5.00

Brownie (2ps)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
UNLIMITED TOPPINGS

Location

37111 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

