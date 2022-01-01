Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery

4148 Erie Street

Willoughby, OH 44094

COFFEE DRINKS

AMERICANO

$2.50+

BOX OF JOE

$25.00

BULLETPROOF

$3.00+

CAFE O' LE

$2.00+

CAPPUCINO

$3.00+

CHAI

$3.50+

CHAI LATTE

$3.50+

COLD BREW

$4.00+

CORTODA

$3.00

DARK ROAST BULK BAG

$16.00

DECAF BULK BAG

$15.00

DIRTY CHAI

$4.00+

DRIP

$1.75+

ESPRESSO

$2.50

FIONA'S BULK BAG

$17.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75+

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75+

LATTE

$3.00+

LIGHT ROAST BULK BAG

$16.00

LONDON FOG

$3.25+

MACCHIATO

$3.50+

MEXICAN MOCHA

$4.50+

MOCHA

$4.00+

NITRO BREW

$5.00+

RED EYE

$3.50+

REFILL

$0.75

STEAMER

$2.75+

WHITE MOCHA

$4.00+

Cortada

$3.00

OTHER DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00+

CBD SPARKLING SODA

$4.50

Celsius

$4.00

COKE

$2.00

CLUB SODA SPARKLER

$1.25

DASANI

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

HARTZLER MILK

$4.00

ICED TEA

$1.25+

LIMEADE/LEMONADE

$3.00+

MILK

$1.25

MINUTE MAID APPLE

$2.50

MINUTE MAID OJ

$2.50

NOOMA

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$1.25+

VITAMIN WATER

$2.25

Flavor Shot

$0.50

CBD water

$6.00

Cup Of Water

INCA TEA

BOX OF TEA

$7.50

CUSCO CHAMOMILE

$1.50

GREEN TEA

$1.50

MACHU PICCHU MANGO

$1.50

PERUVIAN SPICED BERRY

$1.50

PUNCHAU PEACH

$1.50

TAIWAN BLACK TEA

$1.50

MATCHA TEA

12oz Matcha

$2.50

16oz Matcha

$3.50

20oz Matcha

$4.50

24oz Matcha

$5.50

SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEDDAR

$5.00

EGG/ AVOCADO/SPINACH

$6.50

EGG/ CHEDDAR/ SAUSAGE

$6.50

EGG/CHEDDAR/BACON

$6.50

FEATURED SANDWICH

$10.00

FIONA'S LOX

$9.00

MEG CHIX SALAD

$9.75

MOREHOUSE

$7.00Out of stock

TURK AVOCADO BLMT

$9.75

TURKEY APPLE CHEDDAR

$7.95

WILD GOOSE

$9.75

Peanut Butter And Jelly

$5.00

BLT

$7.50

SALADS & SOUP

Small Fiona Salad

$6.00

Large Fiona Salad

$9.00

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$5.00

FEATURED SOUP

$6.00

BAGELS

BAGEL

$3.00

1/2 DOZEN

$18.00

BAKER'S DOZEN

$28.00

SLICE OF WHEAT BREAD

$2.00

SLICE OF CINNAMON CHIP

$2.50

SLICE OF GLUTEN FREE

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.50

MINI DONUTS

1 DONUT

$1.00

3 DONUTS

$2.75

6 DONUTS

$5.50

BAKERS DOZ (13)

$12.00

25 DONUTS

$24.00

50 DONUTS

$45.00

100 Donuts

$90.00

SIDES

BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

EGG

$2.00

TURKEY

$5.00

TUB CREAM CHEESE

$5.00

Avocado

$2.50

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.50

AVOCADO TOAST (1 SLICE)

#1 AVOCADO SPREAD WITH HONEY

$3.50

#2 AVOCADO SPREAD/ CREAM CHEESE/ EVERYTHING SEASONING

$4.50

#3 AVOCADO SPREAD/ HARD BOILED EGG/ BACON

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4148 Erie Street, Willoughby, OH 44094

