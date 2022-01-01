Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
The Bee Keeper Pizza

Flatbreads

Back to Basics

$14.00

san marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hand-sliced artisan pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, torn basil

The Bee Keeper Pizza

$18.00

hot capocollo, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy honey

The Bombay Tandoor

$19.00

Bombay Tandoor Butter Chicken Sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, red onion, cilantro

Campfire pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, oyster mushrooms, shiitake, olives, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, ricotta, rosemary oil

Sandwiches, Sides and More

Classic Lobster rolls

$26.00

Maine lobster, remoulade, coleslaw, brioche rolls

Cajun lobster rolls

$26.00

Maine lobster, homemade Mayo, Cajun seasoning, jalapeño, cayenne. Coleslaw on brioche rolls

Shrimp & Crab Salad Rolls

$24.00

Old bay seasoning Shrimp & crab salad, coleslaw on brioche rolls

Dachshund dog

$11.00Out of stock

Yellow mustard, ketchup, hotdog, Kirby pickle, brioche roll

Prosciutto panini

$16.00Out of stock

Bell pepper and olives tapenade, roasted tomatoes, prosciutto, mozzarella, pesto, baby spinach,

Chips

$2.00

Side of ranch

$1.80

Sweet Things

Big ol' cookie

$2.00Out of stock

filled with chunky chocolate chips

Nightingale Ice cream sandwich

$9.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange crush

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Artisan Food and Private Event Catering Located at Paradise Springs Winery

