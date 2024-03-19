Paragon Family Restaurant
1701 E 37th Ave
Hobart, IN 46342
Food
Beverages
- Coffee$2.25
- Soft Drinks$3.45
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Orange Juice$4.75
- Grapefruit Juice$4.75
- Pineapple Juice$4.75
- Apple Juice$4.75
- Lemonade$3.45
- Tomato Juice$4.75
- Grapefruit Juice$4.75
- Water
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- French Vanilla$2.95
- Large Milk$3.75
- Large Chocolate Milk$4.00
- 2 Liter Pepsi$4.00
- 2 Liter Dt Pepsi$4.00
- 2 Liter Dr Pepper$4.00
- 2 Liter Mt Dew$4.00
Country Eggs
Build Your Own Omelet
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Skillets
Steak & Eggs
Pancakes,Waffles, French Toast
Crepes
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg Side$3.00
- 2 Egg Side$3.45
- 3 Egg Side$3.95
- Bacon$4.45
- Bagel$3.25
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.00
- Biscuit$1.25
- Bowl of Gravy$3.95
- Bowl of Grits$3.00
- Cinnamon Toast$2.40
- Corn Beef Hash$5.45
- Cottage Fries$3.95
- Croissant$2.95
- Cup of Fruit$2.95
- Cup of Gravy$2.95
- Cup of Grits$2.45
- English Muffin$2.25
- Greek Sausage$4.95
- Greek Toast$2.40
- Ham$5.45
- Hashbrowns$4.45
- Large Oatmeal$3.75
- O'Brians$3.95
- Rasin Toast$2.40
- Rye Toast$2.40
- Sausage Links$4.45
- Sausage Pattie$5.45
- Small Oatmeal$3.25
- Sourdough$2.40
- Sub Pancake$2.40
- Sweet Roll$3.45
- Texas Toast$2.40
- Turkey Sausage$4.35
- Wheat Toast$2.40
- White Toast$2.40
Appetizers
- Cup of Soup$3.25
- Bowl of Soup$4.75
- Quart of Soup$9.95
- Half Loaf Bread$2.50
- Full Loaf Bread$3.50
- 5 Chicken Wings$7.50
- 10 Chicken Wings$15.95
- 20 Chicken Wings$26.00
- 30 Chicken Wings$32.95
- 2 Pretzels w Beer Cheese$13.25
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.95
- Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
- Fried Mushrooms$8.95
- Fried Pickles$8.95
- Fried Potato Skins$6.00
- Louis Platter 2$43.25
- Onion Rings$8.95
- Paragon Combo Platter 2$20.95
- Saganaki$10.50
- Tater Tots$7.95
- Veggie Combo Platter 2$15.95
- Breadsticks$8.95
Melt Shop
Croissants
Triple Decker Sandwich
Pita House
Hot Sandwiches
One of a Kind Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.95
- Build A Burger Double Patty$13.00
- Build A Burger Single Patty$10.00
- Chicken Tenders$12.95
- Fish & Chips$10.00
- Fish Sandwich$8.95
- French Dip$10.95
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.25
- Ginos Italian Sausage$14.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.25
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.95
- Gyro Pita$10.95
- Gyros Platter$14.50
- Italian Combo$12.95
- Monte Cristo$10.25
- Paragon Combo$10.50
- Paragon Steak Sandwich$12.95
- Philly CheeseSteak$14.95
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$10.95
- Pub Burger$13.95
- Reuben$10.95
- Turkey Burger$13.95
Salads
Broiler
Entrée
Italian Dish
Seafood
Stir Fry
Athenian Style Specialties
Pizza
Senior
- Senior Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.75
- Senior Hot Turkey Sandwich$12.75
- Senior Pork Chop Sandwich$12.75
- Senior Liver & Onions$12.75
- Senior Veal Cutlet$12.75
- Senior Pork Tenderloin$12.75
- Senior Roast Pork & Dressing$12.75
- (2) Piece Senior Fried Chicken$12.75
- Senior Spaghetti$12.75
- Senior Ocean Perch$12.75
- Senior Shrimp Basket$12.75
- Senior Meatloaf$12.75
Light & Tasty
Kids
Sides
- 1/2 Avocado$1.50
- Applesauce$2.95
- Baked Potato$4.25
- Basket of Garlic Bread$5.25
- Bread Basket$4.75
- Cheese Sauce$2.95
- Chicken Breast$4.95
- Cole Slaw$3.45
- Cottage Cheese$3.45
- Cottage Cheese w Fruit$4.45
- Cottage Fries$3.95
- Double Baked$5.95
- Feta Cheese$4.75
- Fries$4.45
- Fruit$2.95
- Gyro Meat Side$4.95
- Hashbrowns$4.45
- Italian Sausage$4.95
- Jalapenos$1.75
- Marinara Sauce$2.50
- Mashed Potato$3.45
- Oven Browns$3.75
- Peaches$2.95
- Pizza Sauce$2.50
- Rice$3.05
- Scoop Chicken Salad$3.25
- Scoop Tuna Salad$3.95
- Steam Broccoli$2.95
- Stuffing$2.95
- Tomato Slices$2.00
- Vegetables$1.75
- Whole Avocado$2.50
Dessert
- Apple Pie$5.50
- Baklava$3.75
- Big Cookie$6.95
- Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
- Blueberry Pie$5.50
- Boston Cream Pie$5.50
- Bread Pudding$3.25
- Carrot Cake$5.75
- Cherry Cheesecake$6.50
- Cherry Pie$5.50
- Chocolate Cake$5.75
- Chocolate Cream Pie$5.50
- Chocolate Ice Cream$3.25
- Chocolate Shake$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$5.95
- Coconut Cream Pie$5.50
- Dutch Apple Pie$5.50
- Jello$3.25
- Lemon Merange$5.50
- Pecan Pie$5.00
- Peppermint Ice Cream$3.25
- Plain Cheesecake$5.50
- Rice Pudding$3.25
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.50
- Strawberry Ice Cream$3.25
- Strawberry Shake$4.50
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.25
- Vanilla Shake$4.50
Silverware
Daily Specials
Breakfast Specials
Appetizer Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
2% Surcharge on CC Transactions
Location
1701 E 37th Ave, Hobart, IN 46342
