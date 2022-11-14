Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Park Café

No reviews yet

2510 West 5th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
At Park Cafe we want you to feel welcome as if it was your own home while enjoying a delicious meal paired with one of our signature cocktails inside or out on the patio. It’s a great space for friends and family to catch up with one another and also have some down time after work.

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805

Directions

