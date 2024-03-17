Parlor Pizza - River North 405 N. Dearborn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Neapolitan-inspired pizzas prepared in our wood-burning Pavesi ovens topped with fresh local ingredients share the menu with dessert tacos, craft beers and original cocktails.
Location
405 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery