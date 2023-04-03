Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasta Sisters

3280 Helms Avenue

Culver City, CA 90232

Popular Items

Bolognese
Arrabbiata
Meat Lasagna

Food

Pasta

Tomato & Basil

Tomato & Basil

$15.00

Italian tomatoes, fresh basil, butter. *Request NO BUTTER for vegan option

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$15.00

Italian tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley

Bolognese

Bolognese

$17.00

Ground beef and aromatic vegetables slowly cooked in red wine and tomato sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$17.00

Pine nuts, fresh basil, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Three Cheeses

Three Cheeses

$17.00

Italian gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino romano, cream, arugula.

Porcini Mushroom

Porcini Mushroom

$19.00

Fresh Italian porcini mushroom, cream, fresh parsley.

Salmon & Cherry Tomatoes

Salmon & Cherry Tomatoes

$18.00

Wild salmon pieces, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic

Spaghetti Clams

Spaghetti Clams

$18.00Out of stock

Manila clams, olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley.

Bottarga

Bottarga

$18.00

Dry Sardinian mullet roe, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh parsley

Homemade Tortellini

Homemade Tortellini

$24.00

Homemade tortellini filled with beef, pork (loin, prosciutto di Parma and mortadella), parmigiano cheese and nutmeg served in a parmigiano cream sauce

Asparagus & Taleggio

Asparagus & Taleggio

$17.00

Sautéed asparagus and creamy taleggio cheese

Secret Pasta

Black Truffle

Black Truffle

$21.00

Italian black truffle, butter.

Salmon & Cream

Salmon & Cream

$18.00

Smoked wild salmon, cream, fresh parsley.

Sorrentina

Sorrentina

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, basil and a touch of parmigiano cheese

Special Pasta of the Week

Asparagus & Taleggio

Asparagus & Taleggio

$17.00

Sautéed asparagus and creamy taleggio cheese

Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Homemade pasta sheets, bolognese sauce, silky besciamella, parmigiano cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano cheese

Entrée

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Thin breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Scaloppine

Chicken Scaloppine

$19.00

In a lemon and caper sauce, served with your choice of two sides.

Roasted wild salmon

Roasted wild salmon

$21.00

Served with your choice of two sides.

Sides - A La Carte

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.50

Roasted in olive oil and garlic

Roasted Veggie

Roasted Veggie

$7.50

Zucchini, carrots, cauliflower seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and rosemary.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.50
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated olives, balsamic dressing.

Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Cold Plates

Caprese Plate

Caprese Plate

$17.00

Italian burrata or buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, arugula, Tuscan marinated olives, extra virgin olive oil.

Breasaola Carpaccio

Breasaola Carpaccio

$18.00

Air dried salted beef carpaccio, arugula, shaved parmigiano, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto Plate

Prosciutto Plate

$19.50

Prosciutto di Parma and your choice of buffalo mozzarella or burrata cheese

Cold Cuts & Mozzarella Plate

Cold Cuts & Mozzarella Plate

$19.50

Mix of speck, mortadella with pistachio, porchetta, salame served with your choice of buffalo mozzarella or burrata cheese

Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.50

Arugula, grapes, avocado, walnuts, shaved parmigiano cheese, lemon olive oil dressing.

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$14.50

Butter lettuce, raisins, toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, rice vinaigrette dressing.

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and homemade pesto sauce. Contains pine nuts!

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese and arugula

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$14.00

Porchetta (roasted seasoned cured pork), fontina cheese, arugula.

Mortadella with pistachio Sandwich

Mortadella with pistachio Sandwich

$14.00

Mortadella with Pistachio

Spicy Salame Sandwich

Spicy Salame Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy salame Calabrese and ricotta cheese

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken, Italian fontina cheese, sliced tomatoes, butter lettuce.

Dessert

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$9.00

Ladyfingers, Italian espresso, organic eggs, mascarpone cheese, sugar, and chocolate powder.

Apricot Jam Pie

Apricot Jam Pie

$4.50

Homemade. Served by slice.

Chocolate & Ricotta Pie

Chocolate & Ricotta Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade. Served by slice.

Nutella Pie

Nutella Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade. Served by slice.

Peccato

Peccato

$5.00

Famous and delicious dessert made with crumbled chocolate salame, mascarpone cream, and topped with cocoa powder invented by the Fradei Kempes of the historical family owned restaurant @fradeikempes in Padova.

Chocolate Salame

Chocolate Salame

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade dessert made with dark chocolate, broken biscuits, butter, sugar, eggs rolled and sliced like a salame!*keep it in the freezer or fridge (whipped cream is not included in the to go option)

Sfogliatella

Sfogliatella

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy and flaky puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese and candied citrus (Imported from Naples).* heat it up in the oven for 5 minutes before eating!

MINI Sfogliatella

MINI Sfogliatella

$2.50Out of stock

Crispy and flaky puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese and candied citrus (Imported from Naples).* heat it up in the oven for 5 minutes before eating!

Gelato Peccato

Gelato Peccato

$7.50Out of stock

Made only for Pasta Sisters: mascarpone cream base with crumbled chocolate salame

Gelato Mokaccino

Gelato Mokaccino

$7.50

Made only for Pasta Sisters: Mokaccino gelato with crumbled meringue

Cookies Homemade

Cookies Homemade

$5.00Out of stock

Utensils & Condiments

Utensils

Utensils

$0.25

We now serve only 100% compostable, heavy weight utensils made with residual agave fiber remaining from tequila production for the small amount of 25¢ We are proud to report that by charging this small amount, the requests for utensils decreased by 75%. Thank you for your continued support!

Condiments

Condiments

Cherry Tomatoes Focaccia

Cherry Tomatoes Focaccia

$2.00

One square piece of homemade vegan focaccia with cherry tomatoes and basil * warm up in the oven for few minutes before serving!

Beverages

Beverages

Water - 500ml

$5.00

Glass bottle

Classic Soda

Classic Soda

$3.00
San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50
EstaThe

EstaThe

$4.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli in glass

Coffee & Tea

Americano

Americano

$4.50
Capuccino

Capuccino

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$6.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Organic

Deli

Fresh Pasta Box

Fresh Spaghetti 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Spaghetti 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions

Fresh Tagliatelle 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Tagliatelle 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95Out of stock

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions.

Fresh Pappardelle 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Pappardelle 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions

Gnocchi Box 14oz - 2 portions

Gnocchi Box 14oz - 2 portions

$7.50

2 portions of uncooked homemade gnocchi with cooking instructions. Keep it frozen, do not defrost before cooking.

Tortellini (uncooked) - 2 portions

Tortellini (uncooked) - 2 portions

$16.00

Two portions of uncooked homemade tortellini with cooking instructions. Keep it frozen.

Sauces Box

Tomato & Basil Box

Tomato & Basil Box

$8.95

two portions. Italian tomatoes and fresh basil.

Arrabbiata Box

Arrabbiata Box

$8.95

two portions. Italian tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley.

Bolognese Box

Bolognese Box

$11.95

two portions. Onions, carrots, celery, ground beef, red wine, tomato sauce.

Pesto Box

Pesto Box

$12.95Out of stock

two portions. Ingredients: Pine-nuts, fresh basil, parmigiano cheese, pecorino cheese, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Cheese Retail

Burrata Cheese

Burrata Cheese

$5.99

Burrata cheese made with cow milk. Imported from Italy

Buffalo Mozzarella

Buffalo Mozzarella

$6.25

Imported from Italy

Buffalo Burrata

Buffalo Burrata

$8.50Out of stock

Burrata cheese made with buffalo milk. Imported from Italy

Bread Retail

Baguette

Baguette

House baked baguette

Cherry Tomatoes Focaccia

Cherry Tomatoes Focaccia

$2.00

One square piece of homemade vegan focaccia with cherry tomatoes and basil * warm up in the oven for few minutes before serving!

Market

Market

Extra Virgin Olive oil - Pasta Sisters

Extra Virgin Olive oil - Pasta Sisters

$8.99

Product of Italy

Balsamic Vinegar - Pasta Sisters

Balsamic Vinegar - Pasta Sisters

$8.99

Product of Italy

Grind Coffee - Pasta Sisters

Grind Coffee - Pasta Sisters

$15.00

Dark Roast - 12oz - Pasta Sisters Blend For Moka Notes: Cocoa, Licorice, Hazelnut

Fior Di Riso

Fior Di Riso

$6.95
Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta

$4.50
Black Truffle Oil

Black Truffle Oil

$15.00

2.1 fl oz - Product of Italy

White Truffle Oil

White Truffle Oil

$15.00

2.1 oz - Product of Italy

Truffle Sauce

Truffle Sauce

$30.00

6.4 oz - Product of Italy

Truffle Honey

Truffle Honey

$23.00

3.9 oz - Product of Italy

Truffle Salt

Truffle Salt

$23.00

3.5 oz - Product of Italy

Hot Pepper with Truffle

Hot Pepper with Truffle

$18.75

Product of Italy

Dry Tomato Spread

$15.00

Olive Caper Spread

$15.00

Easter Special

Colomba Classic

Colomba Classic

$39.95

Traditional Italian Easter Cake - Sweet bread with candied fruit and almonds baked in the shape of a dove. 2Lb 3.2 oz

Colomba Limoncello

Colomba Limoncello

$39.95

Traditional Italian Easter Cake filled with limoncello cream - baked in the shape of a dove. 2Lb 3.2 oz

Milk Chocolate Egg - 4oz

Milk Chocolate Egg - 4oz

$7.95

Dark chocolate egg with surprise gift! 4oz Available in pink or green.

Milk Chocolate Egg - 10oz

Milk Chocolate Egg - 10oz

$15.95

Milk Chocolate egg with surprise gift! 10 oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 10oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 10oz

$15.95

Dark Chocolate egg with surprise gift! 10 oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 24 oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 24 oz

$33.99

Dark chocolate egg with surprise gift! 24 oz

Merch

Hat

Hat

$20.00
Tote bag

Tote bag

$20.00
Market Bag

Market Bag

$36.00
Pin

Pin

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned fast casual Italian restaurant and fresh pasta shop!

Website

Location

3280 Helms Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

