Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston

1243 Commonwealth Ave

Allston, MA 02134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Sunrise
Iced Coffee

Bagels & Spreads

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$2.95

Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.

Bagel, as is

Bagel, as is

$2.95

Freshly baked bagel from our bakery.

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.95

6 assorted bagels

Side Spread

Side Spread

$1.50+

Side of housemade spreads.

Bagel Sandwiches

Sunrise

Sunrise

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.95

eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$10.95

applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy

Presto! Pesto!

Presto! Pesto!

$10.95

eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy

The Fix

$9.95

sausage, eggs*, smoked gouda, pepper jam, on a bagel *contains dairy

Vegan Sunrise

Vegan Sunrise

$9.45
Vegan Egg & Cheese

Vegan Egg & Cheese

$8.45
Vegan Tequila Sunrise

Vegan Tequila Sunrise

$10.95
Vegan Presto! Pesto!

Vegan Presto! Pesto!

$11.45Out of stock
Classic Lox

Classic Lox

$11.95

nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel

BLT

BLT

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic & herbed aioli, on a bagel

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$9.95

turkey, cheddar, romaine, tomato, red onion, aioli

Spicy Tempeh

Spicy Tempeh

$9.95

tempeh, hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, cucumbers, sprouts, onions, hot sauce

Pastries & Other

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Scone

$4.00

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Coconut Cookie (vegan)

$2.50

Banana Muffin (vegan)

$4.00

Cape Cod Chips

$2.50

Stroopwafel

$2.00

Granola Bag

$8.00

Coffee

Freshly roasted and brewed seasonal coffees
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.25+

Freshly brewed drip coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.

Iced Death Cream

Iced Death Cream

$5.00+

Our cold brew served with house-made vanilla syrup and cream.

Iced Maple Death Cream

Iced Maple Death Cream

$5.25+

Our cold brew served with house-made maple syrup and cream.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.25+

Freshly brewed drip coffee with an added shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$5.75+

Freshly brewed iced coffee with an added shot of espresso.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Freshly brewed coffee with steamed milk.

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Serves about about 10, cups and condiments provided.

Hot Drinks

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

A shot of espresso with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

Single espresso preparation of our small-batch roasted coffee.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A shot of espresso with steamed milk, 4oz.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk, 8 oz.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk or substitute, and house-made vanilla syrup, 12 oz.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk or substitute, and chocolate. 12 oz.

Maple Latte

Maple Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite latte made with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup, 12 oz.

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.50

A shot of espresso with steamed milk and homemade sweetened condensed milk, 12 oz.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

We import a selection of high quality loose leaf tea and herbal infusions.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Matcha green tea, steamed milk or milk substitute, lightly sweetened.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea with added steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.

Steamer

$4.25
Pumpkin-Spice Latte

Pumpkin-Spice Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite latte made with our house-made pumpkin-spice syrup.

Cinnamon-Fig Latte

Cinnamon-Fig Latte

$5.75

A seasonal favorite: house-made cinnamon-fig syrup, steamed milk or substitute, with espresso, 12 oz.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.75+Out of stock

Local apple cider from Carlson Orchard's, Harvard, MA, served hot.

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.

Iced Pumpkin-Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin-Spice Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite made with our house-made pumpkin-spice syrup.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.25

A shot of espresso served with water over ice, 16 oz.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Cinnamon-Fig Latte

Iced Cinnamon-Fig Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite: house-made cinnamon-fig syrup, milk, with espresso, 16 oz.

Iced Maple Latte

Iced Maple Latte

$6.25

A seasonal favorite made with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Spanish Latte

Iced Spanish Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and sweetened condensed milk served on ice, 16 oz.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Espresso with milk with chocolate syrup, 16 oz.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Freshly brewed loose leaf tea.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.

Iced Apple Cider

$5.25+Out of stock

Local apple cider from Carlson Orchard's, Harvard, MA, served on ice.

Other Drinks

Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.50
Green Juice

Green Juice

$6.50

Cold pressed Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Apple, and Lemon

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.50

Whole Bean Coffee

Rathskeller Blend

$15.99

Three of Cups - Seasonal Blend

$16.99Out of stock

Zaperoco - Tolima, Colombia

$16.99Out of stock

Rubiela Velasquez - Tolima, Colombia

$18.99Out of stock

Pavement Dark - Dark Roast Blend

$15.99

Decaf Colombia

$15.99Out of stock

Mas Morenos

$17.99Out of stock

Jamir Usheche: Papayo Variety

$19.99Out of stock

Shoondhisa Natural

$18.99Out of stock

Burundi - Nemba Natural

$18.99Out of stock

Mapendo Women - Democratic Republic of Congo

$18.99Out of stock

Cabanas - Honduras

$17.99Out of stock

Summer Camp - Ethiopian Blend

$16.99Out of stock

Gakenke - Burundi

$18.99Out of stock

Genji Challa

$17.99Out of stock

Pedro Sagastume Honey

$19.99Out of stock

Los Andes Gesha - Guatemala

$23.99Out of stock

El Socorro Yellow Bourbon - Guatemala

$21.99Out of stock

Monster Mash

$17.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Harvard Ave in Allston. This is where our story began in 1999. It’s where we developed our bagel-making process and refined it over the years to what it is today.

Location

1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

