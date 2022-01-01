Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Harvard Ave in Allston. This is where our story began in 1999. It’s where we developed our bagel-making process and refined it over the years to what it is today.
Location
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston, MA 02134
Gallery