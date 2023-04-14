  • Home
  • /
  • Santee
  • /
  • Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
Main picView gallery

Pepper Farm Deli 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

review star

No reviews yet

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

Santee, CA 92071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST MENU

BREAKFAST PLATES

Pepper Farm Breakfast Plate

$12.99

Eggs (sunny side up or scrambled), boar’s head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, boar’s head smoked ham, with a side of hashbrown and fruit.

San diego River Breakfast Plate

$16.99

Grilled filet mignon, two sunny-side up or scrambled eggs, Italian herb-seasoned skillet potatoes, sliced avocado, your choice of toast (white, wheat, sourdough)

Breakfast Flatbread

$11.99

Eggs, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onions, garnished with green onions

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Boar’s head oven-roasted ham, havarti cheese, mustard, mayo, on egg batter-dipped white bread, pan fried and garnished with powdered sugar

Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$12.99

Brioche bun, pastrami, sunny-side up egg, swiss cheese, arugula, thousand island dressing, garlic aioli, hashbrown with a dash of organic maple syrup

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Brioche bun, garlic aioli, sausage, egg, american cheddar cheese, arugula

Breakfast Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Brioche bun, large portobello sautéed mushroom, sunny-side up egg, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, arugula, hashbrown with a dash of maple syrup.

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Brioche bun, peppercorn aioli, rib-eye burger, bacon, sunny side up egg, american cheddar, arugula, hashbrown with a dash of maple syrup.

New York New York

$9.99

Boar’s Head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, eggs, Vermont cheddar cheese, salt and pepper, ketchup on a brioche bun

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Buttered brioche bun, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg, pepper Jack cheese, spring mix

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Brioche bun with butter, ham, eggs, American cheddar cheese

Filet Mignon & Egg sandwich

$14.99

Brioche bun, peppercorn aioli, filet mignon, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg, Havarti cheese, arugula

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Brioche bun, scrambled eggs, Vermont cheddar cheese

BREAKFAST WRAPS

ABC Wrap

$9.99

Eggs, avocado, bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Denver Wrap

$9.99

Eggs, boar’s head ham, grilled red onions, red bell peppers, vermont cheddar cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Veggie wrap

$9.99

Eggs, organic spinach, portobello mushrooms, feta cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Ribeye Steak Breakfast Wrap

$11.99

Eggs, ribeye steak, grilled red onions, swiss cheese, green onions, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Ultimate Wrap

$11.99

Eggs, bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, jalapenos, avocado, chipotle sauce, hashbrown, and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Big City Wrap

$13.99

Eggs, smoked boar's head ham, boar's head thick cut bacon, hashbrown, avocado, swiss cheese, Chipotle sauce, garlic aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

OMELETS

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Eggs, organic heirloom tomatoes, spinach, sliced portobello mushrooms, boar’s head vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes, or fruit.

ABC Omelet

$10.99

Eggs, boar’s head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, freshly sliced avocado, vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)

Three Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Eggs, vermont cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, pepper jack cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)

Meat lovers Omelet

$11.99

Eggs, Boar’s Head sausage, Boar’s Head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, thinly sliced rib-eye steak, Havarti cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Eggs, Boar’s Head ham, grilled red onions, red bell peppers, Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)

The Greek Omelet

$10.99

Eggs, organic heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, greek feta cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)

OPEN-FACED

Smoked salmon Locks

$10.99

Smoked salmon lox, philadelphia cream cheese red onions, capers, green onions on a bagel.

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Toasted rye bread, avocado, sliced heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onions, sprouts, balsamic glaze.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$10.99

Thinly sliced avocado, sunny-side up egg, pickled red onions, sprouts, balsamic glaze, on rustic sourdough bread.

Fig & Brie Cheese

$9.99

Organic fig jam, all-natural president brie cheese on rustic sourdough bread.

French Toast

$12.99

French toast garnished with sliced strawberries, blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar on a thick Brioche loaf

HOT SANDWICHES

HOT SPECIALTIES

Garlic Cilantro Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich

$14.49

Jumbo shrimp marinated house garlic and sauce, romaine lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes, vermont cheddar cheese and cilantro garlic house sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parm

$13.99

Panko-breaded antibiotic free chicken, house made roasted garlic marinara sauce, melted mozzarella sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, cilantro and green onions on a hoagie roll.

Meatball Hero Sandwich

$14.99

Rib-eye meatballs made in-house, house roasted garlic red sauce, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$13.49

Chopped rib eye steak, grilled onions, grilled banana peppers, shredded romaine lettuce, chopped roma tomatoes, garlic aioli, and Vermont cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll

London Broil BBQ

$12.99

Boar’s head roast beef, Havarti cheese, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, grilled red onions, mayo, on a fresh Brioche bun.

Filet Mignon Club

$13.99

Ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, filet mignon steak, havarti cheese, arugula, grilled onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Hoagie roll, ribeye steak, grilled onions, white american cheddar cheese or cheez whiz.

Greek Gyro Sandwich

$14.99

Flame broiled hand-carved gyro with our house made tzatziki sauce, roma tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, romaine lettuce on a toasted roll.

Lobster Roll Sandwich

$24.99

100% Maine Lobster claw and knuckles mixed with our homemade new england style dressing on a split-top perfectly toasted Brioche bun, with a side of chips, spear pickle, pure Irish melted butter and a lemon wedge

Porto (Vegetarian)

$12.49

Ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, grilled portobello mushroom, havarti cheese, avocado, tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula

The Cubano Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked pulled pork, smoked boar's head ham, pickles, boar's head swiss cheese, mayo and mustard on a Hoagie Roll garnished with cilantro.

OG Reuben

$12.99

Rye bread, dijon and thousand Island dressing, pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut.

Grilled Veggie Supreme

$14.49

Organic zucchini, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, roma tomatoes, and red onions, grilled to perfection and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, house-made garlic aioli, on a toasted hoagie roll

The Grinch

$16.99

Charbroiled antibiotic free chicken breast, grilled boar's head ham, avocado, melted pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, banana peppers, chopped green onions, with our House-made garlic cilantro dressing on Hoagie roll.

The Big Luca

$17.99

Antibiotic-free crispy chicken, boar's head grilled ham, boar's head thick cut bacon, melted swiss cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, sliced dill pickle chips, thinly sliced red onions, thinly sliced roma tomatoes, house-made Italian dressing, with mayo, mustard, and house peppercorn aioli.

Wild-Caught Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Wild-Caught Salmon, arugula, thinly sliced organic cucumbers, garlic cilantro dressing on a Brioche Bun

Big Camacho

$14.99

Slow-roasted and smoked pulled pork, boar's head turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, sauteed red bell peppers, romain lettuce, onions, roma tomatoes, red chili flakes, avocado, our house cilantro lime dressing on a hoagie roll.

CHICKEN CLASSICS

Crispy Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$16.99

2 Japanese Panko-battered antibiotic-free chicken breasts, thick-cut Boar's Head bacon, Boar's Head Vermont cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, shredded Romaine lettuce, chopped jalapenos, Roma tomatoes on a toasted Dutch crunch roll.

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$12.99

Ciabatta bread, chipotle aioli, chicken, provolone cheese, avocadoe, tomatoes, red onions, spring mix

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.99

Ciabatta bread, pesto paste, chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Ciabatta bread, eppercorn aioli, chicken breast, bacon, havarti cheese, tomatoes, pickles, sprin mix.

COLD SANDWICHES

Green Beret (Vegetarian)

$11.49

Wheat bread, garlic aioli, pepper jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, red bell peppers, sprouts, avocados, balsamic & olive oil

Bovine

$10.99

Sourdough bread, garlic aioli, mustard, roast beef, havarti cheese, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, spring mix

Greenbird

$10.99

Sour dough bread, peppercorn aioli, turkey, thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, avocado, spring mix.

Little Italy

$12.99

Hoagie roll, mustard, mayo, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, arugula, balsamic & olive oil

Loaded BLT

$12.99

Sourdough bread, garlic aioli, mayo, thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, spring mix

Sweetbird

$9.99

Wheat bread, garlic aioli, turkey, provolone cheese, green grapes, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze, spring mix, sprouts

Deluxe Club

$13.49

Sourdough bread, mayo and Dijon mustard, ham, turkey, thick-cut bacon, American cheddar, tomatoes, spring mix

Pepper Farm Turkey Club

$13.49

White bread, mayo, mustard, peppercorn aioli, roast beef, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, American cheddar, tomatoes, arugula

Fisherman's Catch

$11.99

White bread, mayo, albacore tuna, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, sprouts, spring mix

Pepper Farm Pounder

$14.99

Boar's head black forest ham, turkey, roast beef, thick cut bacon, havarti cheese, Vermont cheddar, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, banana peppers, pickles, Dijon mustard, chipotle mayo, on a Dutch crunch roll

Wild Turkey Gobbler

$13.99

Boar's head turkey, philadelphia cream cheese, house made cranberry jam, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, thinly sliced onions on a Dutch crunch roll

Roast Beef Grinder

$15.99

Boar’s head roast beef, house peppercorn aioli, havarti cheese, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, house roasted bell peppers, banana peppers, house pickled onions on a Dutch crunch roll

Big Italian Goomba

$14.99

Boar's head turkey, boar's head salami, hoar's Head thick cut bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, shredded Romaine lettuce, house-pickled onions, tomatoes, spicy Italian seasoning, topped with House Italian dressing, house peppercorn aioli on a Dutch crunch roll

SALADS

Avocado Goddess

$13.99

Baby spinach, arugula, pickled red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, thick-cut bacon, avocado, sliced eggs, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan, lemon wedge, house caesar dressing dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce and baby spinach, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, turkey breast, ham, bacon, sliced hard-boiled eggs, swiss cheese, house ranch dressing on the side.

Simple-Dimple

$10.99

Baby spinach, spring mix, red onions, fuji sliced apples, almonds, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette dressing on the side.