Pepper Farm Deli 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
No reviews yet
235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
Santee, CA 92071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST MENU
BREAKFAST PLATES
Pepper Farm Breakfast Plate
Eggs (sunny side up or scrambled), boar’s head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, boar’s head smoked ham, with a side of hashbrown and fruit.
San diego River Breakfast Plate
Grilled filet mignon, two sunny-side up or scrambled eggs, Italian herb-seasoned skillet potatoes, sliced avocado, your choice of toast (white, wheat, sourdough)
Breakfast Flatbread
Eggs, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onions, garnished with green onions
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Monte Cristo
Boar’s head oven-roasted ham, havarti cheese, mustard, mayo, on egg batter-dipped white bread, pan fried and garnished with powdered sugar
Pastrami & Egg Sandwich
Brioche bun, pastrami, sunny-side up egg, swiss cheese, arugula, thousand island dressing, garlic aioli, hashbrown with a dash of organic maple syrup
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Brioche bun, garlic aioli, sausage, egg, american cheddar cheese, arugula
Breakfast Veggie Sandwich
Brioche bun, large portobello sautéed mushroom, sunny-side up egg, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, arugula, hashbrown with a dash of maple syrup.
Breakfast Burger
Brioche bun, peppercorn aioli, rib-eye burger, bacon, sunny side up egg, american cheddar, arugula, hashbrown with a dash of maple syrup.
New York New York
Boar’s Head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, eggs, Vermont cheddar cheese, salt and pepper, ketchup on a brioche bun
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Buttered brioche bun, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg, pepper Jack cheese, spring mix
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
Brioche bun with butter, ham, eggs, American cheddar cheese
Filet Mignon & Egg sandwich
Brioche bun, peppercorn aioli, filet mignon, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg, Havarti cheese, arugula
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Brioche bun, scrambled eggs, Vermont cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST WRAPS
ABC Wrap
Eggs, avocado, bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Denver Wrap
Eggs, boar’s head ham, grilled red onions, red bell peppers, vermont cheddar cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Veggie wrap
Eggs, organic spinach, portobello mushrooms, feta cheese, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ribeye Steak Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, ribeye steak, grilled red onions, swiss cheese, green onions, hashbrown, aioli and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ultimate Wrap
Eggs, bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, jalapenos, avocado, chipotle sauce, hashbrown, and a dash of maple syrup, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Big City Wrap
Eggs, smoked boar's head ham, boar's head thick cut bacon, hashbrown, avocado, swiss cheese, Chipotle sauce, garlic aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
OMELETS
Veggie Omelet
Eggs, organic heirloom tomatoes, spinach, sliced portobello mushrooms, boar’s head vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes, or fruit.
ABC Omelet
Eggs, boar’s head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, freshly sliced avocado, vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)
Three Cheese Omelet
Eggs, vermont cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, pepper jack cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)
Meat lovers Omelet
Eggs, Boar’s Head sausage, Boar’s Head smoked applewood thick-cut bacon, thinly sliced rib-eye steak, Havarti cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)
Denver Omelet
Eggs, Boar’s Head ham, grilled red onions, red bell peppers, Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)
The Greek Omelet
Eggs, organic heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, greek feta cheese with your choice of toast and your choice of side item (hash browns, skillet potatoes or fruit)
OPEN-FACED
Smoked salmon Locks
Smoked salmon lox, philadelphia cream cheese red onions, capers, green onions on a bagel.
Avocado Toast
Toasted rye bread, avocado, sliced heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onions, sprouts, balsamic glaze.
Avocado & Egg Toast
Thinly sliced avocado, sunny-side up egg, pickled red onions, sprouts, balsamic glaze, on rustic sourdough bread.
Fig & Brie Cheese
Organic fig jam, all-natural president brie cheese on rustic sourdough bread.
French Toast
French toast garnished with sliced strawberries, blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar on a thick Brioche loaf
HOT SANDWICHES
HOT SPECIALTIES
Garlic Cilantro Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich
Jumbo shrimp marinated house garlic and sauce, romaine lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes, vermont cheddar cheese and cilantro garlic house sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Parm
Panko-breaded antibiotic free chicken, house made roasted garlic marinara sauce, melted mozzarella sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, cilantro and green onions on a hoagie roll.
Meatball Hero Sandwich
Rib-eye meatballs made in-house, house roasted garlic red sauce, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll
Chopped Cheese Sandwich
Chopped rib eye steak, grilled onions, grilled banana peppers, shredded romaine lettuce, chopped roma tomatoes, garlic aioli, and Vermont cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll
London Broil BBQ
Boar’s head roast beef, Havarti cheese, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, grilled red onions, mayo, on a fresh Brioche bun.
Filet Mignon Club
Ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, filet mignon steak, havarti cheese, arugula, grilled onion
Philly Cheesesteak
Hoagie roll, ribeye steak, grilled onions, white american cheddar cheese or cheez whiz.
Greek Gyro Sandwich
Flame broiled hand-carved gyro with our house made tzatziki sauce, roma tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, romaine lettuce on a toasted roll.
Lobster Roll Sandwich
100% Maine Lobster claw and knuckles mixed with our homemade new england style dressing on a split-top perfectly toasted Brioche bun, with a side of chips, spear pickle, pure Irish melted butter and a lemon wedge
Porto (Vegetarian)
Ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, grilled portobello mushroom, havarti cheese, avocado, tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula
The Cubano Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork, smoked boar's head ham, pickles, boar's head swiss cheese, mayo and mustard on a Hoagie Roll garnished with cilantro.
OG Reuben
Rye bread, dijon and thousand Island dressing, pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut.
Grilled Veggie Supreme
Organic zucchini, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, roma tomatoes, and red onions, grilled to perfection and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, house-made garlic aioli, on a toasted hoagie roll
The Grinch
Charbroiled antibiotic free chicken breast, grilled boar's head ham, avocado, melted pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, banana peppers, chopped green onions, with our House-made garlic cilantro dressing on Hoagie roll.
The Big Luca
Antibiotic-free crispy chicken, boar's head grilled ham, boar's head thick cut bacon, melted swiss cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, sliced dill pickle chips, thinly sliced red onions, thinly sliced roma tomatoes, house-made Italian dressing, with mayo, mustard, and house peppercorn aioli.
Wild-Caught Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Wild-Caught Salmon, arugula, thinly sliced organic cucumbers, garlic cilantro dressing on a Brioche Bun
Big Camacho
Slow-roasted and smoked pulled pork, boar's head turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, sauteed red bell peppers, romain lettuce, onions, roma tomatoes, red chili flakes, avocado, our house cilantro lime dressing on a hoagie roll.
CHICKEN CLASSICS
Crispy Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
2 Japanese Panko-battered antibiotic-free chicken breasts, thick-cut Boar's Head bacon, Boar's Head Vermont cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, shredded Romaine lettuce, chopped jalapenos, Roma tomatoes on a toasted Dutch crunch roll.
Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, chipotle aioli, chicken, provolone cheese, avocadoe, tomatoes, red onions, spring mix
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, pesto paste, chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Club
Ciabatta bread, eppercorn aioli, chicken breast, bacon, havarti cheese, tomatoes, pickles, sprin mix.
COLD SANDWICHES
Green Beret (Vegetarian)
Wheat bread, garlic aioli, pepper jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, red bell peppers, sprouts, avocados, balsamic & olive oil
Bovine
Sourdough bread, garlic aioli, mustard, roast beef, havarti cheese, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, spring mix
Greenbird
Sour dough bread, peppercorn aioli, turkey, thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, avocado, spring mix.
Little Italy
Hoagie roll, mustard, mayo, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, arugula, balsamic & olive oil
Loaded BLT
Sourdough bread, garlic aioli, mayo, thick-cut bacon, tomatoes, spring mix
Sweetbird
Wheat bread, garlic aioli, turkey, provolone cheese, green grapes, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze, spring mix, sprouts
Deluxe Club
Sourdough bread, mayo and Dijon mustard, ham, turkey, thick-cut bacon, American cheddar, tomatoes, spring mix
Pepper Farm Turkey Club
White bread, mayo, mustard, peppercorn aioli, roast beef, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, American cheddar, tomatoes, arugula
Fisherman's Catch
White bread, mayo, albacore tuna, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, sprouts, spring mix
Pepper Farm Pounder
Boar's head black forest ham, turkey, roast beef, thick cut bacon, havarti cheese, Vermont cheddar, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, banana peppers, pickles, Dijon mustard, chipotle mayo, on a Dutch crunch roll
Wild Turkey Gobbler
Boar's head turkey, philadelphia cream cheese, house made cranberry jam, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, thinly sliced onions on a Dutch crunch roll
Roast Beef Grinder
Boar’s head roast beef, house peppercorn aioli, havarti cheese, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, house roasted bell peppers, banana peppers, house pickled onions on a Dutch crunch roll
Big Italian Goomba
Boar's head turkey, boar's head salami, hoar's Head thick cut bacon, vermont cheddar cheese, shredded Romaine lettuce, house-pickled onions, tomatoes, spicy Italian seasoning, topped with House Italian dressing, house peppercorn aioli on a Dutch crunch roll
SALADS
Avocado Goddess
Baby spinach, arugula, pickled red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, thick-cut bacon, avocado, sliced eggs, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan, lemon wedge, house caesar dressing dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce and baby spinach, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, turkey breast, ham, bacon, sliced hard-boiled eggs, swiss cheese, house ranch dressing on the side.
Simple-Dimple
Baby spinach, spring mix, red onions, fuji sliced apples, almonds, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette dressing on the side.