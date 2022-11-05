Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perfect Pear Juice Bar

1122 Old Chattahoochee Ave

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

PEARtree Smoothie
The Lean Smoothie

Smoothies

Cherry Popper

Cherry Popper

$11.00+

Contains: Cherry, Lemon, Pear, Water, Agave

Freaky Deaky Smoothie

Freaky Deaky Smoothie

$12.00+

Contains: Pineapple, Banana, Apple, Pear, Vega Vanilla Protein Powder

Mr2WeeksOut Smoothie

Mr2WeeksOut Smoothie

$13.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple, Almonds, Cashews, Banana, Vegan Protein Powder

Mrs2WeeksOut Smoothie

Mrs2WeeksOut Smoothie

$14.00+

Contains: Almonds, Cashews, Banana, Apple, Pear, Blueberries, Vega Vanilla Protein Powder

Orange Popsicle

Orange Popsicle

$11.00+

Contains: Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Water, Agave

PB&J

PB&J

$11.00+

Contains: Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Spinach, Water, Agave

PEARlax Smoothie

PEARlax Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple, Kale, Ginger, Turmeric, Banana

PEARple Smile Smoothie

PEARple Smile Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Fresh Pear, Apple, Beets, Strawberry, Radish, & Grapes. Significant levels of Iron, Folate & Nitrates may help promote Blood Level Stabilization 16 flo ounce

PEARtein Smoothie

PEARtein Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple, Strawberry, Banana, Vegan Protein Powder

PEARtree Smoothie

PEARtree Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple, Spinach, Kale, Ginger, Vegan Protein Powder

Pineapple PEARadise Smoothie

Pineapple PEARadise Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple, Pineapple, Banana, Vegan Protein Powder

The Lean Smoothie

The Lean Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Mango, Spinach, Ginger, Water, Agave

The Tramp Smoothie

The Tramp Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Mango, Pineapple, Water, Agave

WTH

WTH

$11.00+

Contains: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Water, Agave

PEARme Smoothie

PEARme Smoothie

$11.00+

Contains: Pear, Apple & Your choice of 3 added items

Cold Pressed Juices

Using the finest ingredients along with creative nutrient dense recipes, our cold pressed juices provide sufficient minerals for meal replacements or even a tasty cold refreshing beverage.
PEARberry Juice

PEARberry Juice

(Significant levels of Calcium & Fiber, may help support Digestive System tract) Contains fresh pear, apple, strawberry, kale, and mint. 16 flo ounce

StrawPEARy Juice

StrawPEARy Juice

Contains: Strawberry, Apple, Pear

PEARiment Juice

PEARiment Juice

(A good source of Copper & Antioxidants, may help combat allergies) Contains fresh pear, apple, kale, & mint. 16 Flo Ounce

WaterPEARon Juice

WaterPEARon Juice

Contains: Watermelon, Apple, Pear

PEARott Juice

PEARott Juice

(A good source of Vitamin C & Betacarotene, may help promote Muscle Recovery & Rebuild Immune System) Contains fresh pear, apple, carrot, orange, ginger, and turmeric. 16 flo ounce

PEARple Smile Juice

PEARple Smile Juice

(Significant levels of Iron, Folate & Nitrates may help promote Blood Level Stabilization) Contains fresh pear, apple, beets, strawberry, radish, & grapes.

PEARme Juice

PEARme Juice

Contains: Pear, Apple & Your choice of 3 added items

Juice Cleanses

Juicing is a necessary practice for First Timers and Avid Juicers! It allows the digestive system a resting period while extracting mucus and inflammation from the body. Expect weight loss, but also look forward to restoring your energy, resetting your palate and renewing your mind. Cleansing + Detoxing is highly suggested for all Pear Pals!
The WaistSnatcHER Juice Cleanse

The WaistSnatcHER Juice Cleanse

$60.00+

(The Waist Snatcher) If you’re new to cleansing, this is the juice cleanse for you! Designed for newbies wanting to restore their body, the “Waist Snatcher” cleanse is our most classic and popular cleanse to shed those extra pounds gained over the holidays, summer vacations, or indulgent weekends. Upon waking up, drink your first juice, and drink the next juice two hours later. You will consume a salad for lunch and dinner will be replaced by the third juice and your fourth and final juice two hours later. Contains: 4 – 16oz juices Each Day, drink Juices in this order: Juice 1: Apple, Pear, Lime, and Berries Juice 2: Apple, Pear, Lime, Kale, Ginger Juice 3: Apple, Pear, Lime, Kale, Ginger, Cucumber Juice 4: Apple, Pear, Lime, Cucumber **Must also consume 1 gallon of water throughout the day **

Pear Pressure Juice Cleanse

Pear Pressure Juice Cleanse

$80.00+

(Pear Pressure Juice Cleanse) If you are an experienced juicer or you are seeking a total body reset, the Full Body Pear Pressure Juice Cleanse is the PEARfect juice cleanse for you. This combination of cold pressed juices delivers more plant protein from leafy greens and powerful antioxidants to flush out the liver and colon while giving your immune system a major boost! Recommended for more seasoned cleansers. Contains: (4)– 16oz juices Each Day, drink Juices in this order: Juice 1: Apple, Pear, Berries, Kale, Spinach Juice 2: Apple, Pear, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrots, Beets, Garlic, Lemon Juice 3: Apple, Pear, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrots, Oranges, Grapefruit Juice 4: Apple, Pear, Ginger, Celery, Parsley, Watercress, Kale, Spinach, Lime **Must also consume 1 gallon of water throughout the day ** **No food**

Immunity Booster's (Shots)

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$4.00

The Power Of Ginger: Optimize libido Fight seasonal sinus problems with the power of Ginger! Better bowel movement for better health & wellness Increased skin glow Fire up metabolism for better weight loss 🔥 Are you following us on Instagram?! ___________ Our Ginger Juice is an exceptional superfood addition to your diet. Whether you're looking to boost immunity, relieve congestion, or reduce belly fat, juiced ginger is a great antioxidant that strengthens your digestive system. (2.5 oz per bottle)

SeaMoss Shot

SeaMoss Shot

$4.00

The ultimate body healer! Sea Moss is a red algae containing 92 of the 102 minerals that make up the human body. This superfood supports gut health by acting as a prebiotic and also provides vital nutrients such as vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids, which are both essential to healthy skin and inflammation control. With antibacterial & antiviral properties, incorporating Sea Boss Sea Moss into your diet is a guaranteed immunity booster!

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$4.00

Contains freshly squeezed turmeric that has potent anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-cancer and antibacterial properties, and is a powerful antioxidant that can fight free radicals that damage the immune system. (2.5 oz)

Wheatgrass Shot

Wheatgrass Shot

$4.00

Contains freshly squeezed wheat-grass, a superfood, that eliminates toxins, helps with digestion, metabolism, cholesterol, and boosts your immune system. (2.5 oz)

Elderberry Shot

Elderberry Shot

$4.00

Banana Puddings

Cookie Butter

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Water

Water Bottle 16oz

$2.00

Cup

$1.50+

Whole Fruit

Apple

Apple

$2.00
Banana

Banana

$2.00
Orange

Orange

$2.00
Pear

Pear

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1122 Old Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

