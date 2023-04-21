  • Home
Phoenix Bar & Restaurant 1404 Ogden Avenue

Phoenix Bar & Restaurant 1404 Ogden Avenue

No reviews yet

1404 Ogden Avenue

The Bronx, NY 10452

FOOD

Aperitivos

Mofonguitos

Alitas

$12.00

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Sopas O Asopao

Camarones

$18.00

Pollo

$15.00

Vegetales

$13.00

Platos Fuertes

Churasco Dominicano

$26.00

grilled and based chicken breast with a teriyaki marinade.

Pechuga de Pollo

$17.00

sautéd jumbo shrimp with a spicy southern sauce.

Salmon

$22.00

Camarones a su Gusto

$18.00

Filete de Pescado

$18.00

Chuleta

$18.00

Masita de Cerdo

$18.00
$18.00

22oz lean cut and grilled to perfection.

Chicharron de Pollo

whole codfish fillet baked to perfection.

Pasta Alfredo

Acompañantes

Papa Fritas

$7.00

Pure de Papa

$7.00

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Arroz Blanco

$7.00

Arroz Amarrillo

$7.00

Picadera

Picadera 1 Persona

$20.00

Picadera 2 Persona

$25.00

Picadera 3 Persona

$35.00

Picadera 5 Persona

$45.00

jugos

Juice & Soda

Coke

$10.00

Diet Coke

$10.00

Sprite

$10.00

Ginger Ale

$10.00

Ginger Carafe

$10.00

Club Soda

$10.00

Coconut Water

$10.00

Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$10.00

Perrier Water

$10.00

Clamato

$10.00

Orange Juice

$10.00

Apple Juice

$10.00

Cranberry Juice

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$10.00

Lemonade Juice

$10.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$10.00

Mango Juice

$10.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Lemonade

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Expresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Juice

$8.00

Fruit Punch

$8.00

Aqua Panna Water

$12.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$12.00

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00

Expresso

$3.00

Tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
