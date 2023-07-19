Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Pho Towda stands apart as an extraordinary pho establishment, unique in its character and offerings. “Towda,” derived from the Vietnamese term ‘Tho Da’ meaning ‘Stone bowl’, represents our signature presentation of pho. Our stone bowls are heated to perfection, cradling our exquisitely flavorful pho broth, served alongside a generous platter of freshly hand-cut noodles. Complemented with succulent slices of NY strip steak, crisp bean sprouts, and fragrant basil leaves, the heated stone bowl ensures your meal remains piping hot and tantalizing. To enhance your dining experience, we offer freshly baked banh mi, perfect for dipping into the delectable broth. We also take pride in our unique bamboo charcoal banh mi, generously filled with meat and veggies, and garnished with a specialty sauce that’ll leave your palate craving more. We cordially invite you to treat your senses to the culinary delight they deserve at Pho Towda.

Website