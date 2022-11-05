Pico's Tacos & Cerveza - Premier
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pico's Tacos & Cerveza, introducing fresh, vibrant and exciting flavors from deep hearted areas in Mexico. Providing a culinary visual experience.
Location
3505 Spring St, Racine, WI 53405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Corner House on the Lake - 207 Gas Light Circle
4.2 • 380
207 Gas Light Cir Racine, WI 53403
View restaurant