Pico's Tacos & Cerveza - Premier

review star

No reviews yet

3505 Spring St

Racine, WI 53405

Popular Items

Street Tacos (3)
Fluffy Tacos(3)
Quesabirrias(3)

Tacos

Street Tacos (3)

Street Tacos (3)
$9.00

$9.00
Fluffy Tacos(3)

Fluffy Tacos(3)
$9.00

$9.00
Quesabirrias(3)

Quesabirrias(3)
$12.00

$12.00
Cowboy Tacos (3)

Cowboy Tacos (3)
$12.00

$12.00

.

Tacos Del Rio (3)

Tacos Del Rio (3)
$12.00

$12.00
Sonoran Carnitas(3)

Sonoran Carnitas(3)
$12.00

$12.00
TACO TRAY (25)

TACO TRAY (25)
$62.50

$62.50

YOUR CHOICE OF TACOS MADE WITH MEXICAN OR AMERICAN STYLE TOPPINGS. INCLUDES 2 SIDES. YOUR CHOICE OF RICE, BEANS, FRENCH FRIES, ELOTE, OR AGUA FRESCA.

Burritos & Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$11.00
California Burrito

California Burrito
$11.00

$11.00

Macho Burrito

$11.00

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Nachos & Fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries
$11.00

$11.00
Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$10.00

Loaded Taco Fries

$11.00

Fries, Ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico, and jalapeños

Xxl Nachoss

$11.00

Sides

Avocado

Avocado

$1.75
Beans

Beans

$3.00
Cheese

Cheese

$1.25
Chips

Chips

$2.00
Esquites

Esquites

$4.50
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Guac & Chips 4 Oz

Guac & Chips 4 Oz
$6.00

$6.00
Hot Salsa

Hot Salsa

$3.00
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$1.00
Mild Salsa

Mild Salsa

$3.00
Nacho Cheese 4oz

Nacho Cheese 4oz
$1.50

$1.50
Pico De Gallo 8oz

Pico De Gallo 8oz
$4.00

$4.00
Rice

Rice

$3.00
Sour Cream 2oz

Sour Cream 2oz
$1.50

$1.50
Taco Side

Taco Side

$3.00

4oz Guac

$4.00

Queso Blanco 4 Oz

$4.00

Side Consome 4oz

$2.00

Side Avo

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$4.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream
$5.00

$5.00

QUESAS

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla grilled with your choice of meat and cheese

Mulitas (2)

$11.00

Chimichangas (2)

$10.00

Tostadas (2)

$10.00

Picos Sampler

$12.00

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Elote Dog

$7.00

Street Dog

$7.00

So-Cal Dog

$7.00
Birria Cruchwrap

Birria Cruchwrap
$12.00

$12.00

Cheesy Dog

$7.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Brisk Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

MTD

$2.50

Horchata

$3.50

Sandia

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.00

Bar

Beer

$4.00

Margaritas

$7.50

Micheladas

$8.00

Paloma

$8.50

Happy Hr Margarita

$5.00

Virgen Margarita

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza, introducing fresh, vibrant and exciting flavors from deep hearted areas in Mexico. Providing a culinary visual experience.

Location

3505 Spring St, Racine, WI 53405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

