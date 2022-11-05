Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pike Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4111 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

Order Again

Appetizer

Platanos Fritos

$6.50

Fried Plantains Served With Pico De Gallo Salad

Yuca Frita

$8.50

Fried Yuca Served With Pico De Gallo Salad

Huminta Al Horno

$4.00

Fresh Oven Baked Corn Bread With Cheese

Huminta A La Olla

$4.50

Fresh Steamed Corn Bread With Cheese

Saltenas De Pollo

$3.65

Cheicken Meat Pastre Stuffed With Potatoes, Onions, Green Peas, Olives And Egg.

Saltenas De Carne

$4.10

Savory Beef Meat Pastry Stuffed With, Onions, Green Peas, Olives, Egg

Empanada De Queso

$3.50

Baked Cheese Pie

Papa Rellena

$9.00

Fried Mashed Potatoe Ball Stuffed With Sauteed Meat In A Savory Sauce, Olive, Salad

Choclo Con Queso

$8.50

Bolivian Large White Corn, Home Made Cheese And Salad

Salchipapas

$8.50

Beef Brank Sliced Hot Dog And Fried Potatoes

Pastel

$3.00

Royillto Queso Small

$3.00

Royillto Queso Large

Maizillo

$1.65

Subs Sandwiches

Tranca Pecho

$12.73

Breaded Steak, Rice, Two Eggs, Fried Potatoes And Topped With Pico De Gallo

De Carne A La Chorrellana (Beef)

$12.99

Steak, Two Eggs, Sauteed Of Tomatoes And Onions, Fired Potatoes

De Carne (Beef)

$12.99

Steak, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Fried Potatoes

De Enroollado

$12.99

Pork Pate, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeno Pepper

Steak And Cheese

$11.50

Steak, Muzarella Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettce, Fried Potatoes

De Pollo (Chicken)

$11.99

Delicious Hot Sub, Broiled Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Fried Potatoes

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese

Avocado Sald

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado Slices

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Broiled Chicken Slices

Main Beef Dishes

Pike A Lo Macho

$20.99

Chunks Of Sauteed Beef And Hot Dog In A Special Beer Sauce, Fried Poattoes, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeno Pepper

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Sauteed Beef Strips With Onions, Green Pepper, Fried Potatoes, Rice

Churrasco

$22.00

Pan Fried Steak, Fried Yuca, Rice, Two Fried Eggs, Salad

Planchita

$48.99

Two Pan Fried Beef Ribs, Two Por Chops, Rice, Fried Yuca, Plantains, Rggs, Hot-Dogs, And Sauteed Of Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepers.

Laphing

$22.99

Special Seasoned Beef Meat, Boiled Potatoes, White Corn,Hava Beans, Mixed Sald With Cheese

Charque

$21.99

Shredded Fried Slices Of Beef, Hard Boiled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese.

Aji De Lengua

$19.99

Slice Beef Tongue In Yellow Savory Stew, Rice, Potatoes, Chuno

Falso Conejo

$17.99

Fried Breaded Stek In Red Savory Stew, Rice, Potatoes, Chuno

Asado A La Olla

$17.99

Thin Steak Fried And Cooked In Red Curry, Rice, Potatoes, Chuno

Lomo A La Chorrellana

$16.99

Thin Steak, Boiled Potatoes, Rice, Two Egga, Sauteed Of Tomatoes And Onions

Silpancho

$17.30

Fried Breaded Stek, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Two Eggs And Pico De Gallo

Soltero

$17.99

Thin Steak, Potatoes, Homini, And Mixeda Salad Of Tomatatoes, Onions And Cheese

Costilla De Res

$21.99

Two Pan Fried Beef Ribs, Rice, Potatoes, Salad

Lomo (Carne Asada)

$17.30

Thin Steak, Rice, Potatoes, Two Fried Eggs, Salad

Milaneza De Carne

$17.99

Breades Beef Fried In Egg Sauce, Salad, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Two F. Eggs

Plato Paceno

$22.00

Sirloin Steak, Boiled Potatoes, White Corn, Hava Beans, Fried Fresh Cheese

Planchita Pike

$66.99

Two Beef Ribs, T-Bone, Sirloin Steak, Rice, Two Fried Eggs, Frien Plantain, Suauteed Of Tomatoes, Onions, And Green Peppers.

Chuleta De Res

$23.99

T-Bone Steak, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Salad.

Fish

Trucha Frita

$20.99

Fried Trout, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Salad

Trucha A La Plancha

$20.99

Pan Cooked Trout , Fried Poatoes, Rice, Salad

Salmon

$20.99

Fried Salmon, Rice, Fried Potattoes, Salad

Tilapia

$16.50

Fried Tilapia, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Salad

Pork

Escabeche

$15.99

Pork Feed Cooked With Vinager, Fominy, Salad

Enrrollado

$16.99

Pork Pate, Hominy, Salad

Escabeche Mixto

$16.99

Escabeche And Enrrollado Combination, Hominy, Salad

Chuleta De Puerco

$15.99

Two Pan Fried Pork Chops, Rice, Fried Potatoes, Salad

Chicken

Picante De Pollo

$16.99

Pulled Chicken Sauteed In Yellow Curry, Rice, Potatotes, Chuno

Pollo Saltado

$16.99

Sauteed Strips Chicken Breast, Rice, Fried Poattoes, Salad

Milaneza De Pollo

$16.99

Fried Breaded Breast, Rice, Fried Poattoes, Two Fried Eggs, Salad

Picante Mixto

$19.99

Chicken And Sliced Beef Tongue In Yelow Stew, Rice, Potatoes, Chuno

Chicharron De Pollo

$16.65

Fried Chicken, Fru=Ied Yuca, Rice, Salad

Pechuga De Pollo Asada

$16.90

Broiled Chicken Breast, Meted Cheese, Fried Potatoes, Salad, Rice

Apollo a LA canasta

$16.90

Dessert

Alfajores

$3.30

Flan

$3.30

Gelatina

$2.00

Dinner Special

Dinner 11

$11.00

Dinner 12

$12.00

Dinner

$13.99

Side Orders

Arroz

$3.00

Papas fritas

$4.50

Papa blanca

$3.00

Huevo Frito

$3.00

Huevo duro

$3.00

Quesillo

$3.00

Choclo

$5.50

Mote

$4.50

Havas

$5.00

Weekend Specials

Sopa de Mani

$9.00

Rinon

$12.49

Ranga

$14.99

Fricase

$13.85

Chicharron

$15.99

Chanka de pollo

$13.99

Sopa de Kawi

$15.99

Fricase Mixto

$15.50

Asado Borracho

$16.99

Bakery

Pan Integral

$0.50

Rollo De Queso

$4.00

Cunape

$3.00

Pan Blanco

$1.50

Pasankalla

$4.00

Tostado De Maiz

$4.00

Cunapesitos

$6.00

Tosdo De Habs

$4.00

Weekend Specials

Sopa De Mni

$9.00

Rinon

$12.49

Ranga

$14.99

Fricase

$13.85

Chicharron De Puerco

$15.99

Chanka De Pollo

$13.99

Sopa De Kawi

$15.99

Fricase Mixto

$15.50

Asado Borracho

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Latin American Restaurant! We’ve been serving up fresh, authentic Bolivian cuisine to the Arlington community for nearly 30 years.

4111 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

