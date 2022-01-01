Pistache French Bistro

Restaurant info

Reminiscent of the Art Nouveau movement that defined early 20th century Parisian dining establishments, Pistache represents a new genre of bistro combining hip, retro‐modern and cosmopolitan lifestyles. Plush red leather banquettes, oversized antique mirrors, a plein‐air patio and a full service mahogany brass bar set the stage for downtown West Palm’s only authentic bistro, presenting casual French fare in a sophisticated, upbeat ambiance.