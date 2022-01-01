Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pistache French Bistro

101 N. Clematis Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Dinner Appetizers

Lentil Salad

$16.00

Tabil Roasted Carrots, Housemade Raisins, Charred Red Onion, Orange, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs, Tahini Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Golden Beets, Baby Carrot, Herbed Goat Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple, Watercress, Pistachio, Tarragon Vinaigrette

Arugula & Parmesan

$16.00

Beefsteak Tomatoes, Shaved Fennel, Parmesan- Reggiano,Lemonette Dressing

Italian Burrata

$19.00

Seasonal Fruit, Fennel, Pickled Red Onion, White Balsamic, Prosciutto Crumble

Onion Soup

$12.00

With Gruyère Cheese

Cauliflower Tajine

$17.00

Roasted Carrots, Lentils, Chickpeas, Spicy Cashews, Dates, Coconut Milk, Fresh Herbs, Minted Yogurt

Tartare de Saumon

$19.00

Hand Chopped Salmon, Charred Pineapple, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Key Lime Aioli, Taro Chips

Petit Steak Tartare

$23.00

Hand-Cut, Traditional Garnish, Farm Egg, Grilled Sourdough

Pate de Campagne

$15.00

House Made Pickles, Mustards, Petite Salad

Dinner Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Signature Ratatouille, Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle

Broiled Snapper

$38.00

Sweet Corn Ragout, Shitake Mushroom Edamame Puree, Lemon Pepper Butter

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Marinated Beefsteak Tomato, Arugula, Parmesan

Duck Lyonnaise

$34.00

Crispy Duck Con t, Chicken Liver, Lardons, Poached Egg, Frisée, Sherry Vinaigrette

Pistache Burger

$19.00

Balsamic Onions, Horseradish Aioli, Cornichons, Gruyère Cheese, Frisée

Steak Frites

$38.00

Char Grilled 10oz Center Cut NY Strip, Maître D’ Butter, Pommes Frites

Filet au Poivre

$46.00

Pepper Crusted Beef Tenderloin, Black Pepper Brandy Sauce, Pommes Frites

Beef Bourguignon

$42.00

Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Roasted Button Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Lardons, Glazed Carrots, Pomme Purée, Red Wine Jus

Steak Tartare

$36.00

Hand-Cut, Traditional Garnish, Farm Egg, Grilled Sourdough, Pommes Frites

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Romaine, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese

Hamburger

$16.00

Romaine, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun

Unlimited Mussels

$32.00

More Mussels

Vegan Burger

$17.00

Beyond Burger Patty, Romaine, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Brioche Bun

Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Truffle & Blue Fries

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Pommes Frites

$7.00

Garlic Haricot Vert

$8.00

Ratatouille

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Baguette

$4.25

Bistro Plates

Bistro Plate 3 Choices

$18.00

Bistro Plate 5 Choices

$28.00

Bistro Plate 7 Choices

$38.00

Extra Bistro

$5.00

Desserts

Mousse au Chocolat

$13.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Chantilly, Cherries

Keylime Cheesecake

$12.00

Crème Brulee

$13.00

A Classic made with Fresh Vanilla Beans

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pound Cake

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.50

Coca-Cola

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke Btle

$4.50

Ginger-Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Orangina

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$4.75

Decaf Espresso

$4.75

Dbl Espresso

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.75

Latte

$5.75

Hot Tea

$4.50

Evian

$7.00

Sparea Sparkling

$7.00

Perrier Small

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Reminiscent of the Art Nouveau movement that defined early 20th century Parisian dining establishments, Pistache represents a new genre of bistro combining hip, retro‐modern and cosmopolitan lifestyles. Plush red leather banquettes, oversized antique mirrors, a plein‐air patio and a full service mahogany brass bar set the stage for downtown West Palm’s only authentic bistro, presenting casual French fare in a sophisticated, upbeat ambiance.

Location

101 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

