A map showing the location of Pizzanos Pizza Clermont 1740 US 27 SView gallery

Pizzanos Pizza Clermont 1740 US 27 S

review star

No reviews yet

1740 US 27 S

Clermont, FL 34714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings/Tenders

Wings (10)

$13.99

Served with Spicy Pizzano’s Bread, Celery Sticks & Blue Cheese Dressing.

Wings (20)

$24.99

Served with Spicy Pizzano’s Bread, Celery Sticks & Blue Cheese Dressing.

Tenders (6)

$9.99

Lightly breaded boneless white meat chicken tenders, served with your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Tenders (12)

$18.99

Lightly breaded boneless white meat chicken tenders, served with your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Garlic Bread & Sides

Pizzano's Bread with Cheese

$9.99

Bread sticks smothered with 4 cheese blend, topped with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Served with Pizza sauce. Add double pepperoni $1.99

Pizzano's Breadsticks

$6.99

Large order of breadsticks topped with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Served with Pizza sauce.

Pizzano's Spicy Cajun Breadsticks

$6.99

Served with pizza sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.99

Served with pizza sauce.

Pizzano's Jumbo Garlic Knots (6)

$6.99

Served with pizza sauce.

Pizzano's Oven Baked French Fries

$4.99

Served with pizza sauce.

Side Order of Meatballs (6)

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce & melted cheeses.

Cheddar Cheese Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing.

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Sauce Cups

$0.50

Pasta

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with home-made marinara sauce & cheese. Served with pasta noodles.

Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti noodles covered with home-made marinara sauce & baked with cheese on top.

Baked Lasagna

$11.99

Meat lasagna baked in four Italian cheeses & topped with our home-made marinara sauce.

Baked Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese-filled ravioli covered with home-made marinara sauce and baked with cheese on top.

Baked Manicotti

$11.99

Four cheese stuffed manicotti topped with our home -made marinara sauce and cheese on top.

Baked Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Four cheese stuffed baked shells topped with home -made sauce and cheese on top.

Baked Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce marinated diced chicken breast, mushrooms and cheese. Served with fettuccine noodles.

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Fresh eggplant, breaded & fried, topped with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & melted mozzarella.

Salads

Garden Salad SM

$6.99

Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Garden Salad LG

$8.99

Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese & Sliced Beets. Served with Greek Dressing

Greek Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese & Sliced Beets. Served with Greek Dressing

Chef Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Chef Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Turkey Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Turkey Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Julienne Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Julienne Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Antipasto Salad SM

$7.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Black Olives, Mild Peppers, Tomato, Onion, House Dressing, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Antipasto Salad LG

$9.99

Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Black Olives, Mild Peppers, Tomato, Onion, House Dressing, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Grinderz & 12" Subs

Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Thinly sliced and marinated Philly steak, cheese and mushrooms* *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom Sub *

$11.99

Thinly sliced and marinated Philly steak, cheese and mushrooms*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Breaded chicken breast, cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

Italian Meat Supreme Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Italian Meat Supreme Sub *

$11.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.

Pizza Grinder

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.Double Pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, onions

Pizza Sub

$11.99

Double Pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, onions

Mexican Grinder*

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, black olives, salsa*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Mexican Sub *

$11.99

Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, black olives, salsa*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BBQ Chicken Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Diced BBQ chicken breast, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BBQ Chicken Sub *

$11.99

Diced BBQ chicken breast, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Ham & Cheese Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Lean ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Ham & Cheese Sub *

$11.99

Lean ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Chicken Cordon Bleu Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Marinated diced chicken, diced lean ham, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub *

$11.99

Marinated diced chicken, diced lean ham, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Cheeseburger Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Cheeseburger Sub *

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BBQ Beef Grinder*

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.BBQ Beef brisket, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BBQ Beef Sub *

$11.99

BBQ Beef brisket, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BLT Grinder*

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, creamy ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

BLT Sub *

$11.99

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, creamy ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Meatball Grinder

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Italian meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, cheese , sprinkled Parmesan

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Italian meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, cheese , sprinkled Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo Grinder

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Creamy Alfredo sauce, marinated diced chicken breast, cheese

Chicken Alfredo Sub

$11.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce, marinated diced chicken breast, cheese

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Grinder *

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Spicy marinated chicken diced with onions, green peppers, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sub *

$11.99

Spicy marinated chicken diced with onions, green peppers, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder *

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub *

$11.99

Marinated diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.

White Cheese Grinder

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Ricotta cheese, pesto sauce, cheese with choice of three toppings.

White Cheese Sub

$11.99

Ricotta cheese, pesto sauce, cheese with choice of three toppings.

Vegetarian Grinder*

$11.99

All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. 4 cheese blend, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, mild peppers, diced tomato*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side

Vegetarian Sub *

$11.99

4 cheese blend, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, mild peppers, diced tomato*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.

Desserts

Pizzano’s Cinnamon Bread

$7.99

Freshly baked cinnamon sticks. Served with icing.

Dessert Pizza

$11.99

Enjoy fruit topped pizza with apple, cherry, peach or chocolate.

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Made with premium cream cheese, graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Our moist chocolate cake is the perfect ending to a great meal.

Cream Cannolis

$4.99

An Italian favorite with pastry cream filling. Add chocolate drizzle 99¢

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Our moist carrot cake topped with real cream cheese icing.

Tiramisu

$5.99

A layer of creamy custard spread over espresso-soaked lady fingers.

Cobbler - Apple

$7.99

Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.

Cobbler - Peach

$7.99

Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.

Cobbler - Cherry

$7.99

Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.

Cobbler - Strawberry

$7.99

Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.

Cobbler - Chocolate

$7.99

Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.

Mini Pizzas

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Mini Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

Mini Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

Mini Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

Mini Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

Mini White Pizza

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

Mini Mexican Pizza

$11.99

Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

Mini BBQ Beef Pizza

$11.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

Mini Margarita Pizza

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

Mini Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Mini BLT Pizza

$11.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

Mini Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

Mini Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

Mini Greek Pizza

$11.99

Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

Small Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.99

SM Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

SM Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

SM Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

SM White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

SM Mexican Pizza

$14.99

Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

SM BBQ Beef Pizza

$14.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

SM Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

SM Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

SM BLT Pizza

$14.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

SM Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

SM Greek Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

Medium Pizzas

MD Cheese Pizza

$11.99

MD Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

MD Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

MD Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

MD White Pizza

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

MD Mexican Pizza

$16.99

Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

MD BBQ Beef Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

MD Margarita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

MD Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

MD Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

MD BLT Pizza

$16.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

MD Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

MD Greek Pizza

$16.99

Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

MD Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

Large Pizzas

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.99

LG Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

LG Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

LG Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

LG White Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

LG Mexican Pizza

$18.99

Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

LG BBQ Beef Pizza

$18.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

LG Margarita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

LG Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

LG BLT Pizza

$18.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

LG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

LG Greek Pizza

$18.99

Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

LG Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

XL Pizzas

XL Cheese Pizza

$15.99

XL Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

XL Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

XL Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

XL White Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

XL Mexican Pizza

$21.99

Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

XL BBQ Beef Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

XL Margarita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

XL Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$21.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$21.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

XL BLT Pizza

$21.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

XL Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

XL Greek Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

XL Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

XXL Pizza

XXL Jumbo Cheese Pizza 26"

$31.99

24 Square Slices.

XXL Jumbo Deluxe Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices.Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Meat Lovers Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Veggie Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Deluxe Supreme Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese

XXL Jumbo White Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices.Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings

XXL Jumbo Mexican Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices.Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes

XXL Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese

XXL Jumbo BBQ Beef Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Margarita Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato

XXL Jumbo Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese

XXL Jumbo BBQ Chicken Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base

XXL Jumbo Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

XXL Jumbo BLT Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese

XXL Jumbo Greek Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

XXL Jumbo Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza 26"

$49.99

24 Square Slices. Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce

Combos

Carryout Special - LG 1 Topping Pizza

$8.99

1 Large Cheese Pizza with 1 topping. Carryout only.

2 Toppings 2 GO MD

$21.99

2 basic pizzas with 2 toppings each, plus 1 2L soda

2 Toppings 2 GO LG

$24.99

2 basic pizzas with 2 toppings each, plus 1 2L soda

Pizza & Wings

$23.99

1 Large 2-topping pizza & 10 Pizzano's wings

Grinders for 2

$19.99

Choose any 2 Grinders

Pizza & Grinder Meal

$20.99

Beverages

Soda - Can 12 oz.

$1.49

Soda - Bottle 20 oz.

$1.99

Soda - Bottle 2L

$2.99

Water - Bottle

$0.99

Soda 12 oz cans

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Pepsi

$1.49

Brisk

$1.49

Crush

$1.49

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Sierra Mist

$1.49

Soda 20 oz bottles

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Crush

$1.99

Mountain dew

$1.99

Soda 2L

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain dew

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

MUG

$2.99

Water Bottle

Water

$0.99

Catering Pasta

Baked Chicken Parmesan Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Breaded chicken breast topped with home-made marinara sauce & cheese. Served with pasta noodles.

Baked Spaghetti Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Spaghetti noodles covered with home-made marinara sauce & baked with cheese on top.

Baked Lasagna Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Meat lasagna baked in four Italian cheeses & topped with our home-made marinara sauce.

Baked Ravioli Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Cheese-filled ravioli covered with home-made marinara sauce and baked with cheese on top.

Baked Manicotti Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Four cheese stuffed manicotti topped with our home -made marinara sauce and cheese on top.

Baked Stuffed Shells Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Four cheese stuffed baked shells topped with home -made sauce and cheese on top.

Baked Chicken Alfredo Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Creamy Alfredo sauce marinated diced chicken breast, mushrooms and cheese. Served with fettuccine noodles.

Eggplant Parmesan Catering

$75.99

(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Fresh eggplant, breaded & fried, topped with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & melted mozzarella.

Catering Salad & Wings

Garden Salad Catering

$40.99

(16 portions). Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Wings (50) Catering

$59.99

2 Large Cajun/Garlic breads per 50 Wings

Chicken Wings (100) Catering

$105.99

2 Large Cajun/Garlic breads per 50 Wings

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1740 US 27 S, Clermont, FL 34714

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Teamont Boba
orange starNo Reviews
821 W Minneola Ave Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Main Squeeze - 763 West Montrose Street
orange starNo Reviews
763 West Montrose Street Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
The Southern
orange starNo Reviews
801 W Montrose St. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Clermont Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 979
750 Desoto St Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
orange star4.7 • 531
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clermont

Clermont Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 979
750 Desoto St Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Clermont
orange star4.0 • 539
4315 US Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
orange star4.7 • 531
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clermont
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston