Pizzanos Pizza Clermont 1740 US 27 S
No reviews yet
1740 US 27 S
Clermont, FL 34714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Wings/Tenders
Wings (10)
Served with Spicy Pizzano’s Bread, Celery Sticks & Blue Cheese Dressing.
Wings (20)
Served with Spicy Pizzano’s Bread, Celery Sticks & Blue Cheese Dressing.
Tenders (6)
Lightly breaded boneless white meat chicken tenders, served with your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Tenders (12)
Lightly breaded boneless white meat chicken tenders, served with your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Garlic Bread & Sides
Pizzano's Bread with Cheese
Bread sticks smothered with 4 cheese blend, topped with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Served with Pizza sauce. Add double pepperoni $1.99
Pizzano's Breadsticks
Large order of breadsticks topped with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Served with Pizza sauce.
Pizzano's Spicy Cajun Breadsticks
Served with pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
Served with pizza sauce.
Pizzano's Jumbo Garlic Knots (6)
Served with pizza sauce.
Pizzano's Oven Baked French Fries
Served with pizza sauce.
Side Order of Meatballs (6)
Served with marinara sauce & melted cheeses.
Cheddar Cheese Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Served with ranch dressing.
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Thousand Island
Italian
Caesar
Sauce Cups
Pasta
Baked Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with home-made marinara sauce & cheese. Served with pasta noodles.
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles covered with home-made marinara sauce & baked with cheese on top.
Baked Lasagna
Meat lasagna baked in four Italian cheeses & topped with our home-made marinara sauce.
Baked Ravioli
Cheese-filled ravioli covered with home-made marinara sauce and baked with cheese on top.
Baked Manicotti
Four cheese stuffed manicotti topped with our home -made marinara sauce and cheese on top.
Baked Stuffed Shells
Four cheese stuffed baked shells topped with home -made sauce and cheese on top.
Baked Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce marinated diced chicken breast, mushrooms and cheese. Served with fettuccine noodles.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant, breaded & fried, topped with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & melted mozzarella.
Salads
Garden Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Garden Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese & Sliced Beets. Served with Greek Dressing
Greek Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese & Sliced Beets. Served with Greek Dressing
Chef Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Chef Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Turkey Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Turkey Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Julienne Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Julienne Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast, Tomato, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Antipasto Salad SM
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Black Olives, Mild Peppers, Tomato, Onion, House Dressing, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Antipasto Salad LG
Crisp Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Black Olives, Mild Peppers, Tomato, Onion, House Dressing, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Grinderz & 12" Subs
Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Thinly sliced and marinated Philly steak, cheese and mushrooms* *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom Sub *
Thinly sliced and marinated Philly steak, cheese and mushrooms*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Breaded chicken breast, cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast, cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Italian Meat Supreme Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Italian Meat Supreme Sub *
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.
Pizza Grinder
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.Double Pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, onions
Pizza Sub
Double Pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, onions
Mexican Grinder*
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, black olives, salsa*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Mexican Sub *
Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, black olives, salsa*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BBQ Chicken Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Diced BBQ chicken breast, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BBQ Chicken Sub *
Diced BBQ chicken breast, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Ham & Cheese Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Lean ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Ham & Cheese Sub *
Lean ham and cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Chicken Cordon Bleu Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Marinated diced chicken, diced lean ham, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub *
Marinated diced chicken, diced lean ham, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Cheeseburger Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Cheeseburger Sub *
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BBQ Beef Grinder*
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.BBQ Beef brisket, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BBQ Beef Sub *
BBQ Beef brisket, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BLT Grinder*
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, creamy ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
BLT Sub *
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, creamy ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Meatball Grinder
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Italian meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, cheese , sprinkled Parmesan
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, cheese , sprinkled Parmesan
Chicken Alfredo Grinder
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Creamy Alfredo sauce, marinated diced chicken breast, cheese
Chicken Alfredo Sub
Creamy Alfredo sauce, marinated diced chicken breast, cheese
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Grinder *
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Spicy marinated chicken diced with onions, green peppers, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sub *
Spicy marinated chicken diced with onions, green peppers, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder *
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub *
Marinated diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, ranch dressing, cheese*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.
White Cheese Grinder
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend.All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. Ricotta cheese, pesto sauce, cheese with choice of three toppings.
White Cheese Sub
Ricotta cheese, pesto sauce, cheese with choice of three toppings.
Vegetarian Grinder*
All Grinders topped with our Italian herbs and parmesan Romano blend. 4 cheese blend, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, mild peppers, diced tomato*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side
Vegetarian Sub *
4 cheese blend, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, mild peppers, diced tomato*. *Lettuce, tomato, mild pepper, sub sauce and mayo on the side.
Desserts
Pizzano’s Cinnamon Bread
Freshly baked cinnamon sticks. Served with icing.
Dessert Pizza
Enjoy fruit topped pizza with apple, cherry, peach or chocolate.
Cheesecake Slice
Made with premium cream cheese, graham cracker crust.
Chocolate Cake
Our moist chocolate cake is the perfect ending to a great meal.
Cream Cannolis
An Italian favorite with pastry cream filling. Add chocolate drizzle 99¢
Carrot Cake
Our moist carrot cake topped with real cream cheese icing.
Tiramisu
A layer of creamy custard spread over espresso-soaked lady fingers.
Cobbler - Apple
Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.
Cobbler - Peach
Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.
Cobbler - Cherry
Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.
Cobbler - Strawberry
Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.
Cobbler - Chocolate
Oven baked cobbler served bubbly and hot. Served with icing.
Mini Pizzas
Mini Cheese Pizza
Mini Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
Mini Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
Mini Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
Mini Deluxe Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
Mini White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
Mini Mexican Pizza
Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
Mini BBQ Beef Pizza
BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
Mini Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
Mini Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Mini BLT Pizza
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
Mini Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
Mini Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
Mini Greek Pizza
Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
Small Pizzas
SM Cheese Pizza
SM Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
SM Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
SM Deluxe Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
SM White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
SM Mexican Pizza
Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
SM BBQ Beef Pizza
BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
SM Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
SM Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
SM BLT Pizza
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
SM Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
SM Greek Pizza
Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
Medium Pizzas
MD Cheese Pizza
MD Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
MD Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
MD Deluxe Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
MD White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
MD Mexican Pizza
Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
MD Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
MD BBQ Beef Pizza
BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
MD Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
MD Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
MD Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
MD BLT Pizza
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
MD Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
MD Greek Pizza
Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
MD Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
Large Pizzas
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
LG Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
LG Deluxe Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
LG White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
LG Mexican Pizza
Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
LG BBQ Beef Pizza
BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
LG Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
LG Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
LG BLT Pizza
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
LG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
LG Greek Pizza
Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
LG Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
XL Pizzas
XL Cheese Pizza
XL Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
XL Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
XL Deluxe Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
XL White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
XL Mexican Pizza
Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
XL Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
XL BBQ Beef Pizza
BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
XL Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
XL Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
XL BLT Pizza
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
XL Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
XL Greek Pizza
Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
XL Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
XXL Pizza
XXL Jumbo Cheese Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices.
XXL Jumbo Deluxe Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices.Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Meat Lovers Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Veggie Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mild Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Deluxe Supreme Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese
XXL Jumbo White Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices.Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Cheese with Choice of 3 Toppings
XXL Jumbo Mexican Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices.Taco Meat, Refried Beans Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes
XXL Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Pepperoni, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
XXL Jumbo BBQ Beef Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. BBQ Beef Brisket, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Margarita Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Fresh Tomato
XXL Jumbo Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese
XXL Jumbo BBQ Chicken Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Diced BBQ Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheese with a Barbecue Sauce Base
XXL Jumbo Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Thinly Sliced, Marinated Philly Steak, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
XXL Jumbo BLT Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Creamy Ranch, Dressing, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Spicy Marinated Chicken Diced with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Marinated Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Cheese
XXL Jumbo Greek Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Fresh Crumbled Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Sliced Green Olive & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
XXL Jumbo Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza 26"
24 Square Slices. Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Four Cheese Blend, Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce
Combos
Carryout Special - LG 1 Topping Pizza
1 Large Cheese Pizza with 1 topping. Carryout only.
2 Toppings 2 GO MD
2 basic pizzas with 2 toppings each, plus 1 2L soda
2 Toppings 2 GO LG
2 basic pizzas with 2 toppings each, plus 1 2L soda
Pizza & Wings
1 Large 2-topping pizza & 10 Pizzano's wings
Grinders for 2
Choose any 2 Grinders
Pizza & Grinder Meal
Soda 20 oz bottles
Water Bottle
Catering Pasta
Baked Chicken Parmesan Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Breaded chicken breast topped with home-made marinara sauce & cheese. Served with pasta noodles.
Baked Spaghetti Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Spaghetti noodles covered with home-made marinara sauce & baked with cheese on top.
Baked Lasagna Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Meat lasagna baked in four Italian cheeses & topped with our home-made marinara sauce.
Baked Ravioli Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Cheese-filled ravioli covered with home-made marinara sauce and baked with cheese on top.
Baked Manicotti Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Four cheese stuffed manicotti topped with our home -made marinara sauce and cheese on top.
Baked Stuffed Shells Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Four cheese stuffed baked shells topped with home -made sauce and cheese on top.
Baked Chicken Alfredo Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Creamy Alfredo sauce marinated diced chicken breast, mushrooms and cheese. Served with fettuccine noodles.
Eggplant Parmesan Catering
(16 portions). Includes 2 Garlic Breads. Fresh eggplant, breaded & fried, topped with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & melted mozzarella.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1740 US 27 S, Clermont, FL 34714
Photos coming soon!