Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Forte Applewood

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Youngfield Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots*
BYO 16" Pizza
20" Pepperoni

Pizze Tradizionali

12" Tre Formaggio

$14.00

12" Pepperoni

$15.00

12" Arrabbiata

$16.00

12" Carnivoro

$17.00

12" Giardino

$16.00

12" Combinata

$17.00

12" Margherita

$15.00

12" Colazione

$16.00

16" Tre Formaggio

$17.00

16" Pepperoni

$20.00

16" Arrabbiata

$22.00

16" Carnivoro

$25.00

16" Giardino

$23.00

16" Combinata

$25.00

16" Margherita

$21.00

16" Colazione

$22.00

20" Tre Formaggio

$22.00

20" Pepperoni

$25.00

20" Arrabbiata

$27.00

20" Carnivoro

$29.00

20" Giardino

$29.00

20" Combinata

$29.00

Pizze di Forte

Patrizia

$17.00

Olivia

$18.00

La Prima

$15.00

Orazia

$18.00

Massaro

$16.00

Leonardo

$17.00

Calzoni

Tre Formaggio Calzoni

$13.00

Carnivoro Calzoni

$15.00

Giardino Calzoni

$14.00

Combinata Calzoni

$15.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$10.00

LG Arugula & Radicchio

$15.00

SM Arugula & Radicchio Salad

$11.00

LG Italian Garden

$11.00

SM Italian Garden Salad

$8.00

LG Spinach & Pear

$15.00

SM Spinach & Pear Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Heroes

Paisano Hero

$12.00

Meatball Hero

$13.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$13.00

Sweets

Cannoli

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$6.50

Pint Brix Ice Cream

$6.50

Extras

Side Anchovies

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75+

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75+

Side Calabrian Peppers

$0.75

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Garlic Oil

$1.00

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75+Out of stock

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Side Pepperoncini

$0.75

Side Pesto Sauce

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75+

Side Truffle Paste

$1.00

8 oz Pizza Dough

$3.00

10 oz Pizza Dough

$4.00

17 oz Pizza Dough

$5.00

25 oz Pizza Dough

$6.00

Gluten Free Dough

$5.00

BYO Pizza

BYO 12" Pizzas

$14.00

BYO 16" Pizza

$17.00

BYO 20" Pizza

$22.00

BYO 12" Gluten Free Pizza

$19.00

BYO 12" Pizza Toppings (Tradizionali)

$14.00

Pizza by the Slice

Pizza Slice

$5.00

Antipasti

2 Meatballs

$6.50

2 Sausages

$6.50

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Jalapeno Rolls

$11.00

Meatball & Sausage

$6.50

Vegan Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

Vegan Jalapeno Rolls

$13.00

Garlic Knots*

$6.50

Family Deal BYO 20" Pizza

Family Deal BYO 20" Pizza

$22.00

Family Deal Salads (Pick 1)

Lg Arugula & Radicchio

$15.00

LG Italian Garden

$11.00

LG Spinach & Pear

$15.00

Family Deal Knots (Pick 1)

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$6.50

Family Deal 2 Litre (Pick 1)

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Fanta

$4.00

Family Deal Brix Pint

Brix Flavor of Choice

$7.00

Forte Feast 20" Pizza #1

Forte Feast BYO 20" Pizza #1

$22.00

Forte Feast 20" Pizza #2

Forte Feast BYO 20" Pizza #2

$22.00

Forte Feast Knots #1 (Pick 2)

Garlic Knots*

$6.50

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$6.50

Forte Feast Jalapeno Rolls

Jalapeno Rolls

$11.00

Forte Feast Antipasti (Pick 2)

Meatball & Sausage

$6.50

2 Meatballs

$6.50

2 Sausages

$6.50

Forte Feast Salads (Pick 2)

LG Spinach & Pear

$15.00

LG Arugula & Radicchio

$15.00

LG Italian Garden

$11.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$4.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Fanta

$4.00

12 oz La Croix

$2.50

12oz San Pellegrino

$2.50

12oz Coca-Cola

$2.50Out of stock

12oz Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz Coca-Cola Hecho en Mexico

$2.50Out of stock

Forte Gear

Forte Ball Cap

$18.00

Forte Beanie

$18.00

Forte Bucket Hat

$26.00

Forte Hoodie

$60.00

Forte Keychain

$3.00

Forte Sticker

$1.00

Forte T-Shirt

$26.00

Snacks Etc.

Boulder Canyon Potato Chips

$1.50

Honey Bear

$6.00

Merf's Electric Lime Hot Sauce

$8.50

Merf's Fool's Paradise Hot Sauce

$8.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The love of food is the thread that has linked our family from one generation to the next. We hope our food can become part of your family tradition.

Location

2000 Youngfield Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pablito's Food Truck - 2200 Youngfield St.
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Youngfield St. Lakewood, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 1,195
1990 Youngfield St Lakewood, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Abrusci's Fire and Vine
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Youngfield St. Lakewood, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Lakewood
orange star4.6 • 1,003
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J Lakewood, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Guapo Taco Colorado - 14500 W. Colfax Ave. Ste 343
orange starNo Reviews
14500 W. Colfax Ave. Ste 343 Lakewood, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Motomaki - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
14650 West Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston