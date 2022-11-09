Restaurant header imageView gallery

Platform T Baker

95 Lincoln St.

Denver, CO 80203

Pastry Case

Brownie

$2.50

Biscotti

$2.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Cookie

$3.00
Danish

Danish

$5.00

seasonal flavors

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Muffin

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Peanut Butter/Choc Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Power Puck

$3.00

energy bar- pepitas + dates + sunflower seeds + organic coconut + chocolate chips gluten free, vegan

Quick Bread

$3.00

Raspberry Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Rice Krispie Treat

$4.00
Savory Hand Pie

Savory Hand Pie

$6.00

Scone

$4.00
Sweet Hand Pie

Sweet Hand Pie

$6.00

Morning

BYOB

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Matcha Latte Oatmeal

$4.50

Lunch Sandwiches

Alpine Turkey Panini

$9.00

roasted turkey + caramelized onions + asiago cheese + spinach + tomato + roasted garlic aioli + focaccia bread

GF Turkey & Provolone Sandwich

$9.00

roasted turkey + provolone + roasted garlic aioli + spinach + tomato + gf bread

Grilled Pesto Chicken Panini

$9.00

grilled chicken + asiago cheese + pesto sauce + spinach + tomato + focaccia bread

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

elbow noodles + cream sauce + american cheese + colby jack cheese

Spinach Artichoke Panini

$9.00

marinated artichokes + caramelized onions + béchamel sauce + spinach + tomato + focaccia bread

Side Boulder Chips

$3.00

olive oil boulder chips

Side Noosa Yogurt

$3.00

vanilla

Tapas

Brie & Fig

Brie & Fig

$9.00

warm brie + fig jam + pita

Chipotle Flatbread

$7.00

smoky chipotle + pesto + mozzarella blend

Hummus

$7.00

roasted red pepper hummus + basil oil + pita + carrots + celery

Paleo Snack

$3.00

hardboiled eggs + honey mustard dip

Sun Dried Tomato Flatbread

Sun Dried Tomato Flatbread

$7.00

sun dried tomato + roasted garlic + pesto + fresh basil + mozzarella + balsamic

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Popsicles

Popsicles

$4.00

frozen matter popsicles (rotating seasonal flavors)

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

frozen matter stroofwafel ice cream sandwich (rotating flavors)

Matcha Milkshake

$4.50

green ceremonial matcha + frozen matter vanilla ice cream

Loose Leaf Teas

Apple Toffee

$4.00

Cardamom Sage

$4.00

Chili Apple Mint

$4.00

Chocolate Caramel

$4.00

Cinnamon Clove

$4.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Ginger (Tea)

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Mint Green

$4.00

Creamy Earl Grey

$4.00

Da Hong Pao

$4.00

Darjeeling Earl Grey

$4.00

Dragonwell

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Genmaicha

$4.00

Iron Goddess

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.00

Lapsang Souchong

$4.00

Berry Pomegranate

$4.00

Citrus in Marigold

$4.00

Lemon Vanilla

$4.00

Orange Yogurt

$4.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Raspberry Vanilla

$4.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.00

Sweet Orange

$4.00

Very Berry

$4.00

Aloha Hibiscus

$4.00

Chamomile Hibiscus

$4.00

Lavender Melissa

$4.00

Lemon Lavender

$4.00

Spearmint Verbena

$4.00

Valerian Mint

$4.00

Yoga Cinnamon

$4.00

Ceylon Black

$4.00

Chinese Black

$4.00

Chinese Green

$4.00

Chinese Oolong

$4.00

Chinese White

$4.00

Formosa Oolong

$4.00

Indian Black Assam

$4.00

Indian Black Darjeeling

$4.00

Japanese Green

$4.00

Puerh

$4.00

Assam Special

$6.00

First Flush Darjeeling

$6.00

Golden Fairy

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$6.00

Golden Monkey Supreme

$6.00

Gyokuro

$6.00

Imperial Yellow

$6.00

Jasmine Oolong

$6.00

Jasmine Pearls

$6.00

Puerh Cave

$6.00

Silver Needle

$6.00

Super Bai Mu Dan

$6.00

Ultimate Golden Monkey

$8.00

Coconut

$4.00

Mangoes & More

$4.00

Orange Hibiscus

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Peachy Mango

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Pineapple Passion

$4.00

Sunny Peach

$4.00

Coffee

A Shot in the Dark

$4.50

espresso + nitro cold brew coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Christmas Cookie Cappucinno

$4.00

Cinnamon Latte

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Drip Refill

$1.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Honey Almond Latte

$4.50

bee squared local honey + nitro cold brew coffee + whipped almond milk

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$4.50

espresso + housemade horchata

Keg Nog

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mexican Mocha

$4.50
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Nogaccino

$4.00

Orange Maple Latte

$4.50

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

espresso + steamed milk + pumpkin spice

Rosemary Caramel Latte

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

nitro cold brew coffee + sweetened condensed milk

Speciality Drinks

Growler

Growler

$12.00

Growler Refill

$8.00

Kids Cocoa

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Perrier

$1.50

Campfire S'mores Tea Latte

$4.50

Gingerbread Chai

$4.50

Green Tea Latte

$4.50

chun mee green tea + latte

Hong Kong Tea Latte

Hong Kong Tea Latte

$4.50

very robust black tea blend + whipped milk - a cult favorite street tea

Jasmine Matcha Latte

$4.50
Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50

black tea + cinnamon + cardamom + black pepper + clove + nutmeg

Matcha White Cocoa

Matcha White Cocoa

$4.50

matcha + white chocolate + whipped milk

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.50

african rooibos + cinnamon + cardamom + black pepper + clove + nutmeg

Spiced Oolong Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Earl Grey Latte

$4.50

earl grey black tea cold brew + vanilla + whipped milk

Ginger Turmeric Latte

$4.50
Kombucha On Tap

Kombucha On Tap

$4.00

happy leaf grapefruit citra

Matcha White Cocoa

Matcha White Cocoa

$4.50

matcha + white chocolate + whipped milk

Oolong Blend Cold Brew

$4.00

blend of chinese oolong and da hong pao

Oolong Palmer

Oolong Palmer

$4.50

cold brew oolong blend + fresh lemon syrup

Peach Tea Julep

Peach Tea Julep

$4.50

green tea + spearmint + white peach + lemon juice

Peppermint Matcha Latte

$4.50

Spicy Spiced Cider

$4.50

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$4.50
Green Ceremonial Latte

Green Ceremonial Latte

$4.50

Kenya Black Latte

$4.50

Spicy Chai Matcha Latte

$4.50

Rooibos Matcha Latte

$4.50
Yerba Mate Matcha Latte

Yerba Mate Matcha Latte

$4.50
Matcha White Cocoa

Matcha White Cocoa

$4.50

matcha + white chocolate + whipped milk

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$4.50

matcha + vanilla + strawberry + whipped milk

Matcha Milkshake

$4.50

ceremonial matcha + frozen matter vanilla ice cream

Brazilian Yerba Mate

$3.00

Chocolate Coconut Mate

$3.00

Sweet Orange Mate

$3.00

Green Ceremonial Matcha Shot

$2.00

Kenya Black Matcha Shot

$2.00

Spicy Chai Matcha Shot

$2.00

Rooibos Matcha Shot

$2.00
Yerba Mate Matcha Shot

Yerba Mate Matcha Shot

$2.00

Christmas Cookie Cappucinno

$4.00

Gingerbread Chai

$4.50

Holiday Tea #17

$4.00

Keg Nog

$4.50

Nogaccino

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Banquet

$5 Drink Ticket

$5.00

$8 Per Person App Buffet

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Platform T was created where strangers can become friends and faraway places are a sip away. We don't make you slog through a litany of teas by origin or type. This is a tea lounge not an apothecary. More time sipping, less time searching. Your best sipping experience begins by selecting from six easy-to-understand tea flavor categories.

Website

Location

95 Lincoln St., Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Platform T image
Platform T image
Platform T image

