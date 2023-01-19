Plush Bar & Grill 4250 Burbank Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plush Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

4250 Burbank Drive

Suite 101

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Popular Items

PLUSH WINGS
Shrimp & Crawfish Dip
FRIED FISH BASKET

APPETIZERS

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$9.00

Comes with ranch, honey mustard, or sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp & Crawfish Dip

$9.00

Shrimp and crawfish tails in cheese dip served with tortilla chips.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip (With Crab Meat)

$9.00

Dip includes real Crab Meat

Boudin

$5.50

Link of Boudin with Remoulade dipping sauce

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Hamburger

$4.50

Quarter pound beef hamburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

Quarter pound beef hamburger with cheese

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders

4 Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

four fried chicken nuggets

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

SOUPS & SALADS

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and shredded cheese

CHICKEN OR STEAK SALAD

$12.00

Choice of grilled chicken or chopped grilled steak

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.25

Choice of grilled or fried shrimp

FISH SALAD

$12.00

Grilled or fried cajun fish

JULIA'S GUMBO

$5.00+

Chicken and Sausage

EVELYN'S GUMBO

$5.00+

Seafood Gumbo

SEAFOOD BASKETS

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99

FRIED FISH BASKET

$10.99

HALF SHRIMP HALF FISH BASKET

$10.99

FRIED SHRIMP BOAT

$20.99

BURGERS AND POBOYS

CHICKEN BURGER

$10.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast

HAMBURGER

$10.00

1/2 LB Beef Burger Patty

SHRIMP POBOY

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Poboy

FISH POBOY

$10.00

Fried Fish Poboy

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK POBOY

$11.00

Chopped Steak with Sauteed Onions and bell peppers

PATTON'S HOT SAUSAGE POBOY

$11.00

Grilled New Orleans style hot patty on a choice of poboy or hamburger bun.

ENTREES

SURF N TURF

$25.00

Grilled lamb chops and grilled shrimp with sauteed asparagus

CATFISH ACADIANA

$17.50

Fried or grilled catfish fillet covered with crawfish étouffée and a side of rice.

CAJUN PLUSH PASTA

$22.00

Fettuccine pasta served with grilled chicken, shrimp, and sausage.

CHICKEN PASTA

$13.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$15.00

BLACKENED CATFISH & Dirty RICE

$19.00

Grilled catfish fillets served with rice dressing.

STEAK N SHRIMP

$22.00

Flank steak served with sauteed shrimp over garlic mashed potatoes.

PLUSH WINGS

$9.00

6 WINGS with fries; naked or battered with choice of sauce: Mild, Cajun, Hot, Mango Habanero,

BRUNCH

FRIED CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$9.00

Chicken fingers on top of waffles & syrup

STEAK N EGGS

$21.00

Flat iron steak served with scrambled eggs

CAJUN OMELETTE

$13.00

Filled with hot sausage, cheese, bacon, onions, and bell peppers served with sauteed potatoes.

OMELETTE & WAFFLE

$10.00

Filled with bacon, cheese, onions, and bell peppers.

SHRIMP-N-GRITS

$14.00

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimps & sausage served over grits

LAMB CHOPS & GRITS

$22.00

Grilled lamb chops served with grits

FISH-N-GRITS

$12.00

Fried fish filet served over grits

BACON EGG & SAUSAGE COMBO

$11.00

Choice of sunny-side up or scrambled eggs with bacon and sausage.

PORK CHOPS -N-EGGS

$15.00

Two grilled pork chops with scrambled eggs and sauteed potatoes

Limited Menu

N/A Drinks

Drinks

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sides

French fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Rice Dressing

$2.99

Candied Yams

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

BRUNCH SIDES

Side of Eggs

$3.99

Eggs on the side

Side of grits

$3.99

Grits on the side

Side of Bacon

$3.99

3 bacon strips

Side of Smoked Sausage

$3.99

Smoked sausage on the side

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
4250 Burbank Drive, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

