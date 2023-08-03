Point 22 Tavern 9248 E CADENCE PARKWAY SUITE 101
9248 East Cadence Parkway
Suite 101
Mesa, AZ 85212
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Cajun Steak Fingers
Marinated strips of steak, deep fried and sprinkled with cajun seasoning. Served with ranch
Cheese Curds
Authentic Wisconsin cheese lightly breaded and fried to a melty perfection. Served with ranch
Chips and Guac
Chips and Queso
Homemade queso with crispy corn tortilla chips and a side of salsa
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes served on a bed of fresh arugula with sun dried tomato aioli
Fried Mushrooms
Hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Pickle fries freshly battered and fried. Served with chipotle ranch
Fried Zucchini
Fresh cut zucchini chips battered to order. Served with ranch
Hummus
House made hummus served with fresh peppers, cucumbers and naan bread
Irish Nachos
Thinly sliced potato planks, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, with sour cream
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with queso and black beans, topped with shredded cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico, guacamole and drizzled with cilantro sour cream
Pretzel
Lightly salted and served with homemade queso and whole grain mustard
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with mixed melted cheese, salsa, and sour cream
Shrimp Diablo
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy garlic tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread
Wings
Salads
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Breast Salad
Mixed cheeses, tomatoes, egg slices, romaine lettuce. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, red onion, tomatoes
Steak or Salmon Salad
Marinated steak or grilled salmon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions and crispy onions on mixed greens tossed in white balsamic dressing
Southwest Cobb
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, mixed cheese, and romaine lettuce with spicy ranch
Crab Cake Salad
Two jumbo crab cakes, grilled pineapple, roasted corn, bell peppers, mixed greens
Burgers
Point 22 Burger
American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, tomato, pickle, Thousand Island
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
Southwest Burger
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, green chili, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli
West Coast Burger
Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
Cajun Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon
Fun Guy Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island on toasted rye bread
Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, medium buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch on the side
BBQ Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled green chilis, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli
West Coast Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
Far East Chicken
Juicy grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple rings
Hot and Cold Sandwiches
Firebird Philly
Your choice of shaved prime rib, chicken, or veggie. White American cheese, onions, bell peppers
Prime Rib Dip
Slow cooked beef served with au jus on a hoagie roll
Steak Sandwich
Marinated steak, sautéed onions, grilled mushrooms, red pepper aioli
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pork tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and a pickle served on a brioche bun
Point 22 Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, Bavarian Sauerkraut on grilled rye
Timeless BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on white or wheat bread
Entrees
Country Fried Chicken
Chicken breast hand battered and fried. Served with mashed potatoes and white gravy
Fish and Chips
Hand battered and fried cod. Served with french fries, coleslaw and homemade zesty tartar sauce
Shrimp Dinner
Grilled or deep fried hand battered shrimp cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade cocktail sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served with choice of two sides
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. Ribeye lightly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with two of our delicious sides
Catch 22 Salmon Dinner
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled or blackened and served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Tender Dinner
Deep fried hand battered chicken cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce
Brunch
Benedicts
Prime Rib Benedict
Prime Rib, chorizo sausage patty, poached egg, cilantro lime hollandaise, fresh arugula, biscuit
California Benedict
Ham, avocado, tomato, poached egg, hollandaise, english muffin
Crab Cake Benedict
Jumbo crab cakes, red peppers, green onions, poached egg, cilantro lime hollandaise, english muffin
Chili Verde Weekends
Brunch Specialties
Brunch Burger
1/2 lb Angus Beef, American and cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with a side of french fries
Loco Moco
Grilled hamburger patty, over your choice of white rice or homestyle breakfast potatoes, topped with 2 fried eggs and brown gravy
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, battered and deep fried, powdered sugar, strawberry preserve. Served with a side of french fries
Buffalo Shrimp and Grits
Blackened shrimp over southern style grits topped with buffalo sauce and green onions
Breakfast Quesadilla
Bacon, ham, pico, mixed cheese, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla, salsa
Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, bacon, pico, mixed cheese, sour cream, salsa
Prime Rib Sliders
Prime Rib, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, au jus
Everything Bacon Avocado Toast
Red pepper aioli, avocado, bacon, Everything Seasoning and crispy onions
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 tenders served with a side of ranch
Kids Mac and Cheese
White cheddar twisted elbows
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on buttered and toasted white bread
Kids Pasta
Farfalle noodles (mini bows) served with marinara or butter
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with mixed cheeses
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
8 mini corn dogs
Lunch Specials
Timeless BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on white or wheat bread
Soup and Salad
5 Wings and Salad
3 Chicken Tenders and Fries
BBQ Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, red onion, tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes
Lunch Grilled Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries
Rueben
2 Piece Fish Lunch with Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch with side
Lunch Salmon with side
Lunch Shrimp with side
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Tots
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Coleslaw
Broccoli
Loaded Fries
Garlic/Parm Fries
Cajun Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheese, tomato and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Side Mac and Cheese
Side Dressing
Side Fruit
Side Grilled Chicken
Beverage
N/A Beverages
Water
Soda Water
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Rootbeer
Sprite
Lemonade
Gatorade
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Flavored Lemonade
Ice Tea
Flavored Tea
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Just Juice
Sm Fresh Juice
Large Fresh Juice
Bottled Water
Topo Chico
Energy Drink
Beer
16oz Bells 2 Hearted
16oz Cali Creamin
16oz Church Music
16oz Coors Light
16oz Dos Equis
16oz Founders
20oz Guinness
16oz Honey Blonde
16oz Mango Cart
16oz Summer Shandy
16oz Swami IPA
16oz Weihenstephaner
16oz Guest Beer
22oz Bells 2 Hearted
22oz Cali Creamin
22oz Church Music
22oz Coors Light
22oz Dos Equis
22oz Founders
20oz Guinness
22oz Honey Blonde
22oz Mango Cart
22oz Summer Shandy
22oz Swami IPA
22oz Weihenstephaner
22oz Guest Beer
805
ACE Pear Cider
Angry Orchard Apple
Bud
Bud Light
Cider Corps Sangria
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Dos Equis
High Noon
Lagunitas IPA
Miller Lite
Modelo
Nutrl
Shop Beer Neonic
Stella
Taste of Finland
Ultra
White Claw Vodka + Soda
WOW Wheat
N/A Heineken 0
N/A RationAle
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Black Russian
Blazing BBQ Bloody
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Mimosa
Cafe Martini
Chocolatini
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Gimlet
Dreamsicle
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Grapefruit Mule
Greyhound
Hawaiian Mimosa
Hot Toddy
House Margarita
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Irish Orange Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Madras
Mai Tai
Mango Mimosa
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nada Colada
Old Fashioned
Pain Killer
Paloma
Peach Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa
Point 22 Bloody Mary
Point 22 Lemonade
Point 22 Martini
Point 22 Top Shelf Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Prickly Pear Mimosa
Puhl's Punch
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sparkling Lemonade Punch
Spicy Jalapeno Margarita
Strawberry Lemon Drop
Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa
Strawberry Martini
Strawberry Mule
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Vanilla Kahlua Coffee
Watermelon Cosmo
Watermelon Mimosa
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine
Mimosa Flight
Single Mimosa
Champagne Glass
GL House Chardonnay
GL House Pinot Grigio
GL House Riesling
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot grigio
BTL Riesling
GL House Cabernet
GL House Pinot Noir
GL House Red Blend
House Cabernet
Pinot Noir
Cabernet
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Kitchen + Bar
