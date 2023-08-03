Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

Cajun Steak Fingers

$9.99

Marinated strips of steak, deep fried and sprinkled with cajun seasoning. Served with ranch

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Authentic Wisconsin cheese lightly breaded and fried to a melty perfection. Served with ranch

Chips and Guac

$8.99

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Homemade queso with crispy corn tortilla chips and a side of salsa

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Two crab cakes served on a bed of fresh arugula with sun dried tomato aioli

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Pickle fries freshly battered and fried. Served with chipotle ranch

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Fresh cut zucchini chips battered to order. Served with ranch

Hummus

$8.99

House made hummus served with fresh peppers, cucumbers and naan bread

Irish Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced potato planks, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, with sour cream

Nachos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with queso and black beans, topped with shredded cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico, guacamole and drizzled with cilantro sour cream

Pretzel

$8.99

Lightly salted and served with homemade queso and whole grain mustard

Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla with mixed melted cheese, salsa, and sour cream

Shrimp Diablo

$15.99

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy garlic tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread

Wings

Wet Sauces - Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Hot, Teriyaki, and Spicy Garlic Dry Rubs - Choice of Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Salt and Pepper, and Cajun

1/2 Order Wings

$9.99

Full Order Wings

$17.99

Hand-Made Boneless Wings

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.99

Mixed cheeses, tomatoes, egg slices, romaine lettuce. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, red onion, tomatoes

Steak or Salmon Salad

$17.99

Marinated steak or grilled salmon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions and crispy onions on mixed greens tossed in white balsamic dressing

Southwest Cobb

$14.99

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, mixed cheese, and romaine lettuce with spicy ranch

Crab Cake Salad

$19.99

Two jumbo crab cakes, grilled pineapple, roasted corn, bell peppers, mixed greens

Burgers

Point 22 Burger

$13.99

American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, tomato, pickle, Thousand Island

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Southwest Burger

$15.99

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, green chili, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli

West Coast Burger

$15.99

Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado

Cajun Bleu Burger

$15.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon

Fun Guy Burger

$13.99

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms

Patty Melt

$14.99

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island on toasted rye bread

Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, medium buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch on the side

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions

Southwest Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled green chilis, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli

West Coast Chicken

$13.99

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, bacon, avocado

Far East Chicken

$13.99

Juicy grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple rings

Hot and Cold Sandwiches

Firebird Philly

$15.99

Your choice of shaved prime rib, chicken, or veggie. White American cheese, onions, bell peppers

Prime Rib Dip

$13.99

Slow cooked beef served with au jus on a hoagie roll

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated steak, sautéed onions, grilled mushrooms, red pepper aioli

Pulled Pork

$13.99

Slow cooked pork tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and a pickle served on a brioche bun

Point 22 Reuben

$14.99

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, Bavarian Sauerkraut on grilled rye

Timeless BLT

$13.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on white or wheat bread

Entrees

Country Fried Chicken

$17.99

Chicken breast hand battered and fried. Served with mashed potatoes and white gravy

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Hand battered and fried cod. Served with french fries, coleslaw and homemade zesty tartar sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$20.49

Grilled or deep fried hand battered shrimp cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade cocktail sauce

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Grilled or blackened chicken breast served with choice of two sides

Ribeye Steak

$25.99

12 oz. Ribeye lightly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with two of our delicious sides

Catch 22 Salmon Dinner

$22.49

Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled or blackened and served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.99

Deep fried hand battered chicken cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce

Brunch

Benedicts

Prime Rib Benedict

$15.99

Prime Rib, chorizo sausage patty, poached egg, cilantro lime hollandaise, fresh arugula, biscuit

California Benedict

$13.99

Ham, avocado, tomato, poached egg, hollandaise, english muffin

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.99

Jumbo crab cakes, red peppers, green onions, poached egg, cilantro lime hollandaise, english muffin

Chili Verde Weekends

Chili Verde Omelette/Skillet

$13.59

Chili Verde stuffed and topped with mixed cheese

Chili Verde Burrito

$12.99

Add eggs to make it a breakfast burrito - no charge

Chili Verde Bowl

$12.99

Served with warm flour tortillas

Brunch Specialties

Brunch Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef, American and cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with a side of french fries

Loco Moco

$15.99

Grilled hamburger patty, over your choice of white rice or homestyle breakfast potatoes, topped with 2 fried eggs and brown gravy

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, battered and deep fried, powdered sugar, strawberry preserve. Served with a side of french fries

Buffalo Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Blackened shrimp over southern style grits topped with buffalo sauce and green onions

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.99

Bacon, ham, pico, mixed cheese, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla, salsa

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, bacon, pico, mixed cheese, sour cream, salsa

Prime Rib Sliders

$15.99

Prime Rib, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, au jus

Everything Bacon Avocado Toast

$8.99

Red pepper aioli, avocado, bacon, Everything Seasoning and crispy onions

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 tenders served with a side of ranch

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

White cheddar twisted elbows

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted American cheese on buttered and toasted white bread

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Farfalle noodles (mini bows) served with marinara or butter

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla with mixed cheeses

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

8 mini corn dogs

Dessert

Cookie Bowl

$7.00

Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate drizzle

Brownie Bowl

$7.00

Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate drizzle

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Timeless BLT

$9.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on white or wheat bread

Soup and Salad

$9.99

5 Wings and Salad

$11.99

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, red onion, tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes

Lunch Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$13.99

Rueben

$13.99

2 Piece Fish Lunch with Fries

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch with side

$13.99

Lunch Salmon with side

$18.99

Lunch Shrimp with side

$18.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Onion Rings

$5.79

Tots

$5.79

Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Rice

$4.29

Coleslaw

$4.29

Broccoli

$4.29

Loaded Fries

$5.79

Garlic/Parm Fries

$5.79

Cajun Fries

$5.79

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.29

House Salad

$5.79

Romaine lettuce, cheese, tomato and croutons

Caesar Salad

$5.79

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Cup of Soup

$4.79

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Cup of Chili

$4.79

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Fruit

$4.29

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Water

Soda Water

Coke

$3.59

Coke Zero

$3.59

Diet Coke

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

Rootbeer

$3.59

Sprite

$3.59

Lemonade

$3.59

Gatorade

$3.59

Pepsi

$3.59

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.59

Flavored Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.59

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Just Juice

$3.99

Sm Fresh Juice

$3.99

Large Fresh Juice

$5.99

Bottled Water

$3.59

Topo Chico

$3.99

Energy Drink

$5.00

Beer

16oz Bells 2 Hearted

$7.50

16oz Cali Creamin

$7.50

16oz Church Music

$7.50

16oz Coors Light

$5.50

16oz Dos Equis

$6.00

16oz Founders

$7.50

20oz Guinness

$9.00

16oz Honey Blonde

$7.50

16oz Mango Cart

$7.50

16oz Summer Shandy

$7.50

16oz Swami IPA

$7.50

16oz Weihenstephaner

$7.50

16oz Guest Beer

$7.50

22oz Bells 2 Hearted

$9.00

22oz Cali Creamin

$9.00

22oz Church Music

$9.00

22oz Coors Light

$7.50

22oz Dos Equis

$8.00

22oz Founders

$9.00

20oz Guinness

$9.00

22oz Honey Blonde

$9.00

22oz Mango Cart

$9.00

22oz Summer Shandy

$9.00

22oz Swami IPA

$9.00

22oz Weihenstephaner

$9.00

22oz Guest Beer

805

$5.50

ACE Pear Cider

$5.50

Angry Orchard Apple

$5.50

Bud

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Cider Corps Sangria

$5.50

Coors

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Dos Equis

$5.75

High Noon

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modelo

$5.50

Nutrl

$6.00

Shop Beer Neonic

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Taste of Finland

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

White Claw Vodka + Soda

$6.50

WOW Wheat

$5.50

N/A Heineken 0

$5.00

N/A RationAle

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$13.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Blazing BBQ Bloody

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$7.00

Cafe Martini

$13.50

Chocolatini

$13.50

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.50

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.50

Gimlet

$7.00

Grapefruit Mule

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Hawaiian Mimosa

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Orange Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Madras

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Mango Mimosa

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$13.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Nada Colada

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peach Mimosa

$7.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$7.00

Point 22 Bloody Mary

$8.00

Point 22 Lemonade

$6.00

Point 22 Martini

$13.50

Point 22 Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00

Prickly Pear Mimosa

$8.00

Puhl's Punch

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sparkling Lemonade Punch

$10.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$13.50

Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa

$7.00

Strawberry Martini

$13.50

Strawberry Mule

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.50

Vanilla Kahlua Coffee

$9.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$13.50

Watermelon Mimosa

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$8.50

Wine

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Single Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne Glass

$6.00

GL House Chardonnay

$7.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL House Riesling

$9.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Pinot grigio

$27.00

BTL Riesling

$27.00

GL House Cabernet

$7.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL House Red Blend

$9.00

House Cabernet

$32.00

Pinot Noir

Cabernet

Pinot Noir

Red Blend

Shooters

White Gummie Bear

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00