Restaurant info

Handlebar Diner is a unique casual dining destination with a nod to Americana that opened April 2017. The diner is a refurbished Valentine Diner from the 1940's. It is a spot for people to come together and enjoy the cool vibe within the Eastmark community. The Diner was purchased by DMB in 2015 through a Craigslist post. The team had it transported from Loveland, Colorado to Mesa, Arizona and quickly went to work designing and constructing this unique restaurant that includes a 10-seat indoor diner, outdoor patio seating, and extended garden area. The diner might technically be decades old but their chef curated menu is far from traditional.

Website