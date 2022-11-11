Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Handlebar Diner

3 Reviews

$$

5149 S Inspirian Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85212

Popular Items

Handlebar Burger
Backyard Burger
OC Burger

Appetizer

6 Bone-In Chicken Wings

$9.00

Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.

12 Bone-In Chicken Wings

$18.00

Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.

Cauli Nugs

$12.00

Battered and fried cauliflower pieces tossed in house kung pao sauce, drizzed with sriracha aioli, topped with furikake or have them tossed in our buffalo hot sauce serve with ranch dressing.

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Three beer battered alaskan cod served on flour tortillas topped with chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, and pico de gallo.

Gold Nuggets

$10.00

Breaded and fried cheese curds with parmesean/garlic garnish. Served with Sriracha aioli.

Loaded Western Tots

$14.00

Deep fried tator tots topped with green chili queso fundido, black bean and corn relish, chicken chili colorado, avocado, drizzed with chipotle crema.

Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips, queso fundido, queso fresco, pico de gallo, black bean and corn relish, avocado, drizzed with chipotle crema.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Fresh cut onions with homemade beer batter served with house comeback sauce

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Noble bread soft pretzel served with 12 served with Queso cheese.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

French fries topped with garlic, parmesan, parsley, served with truffle aoili on side.

Salads & Soup

Arizona

$15.50

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, tortilla strips, buttermilk chipotle dressing

Eastmark Cobb

$16.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, thick cut bacon, grape tomatoes, summer corn, hard boiled egg, cheddar with house made dill buttermilk dressing

Garden Salad

$11.00

Steadfast greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, carrot, cucumber, cilantro pesto vinaigrette.

Grazin' Buffalo

$15.50

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, Steadfast mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, shredded cheese. Choice of BC or Ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$4.50

Steadfast greens, tomato, red onion, tomato

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Loaded baked potato. Garnish of bacon and cheese.

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Loaded baked potato. Garnish of bacon and cheese.

Burgers

Handlebar Burger

$13.50

House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.

Backyard Burger

$14.50

House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion strings, jack daniels bbq sauce

The Frisco Kid

$14.50

Sourdough melt, house blend angus patty, cheddar and Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, comeback sauce

OC Burger

$14.50

House blend angus patty, pepper jack, avocado, roasted anaheim green chilis, pico, chipotle aioli

The Ramsay

$14.50

Angus patty with cheddar cheese mushroom, fried shallot, truffle aoili, mixed greens.

The Hippie

$13.00

"Beyond Burger" patty, mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickle, avocado, sriracha aioli on brioche

Sandwiches

"Cordon Blue" Chicken

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, Black Forrest ham, mixed greens, tomato, swiss cheese, truffle ailoi, on brioche bun.

The GCS

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, swiss, grilled onions, pickles, tomato, farm greens, dijon aioli, on brioche.

Glitter Boiiz

$16.50

Fried chicken breast tossed in Kung Pao sauce, shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, sriracha aioli, furikake. On grilled Noble brioche bun.

The Poor Archer

$16.50

Fried chicken breast, provolone, habanero/bacon jam, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion. On grilled Noble brioche bun.

The Lefty

$15.00

Grilled chicken & prosciutto melt with smoked provolone & swiss cheeses, tomato, basil and balsamic reduction on Noble sourdough.

The Old Man in the Sea

$13.50

Fried beer battered cod dusted in cajun seasoning, pickles, tarter sauce, coleslaw on brioche

The Dub C Cheesesteak

$15.50Out of stock

Shaved ribeye, mushroooms, onions and your choice of wiz or white american cheese

The Godfather

$14.50Out of stock

All-Beef meatballs smothered in house made marinara and topped with smoked mozzarella and parmesan cheeses on a Noble sub roll.

Great Bambino

$16.00

Reuben sandwich, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, comeback sauce on marble rye.

Stay at Home Dad

$14.50

Red wine braised brisket grilled cheese, cheddar and white american, pickled onions, fig and bacon jam on sourdough

The Tombstone

$16.50Out of stock

Southwest cheesesteak, shaved ribeye, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, onions, jalapeños

Up in the Club

$14.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, farm greens, onion, Dijon aioli on sourdough

Wind Jammer

$14.00

Grilled turkey, chive cream cheese, cranberry jalapeño jam, bacon, avocado, tomato, on sourdough

BILLS Wrap

$13.50

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, pickles, shredded cheese, ranch.

SW Wrap

$13.50

Fried chicken, mixed greens, pico de gallo, salsa verde, shredded cheese, chipotle aioli.

Favorites

Barbacoa Birria Quesadilla

$14.50

Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, red wine braised brisket, served with Colorado consommé, cilantro and onion.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.50

Gouse brined buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with comeback sauce and coleslaw

Fish N Chips

$14.50

Beer battered Alaskan cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Butterfly panko fried shrimp, fries, coleslaw, sambal cocktail sauce

Chef's Special

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Plain cheeseburger with white american cheese cooked well

Hamburger

$7.25

Plain hamburger cooked well

Kids Clucker

$7.25

Fried chicken patty on bun with pickles.

Kids Tenders

$7.25

Two fried chicken tenders

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

White american and cheddar cheese grilled cheese

Hot Dog

$7.25

All beef hotdog served on Noble bread bun

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Sliced ham and cheddar cheese on white bread

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Slice turkey and cheddar cheese on white bread

Add On's

Side of Comeback

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chippy

$0.50

Side of Cilantro Vin

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Lettuce

Side of Pico

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Tomato

$1.00

Side of Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side of Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side of Carolina Gold

$0.50

Side of Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Habanero Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Cocktail

$0.50

Side of Tarter

$0.50

Sides

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Large side of fries

Side of Tater Tots

$4.50

Large side of tator tots

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

8oz side of coleslaw

Side of Fruit

$3.50

Dessert

Churro

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Churro Sundae

$8.00

Bavarian creme filled churro served with vanilla ice cream topped with white chocolate and caramel sauce and whipped cream

Sweet Special

$9.00Out of stock

Sundae Fundae

$8.00

Ghiradelli double chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrup, candied walnuts and whipped cream

You're Killing Me S'Mores

$8.00

Deep fried Nutella, marshmallow fluff and s'mores cereal stuffed French toast. Topped with graham cracker crumbs and powdered sugar

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handlebar Diner is a unique casual dining destination with a nod to Americana that opened April 2017. The diner is a refurbished Valentine Diner from the 1940's. It is a spot for people to come together and enjoy the cool vibe within the Eastmark community. The Diner was purchased by DMB in 2015 through a Craigslist post. The team had it transported from Loveland, Colorado to Mesa, Arizona and quickly went to work designing and constructing this unique restaurant that includes a 10-seat indoor diner, outdoor patio seating, and extended garden area. The diner might technically be decades old but their chef curated menu is far from traditional.

Website

Location

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85212

Directions

Gallery
Handlebar Diner image
Handlebar Diner image
Handlebar Diner image

