Poke OG - Downtown POKE OG DOWNTOWN

Veggie Roll It Up

$26.00

Everything is vegan except spicy mayo and honey truffle. Avocado roll (8), cucumber, salted plum and shiso roll (8), yamagobo, cucumber and Kaiware sprouts roll (8), pickled daikon radish roll (8) and avocado nigiri (2). Accompanied With soy, honey truffle soy, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.