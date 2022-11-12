  • Home
  Miami
  Poke OG - Downtown
Poke OG - Downtown

No reviews yet

161 se 1st street

miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Signature Bowls

Big Island OG (Tuna Bowl)

Big Island OG (Tuna Bowl)

$14.00

Tuna, sweet onions, cucumber, green onions, and fried onions. Tossed in Hawaiian OG sauce. Served over white rice.

Rainbow OG

Rainbow OG

$14.00

Tuna, Alabacore, Salmon, green onions, cucumber, sweet onions, and bubu arare. Tossed in Spicy Mayo & Hawaiian OG. Served over white rice.

Shrimp OG

Shrimp OG

$14.00

Poached jumbo shrimp, edamame, green onions, sweet onions, and Bubu arare. Tossed in truffle ginger soy. Served over furikake white rice.

Hybrid OG

Hybrid OG

$14.00

Salmon, Tuna, cucumber, sweet onions, edamame, green onions, jalapeno, and fried onions. Tossed in spicy OG sauce. Served over brown rice.

Salmon OG

Salmon OG

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, green onions, edamame, and fried onions. Tossed in Hawaiian OG sauce and Yuzu citrus. Served over white rice.

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.00

Mr Eats

$14.00

Vegan Bowls

Tofu, cucumber, sweet onions, edamame, scallions, Bubu arare, truffle ginger soy vinaigrette. Served over furikake white rice.
Pineapple OG

Pineapple OG

$13.00

Pineapple, sweet onions, green onions, edamame, cumber, and jalapeno. Tossed in fire OG sauce. Served over zucchini noodles.

Truffle OG

$13.00
Citrus OG

Citrus OG

$13.00

Tofu, cucumber, jalapeno, edamame, green onions, Bubu arare, and sriracha drizzle. Tossed in yuzu citrus ponzu. Served over zucchini noodles.

Watermelon OG

Watermelon OG

$13.00

Watermelon, Edamame, green onions, cucumber, cabbage, and jalapeno ginger soy. Served over baby greens.

Sushi

Papa Chang Roll

Papa Chang Roll

$16.00

Tuna & Avocadoe Rolled Inside Out. Topped with Salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, masago, & crunchy rice balls.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00
Bubba Roll

Bubba Roll

$14.00

Tuna, Seaweed Salad, & Cucumber Rolled Inside Out. Fanned with Avocado.

SucculentBite Roll

SucculentBite Roll

$16.00

Salmon & Cucumber Rolled Inside Out. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, & Avocado Sashimi.

Serena’s Roll

Serena’s Roll

$17.00

Japanese Yellowtail, Cucmber, & Avocado Rolled Inside Out. Topped With Fanned Tuna & Yuzu Citrus Aioli.

Vegan SAT

Vegan SAT

$13.00
Dante's Roll

Dante's Roll

$16.00

Pank Fried Shrimp & Avocado, Rolled Inside Out. Topped with Torched Salmon, & Spicy Mayo.

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Tuna Maki

$11.00

Hamachi Maki

$12.00

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Krab Maki

$9.00

Ikura 2 Piece

$12.00

Torched Salmon (4 Pieces)

$15.00

Torched Salmon (8 Pieces)

$30.00

Shrimp Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Shrimp Nigiri (4 Pieces)

$12.00

Shrimp Nigiri (6 Pieces)

$14.00

Shrimp Nigiri (8 Pieces)

$16.00

California Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Omakase Boxes

Omakase Light

Omakase Light

$21.00

Tuna nigri (2), salmon nigri (2), hamachi nigiri (2), tuna sashimi (1), salmon sashimi (1), salmon maki (4), tuna maki (4) and edamame. Accompanied With soy, honey truffle soy, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

Rainbow Road

Rainbow Road

$38.00

Tuna nigri (3), salmon nigiri (3), hamachi nigri (2) shrimp nigiri (2), tuna maki (4), salmon maki (4), tuna sashimi (2), salmon sashimi (2), hamachi sashimi (1) and edamame. Accompanied With soy, honey truffle soy, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

Roll It Up

Roll It Up

$36.00

Hamachi maki (8), tuna maki (8), salmon maki (8), krab maki (8), tuna sashimi (2), salmon sashimi (2) and edamame. Accompanied With soy, honey truffle soy, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

Veggie Roll It Up

Veggie Roll It Up

$26.00

Everything is vegan except spicy mayo and honey truffle. Avocado roll (8), cucumber, salted plum and shiso roll (8), yamagobo, cucumber and Kaiware sprouts roll (8), pickled daikon radish roll (8) and avocado nigiri (2). Accompanied With soy, honey truffle soy, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, ginger and wasabi.

I Dream OF Salmon

$32.00

Tuna Junkie

$40.00

Sides

Side Seaweed

$6.00

Side White Rice

$6.00

Side Brown Rice

$6.00

Side Zucchini Noodles

$6.00

Sauce

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Krab Salad

$4.00

Poke Platters

Classic Ohana

$60.00

Spicy Ohana

$55.00

Vegan Ohana

$45.00

Maui Sunrise

$50.00

Ohana

$80.00

Aloha Maid Drinks & Tea

Soda Can

$2.25

Zephril Hills

$2.25

Perrier

$3.50

Large Water

$3.50

Pineapple Orange

$2.75

Pass-O-Guava

$2.75

Green Tea Sweet

$2.75

Lilikoi Passion

$2.75

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.75

Strawberry Guava

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Ito En Green Tea

$2.95

Veza Sur

$7.00

Kona

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Sake

$8.00

Passion Fruit Sangria

$11.00

Small Fiji

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

161 se 1st street, miami, FL 33131

Directions

