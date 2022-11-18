- Home
Margot Wine Bar
21 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Sparkling Wine
A1/ Azimut Brut Blanc
Yetti and the Kokonut, Savagnin
Quarticello Despina Frizzante
UP/Flores Ancestral
Lumiluna Mindy Rosato Frizzante
Perpetual Change NV
Astro Bunny
Lunaria Pet Nat BTL
Lelarge-pugeot Les Meuniers de Clemente BTL
Jean Pascal Aubron 'Les Bulles'
Tim Wildman Piggy Pop BTL
Little RaRa Petillant Natural
C3/ La Divina Lambrusco di Sorbara Pet-Nat
Vera Solis 'P' Sparkling Wine
A1/ Punctum Petulante
Red Tail Ridge Pet Nat BTL
A3/ Niepoort NatCool
H6/Delinquente Weeping Juan
Natty Bombo BTL
F3/ Maison Yves Duport Originelle BTL
B6/ Santa Giustina Ortrugo Vivace
Frukstereo Cider Revolution
A1/ Zanasi Lambrusco BTL
F6/ Delinquente Tuff Nutt
White Wine
C5/ Christina Gruner Vetliner 2020
Country: Niederosterreich, Austria Winemaker: Christina Netzl Grape Varietal: Gruner Vetliner Tasting Notes: A hazy white made from Gruner Veltliner. In the cool climate of Carnuntum it retains a lovely green note, like ripe kiwi and honeydew, with touches of yeastiness and salt.
BAR/Emanuelle Mellot Ma Colline
Country: Menetou-Salon, Loire Valley, France Winemaker: Emanuelle Mellot Grape Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Light bodied, mineral-infused Sauvignon Blanc. The grapes are grown a stone’s throw away from Sancerre. Aged in stainless steel for 6 months and bottled young, giving a fresh, citrus-forward wine.
UP/Alta Alela Pansa Blanca
E3/Txampian Txakoli White
BAR/Domaine de Quatre Chemins 2018
D5/Tokaj Hetsolo Dry Furmint
M1/Aline Beaune Montagny Premier Cru
M1/Domaine Des Quatre Chemins Premier Cru
Baia's Wine
I4/Zlatan Otok Bilo Idro Marina
Maria & Sepp Muster Sauvignon VomOpok
Paolo E Lorenzo Marchionni Bianco
Ovum Rare Form
La Severita
Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc
Dan Marioni Sirena
Pierre & Bertrand Les Blancs Closeaux
Maria & Sepp Muster Graf Morrillon
Domaine des Quatre Chemins Premier Cru
Los Bermejos Dulce BTG
Los Bermejos Malvasia Volcanica
Calcarius Bianco
Emmanuelle Mellot Sauvignon BTL
A4/ Chateau Charodon Marsannay
C5/ Christina Gruner Vetliner 2020 (Copy)
Country: Niederosterreich, Austria Winemaker: Christina Netzl Grape Varietal: Gruner Vetliner Tasting Notes: A hazy white made from Gruner Veltliner. In the cool climate of Carnuntum it retains a lovely green note, like ripe kiwi and honeydew, with touches of yeastiness and salt.
Skin Contact
D2/Sam Vinciullo Sauvignon Blanc
Country: Cowaramup, Margaret River, Australia Winemaker: Sam Vinciullo Grape Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Light, fresh and salty. Waxy texture, wet hay, flowers, mineral, nuts, grapefruit pith, and river stones.
D3/ L' Entremetteuse Four Skins
Country: Colchagua Valley, ChileWinemaker: Laurence Real Grape Varietal: Marsanne; Roussanne; Viognier and Semillon. Tasting Notes: Orange blossoms but also spicy green pepper, lavender and honey. Grippy tannins and a nice balance between acidity and bitterness.
J3/ Gulp Hablo Orange
BAR/Sfera Macerato
F2/ Rivera del Notro Bianco
C2/Castello di Stefanago
B3/ Geschikt Phenix
H4/ The Prince On His Caves
BAR/ Maria et Sepp Muster Grafin
B5/ Cascigna degli Ulivi IVAG
B5/Cascigna degli Ulivi Filagnotti
C3/ OVUM Big Salt Red Orange
D5/ Cantina Barbera Tivitti Inzolia
E3/ Costador Metamorphika Chenin Blanc
Vera Solis Semillon
D4/ Petit Mort Gentil Queveri
F4/ Jorge Cotal Tenca Ines
Uivo Curtido
H1/ Vinhos Aparte
G5/ Quarticello Le Mole
K5/ Slavcek Sivi Pinot
B3/ Kelley Fox Nerthus
G3/ Maturana Vox
I5/ Escala Humana Livvera
Delinquente's Hell Malvasia BTB
Ruth Lewandowski Mahlon
Kamara Pure Nimbus Alba
Escandalo Semillon BTL
UP/ Maturana Ascension
F1/ Kobal Bajta Haloze Belo
Charlie Villard JCV BTL
Red Wine
I4/Tenuta di Aglea Terre Siciliane Nerello Mascalese
Country: IGP Nerello Mascalese, Sicily, Italy Winemaker: Anne-Louise Mikkelsen Grape Varietal: Nerello Mascalese Tasting Notes: Dried herbs and minerals. good acidity and hints of dried cherries. A light savoury mouthfeel.
J1/Idlewild Flora and Fauna
Country: Mendocino, California, USA Winemaker: Sam Bilbro Grape Varietal: 53% Dolcetto, 44% Barbera, and 3% Nebbiolo Tasting Notes: Dark cherry, iron notes, dried herbs, violets, and graphite.
D1/Simone Escaletta Autin J` Madama
K3/Chateau de Charodon
J1/Fattoria Le Masse Santa Goccia
L5/ Elizabetta Foradori Teroldego
K4/Sam Vinciullo Red White
Philokalia Grapes of Wrath
K5/ Pierre & Bertrand Chinon
M1/ Aline Beaune Premier Cru Gravieres
K2/ Maremma Selvoso
M1/ Chateau de Charodon Cotes d'Or
D2/ A Tribute to Grace
I2/ Sam Vinciullo Valley Shiraz
UP/Tekel Malbec
G2/ Paolo e Lorenzo Marchionni Rosso
Delinquente Roxanne The Razor
K6/ Ruth lewandowski Feints
Villalobos Carignan Sylvestre
UCO DEUS Malbec
Via Revolucionaria Criolla Grande
Gen del Alma JIJIJI Malbec
Rogue Vine Grand Itata Tinto
K1/ Artuke Carbonic Tempranillo
N6/ Chateau Landra Ventoux
Ai di la del Fiume Dagamo
H3/ Karim Vionnet Fleurie
B1/ Los Bermejos Listan Negro Carbon
K3/ Chateau Maris Les Planels
G1/ Chateau Maris La Touge
L5/ Maria et Sepp Muster Zweigelt
M2/ Hedges La Haute Cuvee
E1/ OVUM EZY TGR
H3/ Division "Lutte" Gamay Noir
UCO Universo Golem
K6/ Delinquente Hell Nero d`Avola
Division Village "Beton"
UCO El Sueno de Chita
Little RaRa Rouge
L2/ Bura Plavac Mali
J6/ Las Jaras Glou Glou
H2/ La Peau de l`Ours
J2/ Caprera le Vasche
Jorge Cotal Cinsault BTG
J1/ Jorge Cotal Malcria
A3/ Tentenublo Rioja Tinto
B1/ Calcarius Brutal
H3/ Sam Vinciullo Vintage Mix
A5/ Matthieu Barret Petit Ours
K4/Thibault Ducroux En Roue Libre
Reserve
RadikonVenezia Giulia
Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Merlot Tasting Notes: Orange peel, dusty rocks, blackcurrant. Medium bodied in the mouth, a rush of sweet tangy fruit followed by relatively soft tannins and a hint of yeast. Herbal and quite savory finish.
Radikon Jakot 1 L
Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Friulano 100% Tasting Notes: Very extended skin contact of Jakot, also called Sauvignon Vert and historically known as Tocai Friulano. Hints of almond, dehydrated fruit and some herbaceous notes.
Radikon Friuli Slatnik
Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: 80% Chardonnay, 20% Tocai Friulano Tasting Notes: Intense and complex notes of peach, apricot and resin. Quite tannic, smooth and refreshing tastes of peach, apricot, saline and minerality.
Radikon Ribolla Gialla 500 ml
Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Ribolla Gialla Tasting Notes: Full aromas, with undernotes of fruits, flowers and field spices. Strong and mineral with a light tannic note. Finishes with spices and fruit.
Radikon Friuli Sivi Pinot Grigio
Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Pinot Grigio Tasting Notes: Threads of candied fruit, tangerine and spice. Lovely tannins adds a savory structure, with high acidity and immense freshness.