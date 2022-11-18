Margot Wine Bar

RadikonVenezia Giulia

$150.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Merlot Tasting Notes: Orange peel, dusty rocks, blackcurrant. Medium bodied in the mouth, a rush of sweet tangy fruit followed by relatively soft tannins and a hint of yeast. Herbal and quite savory finish.