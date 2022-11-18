Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Margot Wine Bar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

21 SE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Sparkling Wine

A1/ Azimut Brut Blanc

$60.00

Yetti and the Kokonut, Savagnin

$100.00

Quarticello Despina Frizzante

$69.00

UP/Flores Ancestral

$62.00

Lumiluna Mindy Rosato Frizzante

$85.00

Perpetual Change NV

$90.00

Astro Bunny

$100.00

Lunaria Pet Nat BTL

$62.00

Lelarge-pugeot Les Meuniers de Clemente BTL

$180.00

Jean Pascal Aubron 'Les Bulles'

$65.00

Tim Wildman Piggy Pop BTL

$100.00

Little RaRa Petillant Natural

$70.00

C3/ La Divina Lambrusco di Sorbara Pet-Nat

$65.00

Vera Solis 'P' Sparkling Wine

$72.00

A1/ Punctum Petulante

$62.00

Red Tail Ridge Pet Nat BTL

$80.00

A3/ Niepoort NatCool

$62.00

H6/Delinquente Weeping Juan

$65.00

Natty Bombo BTL

$70.00

F3/ Maison Yves Duport Originelle BTL

$72.00

B6/ Santa Giustina Ortrugo Vivace

$69.00

Frukstereo Cider Revolution

$66.00

A1/ Zanasi Lambrusco BTL

$65.00

F6/ Delinquente Tuff Nutt

$65.00

White Wine

C5/ Christina Gruner Vetliner 2020

$62.00

Country: Niederosterreich, Austria Winemaker: Christina Netzl Grape Varietal: Gruner Vetliner Tasting Notes: A hazy white made from Gruner Veltliner. In the cool climate of Carnuntum it retains a lovely green note, like ripe kiwi and honeydew, with touches of yeastiness and salt.

BAR/Emanuelle Mellot Ma Colline

$95.00

Country: Menetou-Salon, Loire Valley, France Winemaker: Emanuelle Mellot Grape Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Light bodied, mineral-infused Sauvignon Blanc. The grapes are grown a stone’s throw away from Sancerre. Aged in stainless steel for 6 months and bottled young, giving a fresh, citrus-forward wine.

UP/Alta Alela Pansa Blanca

$55.00

E3/Txampian Txakoli White

$62.00

BAR/Domaine de Quatre Chemins 2018

$80.00

D5/Tokaj Hetsolo Dry Furmint

$62.00

M1/Aline Beaune Montagny Premier Cru

$120.00

M1/Domaine Des Quatre Chemins Premier Cru

$130.00

Baia's Wine

$62.00

I4/Zlatan Otok Bilo Idro Marina

$62.00

Maria & Sepp Muster Sauvignon VomOpok

$92.00

Paolo E Lorenzo Marchionni Bianco

$85.00

Ovum Rare Form

$115.00

La Severita

$75.00

Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00

Dan Marioni Sirena

$70.00

Pierre & Bertrand Les Blancs Closeaux

$90.00

Maria & Sepp Muster Graf Morrillon

$115.00

Domaine des Quatre Chemins Premier Cru

$130.00

Los Bermejos Dulce BTG

$15.00

Los Bermejos Malvasia Volcanica

$75.00

Calcarius Bianco

$85.00

Emmanuelle Mellot Sauvignon BTL

$69.00

A4/ Chateau Charodon Marsannay

$140.00

Rose

B2/ Weingut Pinke Pinke

$60.00

Txampian Txakoli Rose

$62.00

C6/ Rootdown Es Okay Rose

$60.00

E4/Scheuermann Anima Rose

$100.00

D5/ Division L`Avoiron Rose

$62.00

F2/ Maison Yves Duport Celine

$65.00

D6/ Emmanuelle Mellot Reuilly Rose

$18.00

Skin Contact

D2/Sam Vinciullo Sauvignon Blanc

$112.00

Country: Cowaramup, Margaret River, Australia Winemaker: Sam Vinciullo Grape Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Light, fresh and salty. Waxy texture, wet hay, flowers, mineral, nuts, grapefruit pith, and river stones.

D3/ L' Entremetteuse Four Skins

$85.00

Country: Colchagua Valley, ChileWinemaker: Laurence Real Grape Varietal: Marsanne; Roussanne; Viognier and Semillon. Tasting Notes: Orange blossoms but also spicy green pepper, lavender and honey. Grippy tannins and a nice balance between acidity and bitterness.

J3/ Gulp Hablo Orange

$62.00

BAR/Sfera Macerato

$68.00

F2/ Rivera del Notro Bianco

$72.00

C2/Castello di Stefanago

$62.00

B3/ Geschikt Phenix

$72.00

H4/ The Prince On His Caves

$120.00

BAR/ Maria et Sepp Muster Grafin

$125.00

B5/ Cascigna degli Ulivi IVAG

$75.00

B5/Cascigna degli Ulivi Filagnotti

$100.00

C3/ OVUM Big Salt Red Orange

$69.00

D5/ Cantina Barbera Tivitti Inzolia

$62.00

E3/ Costador Metamorphika Chenin Blanc

$88.00

Vera Solis Semillon

$72.00

D4/ Petit Mort Gentil Queveri

$100.00

F4/ Jorge Cotal Tenca Ines

$82.00

Uivo Curtido

$62.00

H1/ Vinhos Aparte

$100.00

G5/ Quarticello Le Mole

$77.00

K5/ Slavcek Sivi Pinot

$60.00

B3/ Kelley Fox Nerthus

$75.00

G3/ Maturana Vox

$67.00

I5/ Escala Humana Livvera

$68.00

Delinquente's Hell Malvasia BTB

$80.00

Ruth Lewandowski Mahlon

$72.00

Kamara Pure Nimbus Alba

$70.00

Escandalo Semillon BTL

$68.00

UP/ Maturana Ascension

$69.00

F1/ Kobal Bajta Haloze Belo

$65.00

Charlie Villard JCV BTL

$69.00

Red Wine

I4/Tenuta di Aglea Terre Siciliane Nerello Mascalese

$65.00

Country: IGP Nerello Mascalese, Sicily, Italy Winemaker: Anne-Louise Mikkelsen Grape Varietal: Nerello Mascalese Tasting Notes: Dried herbs and minerals. good acidity and hints of dried cherries. A light savoury mouthfeel.

J1/Idlewild Flora and Fauna

$62.00

Country: Mendocino, California, USA Winemaker: Sam Bilbro Grape Varietal: 53% Dolcetto, 44% Barbera, and 3% Nebbiolo Tasting Notes: Dark cherry, iron notes, dried herbs, violets, and graphite.

D1/Simone Escaletta Autin J` Madama

$75.00

K3/Chateau de Charodon

$100.00

J1/Fattoria Le Masse Santa Goccia

$68.00

L5/ Elizabetta Foradori Teroldego

$85.00

K4/Sam Vinciullo Red White

$90.00

Philokalia Grapes of Wrath

$120.00

K5/ Pierre & Bertrand Chinon

$90.00

M1/ Aline Beaune Premier Cru Gravieres

$145.00

K2/ Maremma Selvoso

$85.00

M1/ Chateau de Charodon Cotes d'Or

$125.00

D2/ A Tribute to Grace

$120.00

I2/ Sam Vinciullo Valley Shiraz

$90.00

UP/Tekel Malbec

$62.00

G2/ Paolo e Lorenzo Marchionni Rosso

$85.00

Delinquente Roxanne The Razor

$65.00

K6/ Ruth lewandowski Feints

$69.00

Villalobos Carignan Sylvestre

$65.00

UCO DEUS Malbec

$65.00

Via Revolucionaria Criolla Grande

$65.00

Gen del Alma JIJIJI Malbec

$62.00

Rogue Vine Grand Itata Tinto

$65.00

K1/ Artuke Carbonic Tempranillo

$69.00

N6/ Chateau Landra Ventoux

$95.00

Ai di la del Fiume Dagamo

$77.00

H3/ Karim Vionnet Fleurie

$92.00

B1/ Los Bermejos Listan Negro Carbon

$69.00

K3/ Chateau Maris Les Planels

$80.00

G1/ Chateau Maris La Touge

$65.00

L5/ Maria et Sepp Muster Zweigelt

$115.00

M2/ Hedges La Haute Cuvee

$215.00

E1/ OVUM EZY TGR

$65.00

H3/ Division "Lutte" Gamay Noir

$82.00

UCO Universo Golem

$68.00

K6/ Delinquente Hell Nero d`Avola

$80.00

Division Village "Beton"

$82.00

UCO El Sueno de Chita

$69.00

Little RaRa Rouge

$69.00

L2/ Bura Plavac Mali

$68.00

J6/ Las Jaras Glou Glou

$70.00

H2/ La Peau de l`Ours

$70.00

J2/ Caprera le Vasche

$72.00

Jorge Cotal Cinsault BTG

$17.00

J1/ Jorge Cotal Malcria

$68.00

A3/ Tentenublo Rioja Tinto

$90.00

B1/ Calcarius Brutal

$110.00

H3/ Sam Vinciullo Vintage Mix

$90.00

A5/ Matthieu Barret Petit Ours

$70.00

K4/Thibault Ducroux En Roue Libre

$75.00

Reserve

RadikonVenezia Giulia

$150.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Merlot Tasting Notes: Orange peel, dusty rocks, blackcurrant. Medium bodied in the mouth, a rush of sweet tangy fruit followed by relatively soft tannins and a hint of yeast. Herbal and quite savory finish.

Radikon Jakot 1 L

$250.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Friulano 100% Tasting Notes: Very extended skin contact of Jakot, also called Sauvignon Vert and historically known as Tocai Friulano. Hints of almond, dehydrated fruit and some herbaceous notes.

Radikon Friuli Slatnik

$150.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: 80% Chardonnay, 20% Tocai Friulano Tasting Notes: Intense and complex notes of peach, apricot and resin. Quite tannic, smooth and refreshing tastes of peach, apricot, saline and minerality.

Radikon Ribolla Gialla 500 ml

$175.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Ribolla Gialla Tasting Notes: Full aromas, with undernotes of fruits, flowers and field spices. Strong and mineral with a light tannic note. Finishes with spices and fruit.

Radikon Friuli Sivi Pinot Grigio

$150.00

Country: Friuli, Italy Winemaker: Suzana, Saša and Ivana Radikon Grape Varietal: Pinot Grigio Tasting Notes: Threads of candied fruit, tangerine and spice. Lovely tannins adds a savory structure, with high acidity and immense freshness.

Yaacov Oryah Chenin Blanc

$120.00

Yaacov Oryah Gewurztraminer

$120.00

Grange d`Oncle Charles Kaefferkopf

$230.00

Grange d`Oncle Charles Ammerschwihr

$130.00

Flight Options

Wine Flight

$30.00

Sherry Flight

$20.00

Vermouth Flight

$25.00

Weekend Flight

$35.00

Raw Bar

Salmon Crudo

$18.00

Wahoo Tiradito

$17.00

West Coast Oysters

$18.00+

East Coast Oysters

$18.00+

Salmon Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Uni Roll

$24.00

Steak Tartare Roll

$24.00

Lobster Hand roll

$26.00

Bites

Cana de Cabra

$13.00

Parmesan & Aged Balsamico

$12.00

Jamon

$8.00

Main

Brûlée Figs

$16.00

Endive Salad

$14.00

Steak Tartar

$20.00

Tahini with Olive Tapenade

$14.00

Chicken Pate

$14.00

Olasagasti Anchovies

$14.00

Bread and Butters

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Sides

Crudites

$2.00

Bread

$3.00

Voodoo Chips

$4.00

Dessert

Sorbet

$6.00

Lemon Cookie and Milk Punch

$14.00

Chocolate Chip and Milk Punch

$14.00

Maytag Blue Cheese Paired

$14.00

Croque Glace

$11.00

Specials

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Jamon y Papas

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Stuffed Piquillo

$15.00

Soho Foodies

$79.09

Ingraham Draft Negroni

Negroni

$14.00

Boom Boom Spritz

Boom Boom Spritz

$14.00

Pandamonium

Pandamonium

$14.00

Margot`s Margarita

Margarita

$14.00

Pretty Reckless

Pretty Reckless

$14.00

Harajuku Girl

Harajuku Girl

$14.00

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck

$14.00

No Mames Lager

No Mames

$12.00

Hazy Citrus IPA

Hazy Citra

$12.00

Weekend Warrior Double IPA

Weekend Warrior Double IPA

$10.00

Limonada Rosada Sour Ale

Limonada Rosada Sour Ale

$12.00

Amaro

Cappelletti Pasubio Vino Amaro

$12.00

Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$12.00

Elisir Novasalus Vino Amaro

$13.00

Broadbent Rainwater

$12.00

Broadbent 5 yr old Reserve

$15.00

Cappelletti Aperitivo

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Vermouth

Bonal Gentiane-Quina Aperitif

$12.00

Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino

$12.00

Comoz Vermouth Blanc

$10.00

Contratto Vermouth Bianco

$13.00

Mattei Cap Corse Blanc Quinquina

$12.00

Mattei Cap Corse Rouge Quinquina

$12.00

Yzaguirre Vermouth Blanco

$13.00

Lo- Fi Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Lo- Fi Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Lo- Fi Gentian Amaro

$12.00

Tximista Vermouth Rosso

$13.00

Tximista Vermouth Bianco

$13.00

El Erborista

$13.00

Japanese Bermuto

$13.00

Yzaguirre Rosso

$12.00

Alvear Pedro Ximenez

$12.00

P Quilez

$12.00

Martini and Rossi Ambrato

$12.00

Yzaguirre Rose

$13.00

Mancino Cherry Blossom

$13.00

Miscellaneous

Reserva Sbagliato

$16.00

Stuka Tonic

$14.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$18.00

Stuka Martini

$14.00

Sherry

Emilio Hidalgo Fino Sherry

$12.00

Emilio Hidalgo Gober Oloroso Seco

$15.00

Tio Pepe Fino Sherry

$12.00

Water

Aqua Panna 1L

$10.00

San Pellegrino 750

$8.00

Pink Grapefruit Pellegrino

$5.00

Pinneaple Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna 750ml

$8.00

San Pellegrino 350ml

$5.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$7.00

Pellegrino 1 L

$10.00

Perrier 4.5oz

$3.00

Aqua Panna 500ml

$7.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Mocktail

Margot Elixir

$10.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Bubbles

TO GO Azimut Brut Blanc

$60.00

TO GO Kobal Bajta Pet Nat

$62.00

TO GO Yetti and the Kokonut Bubbles

$80.00

TO GO Milan Nestarec 380 Volts

$90.00

TO GO Pink Gold

$70.00

TO GO Cantina Furlani Sur Lie Rosso

$80.00

TO GO Cantina Furlani Antico

$80.00

TO GO Vouette et Sorbette Fidele

$200.00

TO GO Flora

$45.00

TO GO Weeping Juan

$62.00

TO GO BUMBUMCHA

$100.00

TO GO Colbacco Kalima Rosato Frizzante

$80.00

White

Domaine de la Patience Blanc

$33.00

Poderi Cellario E Bianco

$35.00

Pullus Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Christina

$35.00

TO GO Domaine Kox

$60.00

TO GO Domaine de Quatre Chemins

$80.00

TO GO Forlorn Hope Chenin Blanc

$90.00

TO GO Scheuermann Weissburgunder

$75.00

TO GO Christina

$62.00

TO GO UIVO Vinho Verde

$60.00

TO GO ICONNU

$60.00

TO GO Hetzolo Furmint

$58.00

TO GO Le Masse Forasaco

$85.00

TO GO Domaine de l`Atrie La Pepee

$89.00

TO GO Alta Alela

$55.00

TO GO Emanuelle Mellot Ma Colline

$90.00

TO GO Nathan K Dry Riesling

$57.00

TO GO Txampian Txakoli

$62.00

TO GO Jonquille

$82.00

TO GO Cantina Ribela Bianco

$78.00

TO GO Hollotrio

$60.00

Rose

TO GO Pinke Pinke

$60.00

Red

Lusu Sower of Hills

$53.00

Pittnauer Pittnauski

$48.00

Gulp Hablo Granache

$35.00

Lo-Fi Cabernet Franc

$40.00

TO GO Cousin Oscar

$60.00

TO GO Idlewild Flora and Fauna

$62.00

TO GO Les Lunes Cosmic Blend

$62.00

TO GO Vultur Toromiro

$62.00