Sushi & Japanese

PokeOno Ardmore

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

59 West Lancaster Ave

Ardmore, PA 19003

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Spicy Tuna
Shoyu Classic

Featured Bowls

Shoyu Classic

Shoyu Classic

$12.65

Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$14.50

Ahi tuna, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$11.65

Salmon, ponzu, edamame, cucumber

Californication

Californication

$13.50

Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori

Umma's Tofu

Umma's Tofu

$9.75

Organic tofu, homemmade Korean tofu sauce, shredded carrot, cucumber

Poke n' Chips

$14.50

Ahi tuna or salmon, choice of sauce, avocado, fresh made chips (rice not included)

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.75

Build your own

Drinks and Sides

Side of White Rice
$2.00

Side of White Rice

$2.00
Side of Brown Rice
$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00
Fresh made chips
$2.50

Fresh made chips

$2.50

Passion Green Tea

$3.00

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50Out of stock

Lacroix - Lime

$2.25Out of stock

Lacroix - Grapefruit

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

59 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

