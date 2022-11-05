Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Sushi Hatsu

975 Reviews

$

51 E. Butler PIke

Ambler, PA 19002

Salmon Avocado Roll (GF)
Spicy Tuna Crunch
California Roll

SOUP & SALAD

Miso Soup (GF)

$6.00

House Dashi, White Miso, Shimeji & Maitake Mushroom, Wakame, Aka Tosaka, Silken Tofu, Scallions

House Salad (GF)

$10.00

Petite Greens, Red Cabbage, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Ginger Dressing

Seaweed Salad (GF)

$15.00

Hiyashi Wakame, Fuero Wakame, Hijiki, Aka Tosaka, Avocado, Cucumber, Amazu Vinaigrette

Spicy Seafood Soup

$11.00

manila clam, shrimp, mussel, scallop, mushroom, scallion, lime

Miso Asari (GF)

$12.00

Housemade Dashi, Miso, manila clams, seaweed, scallions

HOT

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Soy Beans, Maldon Salt (gluten free, vegan)

Fried Dumpling

$12.00

Berkshire Pork, Charred Leeks, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Spicy Apricot

Short Rib Empanada (3 pieces)

$15.00

Korean Braised Short Rib, Shiso Chimichurri

Patagonian Toothfish

$38.00

6 oz Chilean Sea Bass, Garlic Sweet Soy Marinade, Truffle Parsnip Puree, Pickled Asparagus, Fried Leeks, Blueberry Balsamic Reduction, Chile & Chive Oil

$8.00

flash fried shishito peppers with yuzu salt

Kobe Beef Tataki

$28.00

Snaker River Farms, truffle foie gras, blistered shishito, heirloom cherry tomato

$13.00

braised bacon, pickled red onion, spicy mayo, cucumber

$29.00

Yuzu miso marinated salmon, apple fennel slaw, candied edamame

COLD

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$22.00

Japanese Amberjack, Black Summer Truffle, Yuzu Soy, Arbequina Olive Oil, Maldon Salt (gluten free)

Hamachi Serrano

$20.00Out of stock

Japanese Yellowtail, Pickled Serrano, Cherry Tomato, Yuzu Soy, Sesame Olive Oil (gluten free)

Sashimi Premium

$42.00

17 Pieces Premium Chef Selection

Moriwase Nigiri

$39.00

8 Pieces Chef Selection, Spicy Tuna Roll

Chirashi Supreme

$45.00

Premium Chef Selection Over Seasoned Sushi Rice (includes toro, uni, ikura)

GRILL

$13.00

Wasabi, Soy

$12.00

Yuzu Koshu

$11.00

Spicy Miso

TEMPURA

$13.00

Truffle Salt, Ponzu

$9.00

Spicy Ponzu

$8.00

Spicy Aioli

$13.00

Coconut Honey Aioli

SPECIAL ROLLS

Diablo Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Layered with Seared Albacore, Spicy Ponzu

Tarantino Roll

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Hamachi, Topped with Seared Salmon, Spicy Mango Apricot

$28.00

lobster tempura, cucumber, domestic wagyu, wasabi dressing, scallions

$18.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, wakame wrapped in cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

California Roll Topped with Assorted Fish

Spider Roll

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Spicy Mayo

$18.00

Lobster Tempura, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Shichimi Soy Crepe

$13.00

Chopped Fatty Blue Fin Tuna, Scallions

$12.00

$8.00

$9.00

Bigeye Tuna, Scallion, Spicy Mayo

$10.00

Bigeye Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Arare Crisps

$9.00

Sake Cured Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Scallions

$9.00

sake cured salmon, avocado

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese Yellowtail, Scallions

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese Yellowtail, Spicy Mayo, Scallion

$8.00

Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber

$9.00

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

$10.00

broiled freshwater eel, cucumber, sweet soy reduction

VEGETABLE ROLL

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Kanpyo, Lettuce

Pumpkin Tempura Roll

$8.00

Japanese Kabocha Pumpkin Tempura

$8.00

$6.00

$6.00

$8.00

braised sweet soy shiitake mushroom (gluten free)

NIGIRI

$4.50

Bigeye Tuna

$6.00

Spanish Bluefin Tuna

$9.00

Spanish Bluefin Love Handle (medium fatty)

$12.00

Blue Fin Kama Toro Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Fin tuna collar

$4.50

Albacore Tuna

$4.00

Sake Cured Scottish Salmon

$5.00

Sake Cured Scottish Salmon Belly

$6.50

New Zealand King Salmon (house cured)

$4.50

Japanese Yellowtail

$5.00

Japanese Yellowtail Belly (fatty)

$5.50Out of stock

Japanese Amberjack

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

$4.00

European Sea Bass

$4.00

Local Fluke

$4.00

$4.00

Cured Mackerel

$4.50

Japanese Octopus

$6.00

Hokkaido Scallop

$4.00

Japanese Squid

$11.00

California Sea Urchin

$5.00

Salmon Roe (house marinated)

$4.00

Japanese Sweet Egg Omelete

$5.00

broiled freshwater eel (not gluten free)

SASHIMI

$4.50

Bigeye Tuna

$8.00

Spanish Bluefin Tuna

$10.00

Spanish Bluefin Tuna Love Handle (medium fatty)

$12.00

$14.00Out of stock

Spanish Bluefin Collar

$4.50

Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Japanese Yellowtail

$5.00

Japanese Yellowtail Belly (fatty)

$6.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Collar

$5.50Out of stock

Japanese Amberjack

$4.00

Pickled Mackerel

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

$4.00

Local Fluke

$4.00

$4.00

European Sea Bass

$4.00

Scottish Salmon (sake cured)

$5.00

Scottish Salmon Belly (sake cured)

$6.50

New Zealand King Salmon (house cured)

$4.00

Japanese Squid

$6.00

Hokkaido Island Scallop

$4.50

Japanese Octopus

$5.00

Salmon Roe (house marinated)

$4.00

Sweet Japanese Omelete

$5.00

broiled freshwater eel (not gluten free)

SIDES

$1.00

2oz, QP mayo, sriracha, lemon juice, Japanese 7 spice

$1.00

2oz, tamari soy, rice wine vinegar, mirin, fresh lemon, orange, lime juice (vegan, gluten free)

$1.50

2oz, Ponzu, Sambal (vegan, gluten free)

$2.00

2oz, grape seed oil, tamari soy, rice wine vinegar, mirin, sesame paste, onion, ginger, carrot, granny smith apple, orange, lemon (vegan, gluten free)

$1.00

2 oz, rice wine vinegar, sugar, kosher salt (vegan, gluten free)

$2.00

2oz, parsley, shiso, garlic, shallots, Arbequina olive oil, apple cider vinegar (vegan, gluten free)

$1.50

2oz, gluten free

$3.00

California short grain rice, rice wine vinegar, salt, sugar (vegan, gluten free)

$2.00

California (vegan, gluten free)

$2.00

$2.00
