Polish and American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

301 West Northwest Highway

Barrington, IL 60010

FOOD

APPETIZER

FRIES

$5.00

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

WINGS (10)

$15.00

GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Pierogi Potato & Cheese

$11.00

Pierogi Meat

$11.00

SOUP/SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Summer Berry Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

SANDWICH/WRAPS

Italian Beef

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Polish Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Polish Sausage Sub

$10.00

Barrington Burger

$9.00

Chicken Avocado

$12.50

Tuna Wrap

$12.50

PIZZA

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$21.95

18" Cheese Pizza

$24.95

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Slice

$4.00

The Slider

$25.95+

Roasted Veggie & Goat Cheese

$25.95+

The Peter

$25.95+

Cheesy Beef Pizza

$25.95+

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$25.95+

Big Ragu Pizza

$25.95+

Grandpa's Deli Walking Pizza

$13.95

Le Rodeaux

$20.95

ENTREES

Chicken Gyros Plate

$15.00

Pork Gyros Plate

$15.00

Polish Pierogi Potato and Cheese

$11.00

Polish Pierogi Meat

$9.00

Breaded Pork Chops

$18.00

Breaded Pork Chops With Mushroom $ Eggs

$22.00

Breaded Chicken Breast

$18.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$18.00

Hungarian Potato Pancakes

$20.00

Grilled Polish Sausage With Salad & Bread

$15.00

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Mac And Cheese

$5.50

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kid Pizza

$8.00

DESSERT

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Warm Apple Pie A La Mode

$8.00

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE TERIYAKI

$0.75

SIDE GIARDINIERA

$0.75

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE CREAMY GARLIC

$0.75

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SIDE NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE PICO

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SIDE GUAC

$2.00

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

Meatball

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Dumplings

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Fountain Pop

COKE

$2.95

DIET

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

MR PIBB

$2.95

ORANGE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

Misc Drinks

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$1.50

MILK

$3.00

IBC ROOT BEER

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

OTHER

Non-Revenue

Meals for Heroes Promo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 West Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

