50 Shades of Rose 7419 E Indian Plaza

Restaurant info

Pop Up Bar is Old Town Scottsdale’s newest experiential establishment that will continuously change its concept throughout the year. Opening with 50 Shades of Rosé in June, customers will immerse themselves in an atmosphere featuring original art installations that bring the building to life, a beautiful blush bar with unique combinations of colors, textiles and fabrics that transform the space, a curated bar and a scratch kitchen with seasonal menu. From date nights and divorce parties, girls’ nights and bachelorette extravaganzas, or even those rollin’ solo, this one-of-a-kind experience will not disappoint. Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 7914 E Indian Plaza, 50 Shades of Rosé is open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, follow on Instagram @popupbaraz or visit popupbaraz.com.