Restaurant header imageView gallery

50 Shades of Rose 7419 E Indian Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

7419 E Indian Plaza

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Joy Bus

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Spellbinder Hazy

$10.00

Modern Pilsner

$10.00

Angry Orchard

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

Becky Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Becky Tropical Cherry

$10.00

Mamitas Paloma

$10.00

Mamitas Lime

$10.00

Mamitas Mango

$10.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$10.00

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$10.00

Wine

Gust

$19.00

Elouan

$14.00

Sycamore Lane Cab

$13.00

Alta Vista Classic

$14.00

Clay Shannon

$15.00

Joel Gott 815

$16.00

Gust BTL

$70.00

Alta Vista BTL

$50.00

Elouan BTL

$50.00

Joel Gott 815 BTL

$52.00

House White

$13.00

Draft Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Coppola Directors Cut Chard

$15.00

Terlato BTL

$50.00

Coppola Directors BTL

$52.00

House Rose

$13.00

AIX

$6.00

Calafuria

$15.00

Whispering Angel

$16.00

The Pale

$60.00

Flowers Rose

$19.00

Vanderpump

$16.00

A to Z

$15.00

Cote des Roses

$15.00

Rumor

$21.00

Liberty Creek 1.5L

$50.00

Whispering Angel 1.5L

$125.00

Whispering Angel 3L

$225.00

Sand

$15.00

Sand BTL

$50.00

AIX BTL

$50.00

Calafuria BTL

$50.00

Cotes des Roses BTL

$50.00

A to Z BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Vanderpump BTL

$54.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$56.00

Flowers BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Rumor BTL

$70.00

Daou Rose

$15.00

Daou Rose BTL

$50.00

House Rose BTL

$40.00

AIX BTL

$52.00

Seeker BTL

$44.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$50.00

The Pale BTL

$42.00

Rock Angel BTL

$80.00

D'Esclans BTL

$100.00

Garrus BTL

$180.00

Whispering Angel 1.5L BTL

$150.00

Whispering Angel 3L BTL

$225.00

Flowers Rose BTL

$72.00

Vanderpump BTL

$52.00

A to Z BTL

$56.00

Vanderpump 1.5L BTL

$87.00

Underwood 1.5L BTL

$50.00

AIX 1.5L BTL

$100.00

Devant Rose

$80.00

Pop Up

$13.00

Underwood

$14.00

Sauvage

$15.00

Sauvage BTL

$50.00

Chandon Spritz

$16.00

Underwood Rose BTL

$42.00

Pop Up BTL

$40.00

Giuliana BTL

$42.00

Chandon Spirtz BTL

$60.00

Giuliana

$14.00

Moet Chandon BTL

$125.00

Veuve BTL

$150.00

Veuve Rose BTL

$200.00

Veuve BTL

$150.00

Moet Chandon BTL

$125.00

Specialty Cocktails

Frose'

$14.00

Rose,Belvedere Vodka,Served Frozen

Happy Camper

$13.00

Stiegl Grapefruit 50ml Deep Eddy Grapefruit

Spill The Tea

$13.00

Arizona Ice Tea 50ml Deep Eddy Lemon

Hubba Bubba

$14.00

1.5oz Titos 1.2oz Empress Gin 3 Dashes Plum Bitters .5 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz SImple Syrup Garnish : Pop Rocks on Rim

Sangin' in the Rain Draft

$14.00

Pre Batched on Draft Rose Blueberry Tea Mango Brady Strawberry Garnish : Orchard Flower

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

2oz Aperol .5 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup 3oz Giuliana Prosecco 1oz Soda Dash Of Bitters Garnish : Grapefruit Peel

Moscow Mule

$14.00

2oz Titos Vodka .5 oz Lime Juice 4oz Ginger Beer Garnish : Lime Wheel

Glucose Guardian

$14.00

1oz Old Grand Dad .5oz Maple Syrup .5oz Scotch Syrup Garnish : Filthy Cherry & Orange Peel

Tijuana Mama

$15.00

1oz Mastro Dobel 1oz Ghost Tequila 3/4oz Monin Watermelon Puree 3/4 ozLime Juice Garnish: 2x2 Ice Cube Tajin Rim , Lime Wedge , MInt Bushel & Watermelon Slice

Espresso Martini Draft

$15.00

1oz Don Q Pina 1oz Bporgehtti Espresso Liq 1oz Cold Brew Coffee Garnish : 3 Coffee Beans

Passion Fruit French 75

$15.00

1.5oz Citadelle Gin .5oz Passoa Passion Fruit .5oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice 2oz Underwood Rose Garnish : Editable Flowers

Southside

$15.00

1.5oz Awayuki Strawberry Gin .75oz Finnest Call Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Garnish : 4-5 Gummy Bears on Skewer

Popsicle of the Day

$15.00

Strawberry Popsicle Pinch of Pink Glitter Watermelon Highnoon

Cotton Candy

$13.00

1oz Triple Sec 4oz Underwood Rose Garnish : Cotton Candy in Coupe Glass

Blackberry Sangria

$13.00

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$25.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$16.00

Mai Tai

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Happy Camper BT

$9.00

Spill The Tea BT

$9.00

Pina Colada BT

$9.00

Frose' BT

$9.00

Sangin In The Rain BT

$9.00

Aperol Sprtiz BT

$9.00

Moscow Mule BT

$9.00

Glucose Guardian BT

$9.00

Hubba Bubba BT

$9.00

Tijuana Momma BT

$9.00

Espresso Martini BT

$9.00

Passion Fruit French 75 BT

$9.00

Southside BT

$9.00

Popsicle Of The Day BT

$9.00

SHOTS SHOTS

Becky's Bong

$10.00

Becky Personality Juice 3 oz In Chambong

Frose Shot

$12.00

Love Potion

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla Grenadine Pineapple Juice

Pop Up Bongs

$12.00

3oz Pop Up Sparkling

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Blue Boy

$12.00

Pink P*SSY

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Gummy Bear

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Tic Tac

$13.00

Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Cremesicle

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Jagr Bomb

$12.00

PB n J Shot

$10.00

Starburst

$12.00

LARGE FORMAT

Moscow Mule Large Format

$75.00

$99 Mimosa

$99.00

Whiskey Smash

$60.00

1.5oz Bulliet Bourbon .75oz Ramazzotti 1oz Lemon Juice 1oz Raspberry Syrup .25Orgeat Syrup Garnish : MInt in Perrone

Take Me Back

$40.00

Cinderella

$35.00

Rose Flight

$23.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Vodka

Absolute ELIX

$12.00

Skyy Vodka

$14.00

Sneaky Fox

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$15.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$15.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$14.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

Raspberry Sky

$13.00

Rum

Don Q

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Whiskey

Old Grand Dad

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Bulliet

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers 46

$16.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Crown Royal Apple

$15.00

Screwball

$14.00

Fireball

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Patron

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

818 Reposado

$16.00

818 Anjeo

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Dos Homberos

$15.00

Komos Rose

$28.00

Cali Rose

$15.00

Cali Rose Anejo

$18.00

Mastro Dobel Repo

$14.00

Ghost

$15.00

Gin

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Awayuki Strawberry

$15.00

Hendrix

$13.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Scotch

Dewars

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$15.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Baileys

$14.00

Rumpleminz

$14.00

Goldschlager

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Frenet-Branca

$15.00

Grand Ma

$15.00

Fast Bar

Skyy Vodka

$14.00

Mastro Dobel Repo

$14.00

Old Grand Dad

$14.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Don Q

$14.00

Add Red Bull

$3.00

Rocks

$4.00

Titos

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Bulliet

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Gummy Bear

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$12.00

Fireball

$14.00

Rumpleminz

$14.00

Goldschlager

$14.00

Blue Boy

$12.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull SF

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Joy Bus

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

Becky Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Becky Tropical Cherry

$10.00

Mamitas Paloma

$10.00

Mamitas Lime

$10.00

Mamitas Mango

$10.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$10.00

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Modern Pilsner

$10.00

Spellbinder Hazy

$10.00

Angry Orchard

$10.00

UW Water

$5.00

SHAREABLES

Edamame

$10.00

1LB Fries

$10.00

Arizona Elote Bites

$12.00

Tickled Pink

$13.00

Hummus Duo

$15.00

Spinach Queso Dip

$15.00

Bottle Rockets

$14.00

HANDHELDS

Beef Cake Burger

$15.00

The Davidson

$16.00

DESSERTS

COTTON CANDY

$5.00

CARROT CAKE

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

HI-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Powerade Berry Blast

$3.00

Fiji Water

$7.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull Flavors

$7.00

Red Bull SF

$7.00

Bottle Service (Copy)

Veuve 5 Pack

$1,250.00

Veuve 10 Pack

$2,000.00

Veuve 20 Pack

$3,000.00

Veuve Rose

$400.00

Veuve 1.5L

$500.00

Veuve Rose 1.5L

$600.00

Dom Perignon

$750.00

Dom Perignon Rose

$1,200.00

Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,400.00

Moet 1.5L

$450.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$300.00

Sky BTL

$400.00

Belvedere BTL

$450.00

Grey Goose BTL

$450.00

Ketel One BTL

$450.00

Sneaky Fox BTL

$450.00

Tito's BTL

$450.00

Absinthe Minded

$300.00

Bacardi BTL

$400.00

Don Q BTL

$400.00

Bombay BTL

$450.00

Citadelle BTL

$400.00

Hendricks BTL

$450.00

Tanqueray BTL

$450.00

Maestro Dobel BTL

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$500.00

Patron Silver BTL

$500.00

818 Blanco BTL

$500.00

Casamigos Repo BTL

$550.00

818 Repo BTL

$550.00

Casamigos Anejo BTL

$600.00

818 Anejo BTL

$650.00

1942 BTL

$800.00

Clase Azul Repo BTL

$800.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$450.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$550.00

Don Julio Repo BTL

$600.00

Crown Royal BTL

$400.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$400.00

Jameson BTL

$400.00

Makers Mark BTL

$400.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Pop Up Bar is Old Town Scottsdale’s newest experiential establishment that will continuously change its concept throughout the year. Opening with 50 Shades of Rosé in June, customers will immerse themselves in an atmosphere featuring original art installations that bring the building to life, a beautiful blush bar with unique combinations of colors, textiles and fabrics that transform the space, a curated bar and a scratch kitchen with seasonal menu. From date nights and divorce parties, girls’ nights and bachelorette extravaganzas, or even those rollin’ solo, this one-of-a-kind experience will not disappoint. Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 7914 E Indian Plaza, 50 Shades of Rosé is open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, follow on Instagram @popupbaraz or visit popupbaraz.com.

Location

7419 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Philadelphia Sandwich Company
orange starNo Reviews
7318 E. Stetson Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Old Town Scottsdale
orange star3.9 • 1,100
4341 N 75th St Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Goodwood Tavern - 7330 E Stetson Dr,
orange starNo Reviews
7330 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Liz Modern Asian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
15323 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85254-2481
View restaurantnext
Tap & Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 2,396
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston