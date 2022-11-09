Restaurant header imageView gallery

Franklin Juice Company - Porter Rd Porter Road

review star

No reviews yet

707 Porter Road

Nashville, TN 37206

Order Again

AÇAÍ

KONA

KONA

$9.50+

Granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, and local honey

BIG ISLAND

BIG ISLAND

$9.50+

Granola, all natural peanut butter, banana, almonds, hemp seed, bee pollen, and local honey

STANDARD

STANDARD

$9.50

Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berries, and local honey

BOMBOM

BOMBOM

$9.50

Acai blended base, granola, cacao powder, banana, strawberry cacao nibs, almonds, honey.

GOGO

GOGO

$9.50

Acai blended base, granola, Mac powder, pineapple, blueberries, coconut, cashews, honey.

Pumpkin Spice Bom Bom

Pumpkin Spice Bom Bom

$12.50

Granola, banana, green apples, pecans, cacao nibs & pumpkin spice local honey. One size only

Apple Bootlegger Bowl

Apple Bootlegger Bowl

$12.50

Granola, banana, green apples, pumpkin seeds, coconut shavings & Honest Coffee Roasters homemade bootlegger syrup. One size only. Bootlegger syrup is a homemade caramel bourbon syrup that does contain dairy, all the alcohol is cooked out.

SHOTS

Pow Shot

Pow Shot

$4.00

Beets and lemon

GINGER SHOT

GINGER SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger

HOT SHOT

HOT SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger, lemon, cayenne

JUICES

Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

$7.00

almonds, cacao, dates, water

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

$10.00

Apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

$10.00

Apple, carrot, beet, lemon, ginger

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

Apple, grapefruit, orange, carrot

ORGANIC ALOHA

ORGANIC ALOHA

$10.00

Pineapple, pear, chai seeds, distilled H2O

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

$10.00

Cashews, cinnamon, honey, vanilla powder, distilled H2O

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

$8.00

Celery

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

$9.00

Apple, lemon, Cayenne pepper, distilled H2O

C-YA

C-YA

$7.00

Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger

HAPPY

HAPPY

$7.00

Orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger

HELLO

HELLO

$7.00

Kale, pinapple, ginger, lemon

REFRESH

REFRESH

$7.00

Green apple, cucumber, lemon

SING

SING

$7.00

Spinach, kale, green apple, lemon

TING

TING

$7.00

Spinach, celery, green apple, lime

ORIGINAL GREEN

ORIGINAL GREEN

$10.00

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Romaine, Kale, and Parsley

MORNING DIRT

MORNING DIRT

$10.00

Apple, carrot, lemon, celery, romaine, green leaf, parsley, cilantro, Hawaiian Spirulina

GREEN GO

GREEN GO

$10.00

+ Green Apple + Lime + Cucumber + Celery + Spinach + Kale + Romaine + Cilantro + Mint + denotes strictly organic ingredients!

Seasonal Juice

Seasonal Juice

$8.00

Check out our seasonal Juice!

SMOOTHIE

RIO

RIO

$8.50

Banana, strawberry, mango, blueberry, and apple juice

AVO

AVO

$8.50

Acai, banana, avocado, vanilla, local honey & house made hemp milk

SWELL

SWELL

$8.50

Pineapple, banana, ginger, spinach, kale & house made swell juice

SHAKA

SHAKA

$8.50

Pitaya, mango, banana, honey, apple juice

MAVEN

MAVEN

$8.50

Mango, strawberry, pineapple, mint, coconut, apple juice

SUP

SUP

$8.50

Strawberry, banana, apple juice.

RETAIL BEANS

12 oz Retail Beans

Choose from a selection of our hand roasted coffee beans.

2 lb Retail Beans

Choose from a selection of our hand roasted coffee beans.

Merchandise

Local Honey

$12.00

Grab N Go Food

Grab the Gold

Grab the Gold

$3.50

PB&J or Chocolate PB

Bottled Beverages

Kombucha - Ginger

Kombucha - Ginger

$5.00

Kombucha - Cucumber Melon

$5.00

Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine

$5.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

As Tennessee's first cold-pressed juicery, Juice Nashville/Franklin Juice Company, has a unique juicing process that uses raw fruits and vegetables to create a pulp-free product with 3-5 times the nutritional value from standard processors. Our juice absorbs the rich vitamins and antioxidants found in raw produce so that it nourishes your body, strengthens your immune system and improves overall organ function. In addition to our cold-pressed juices, we offer açaí bowls and smoothies.

Location

707 Porter Road, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

