Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Citrus Lemon Cake
Cheesy Potatoes

Small Plates

Avocado Wontons 3 Pc

$5.95

Guacamole and Cream Cheese mixed together in a wonton wrapper. Topped with Strawberry Tarragon Sauce

Avocado Wontons 6 Pc

$11.95

Guacamole and Cream Cheese mixed together in a wonton wrapper. Topped with Strawberry Tarragon Sauce

Black and Bleu Beef Bites

$18.95

Prime Beef Bites Coated in Espresso Mix and Served with Blue Cheese Dip.

Blue Cheese Souffle

$13.95

It's Delicious! Blue Cheese, Heavy Cream, Bacon, Garlic, Rosemary Crackers

Bread & Olive Oil

$5.95

Ciabatta, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Herbs

Burrata

$13.95

Mozzarella Filled Mozzarella Ball, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Bread

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95

Gluten Friendly, GF Floured Cauliflower Florets, Fried, Tossed in Sauce.

Cheese Curd Risotto Cakes

$11.95

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Drunken Shrimp

$18.95

Large Shrimp Sauteed with White Wine, Cognac, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes and Saffron Cream Sauce.

Duck Bacon Wontons

$14.95

Duck Bacon, Fire Roasted Sweet Corn, Crispy Wonton Wrapper, Orange Jam

Fire Roasted Artichokes

$13.95

Fire Roasted Artichokes, White Wine, Butter Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Aioli

Goat Cheese Balls

$12.95

Fresh Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto, Honey, Spicy Orange Pepper Jam, Rosemary Crackers

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.95

French Fries tossed with Parmesan and Truffle Salt, Side of Jalapeno Aioli.

Pork Belly

$14.95

Prime Pork Belly Cured In House, sticky Sauce

Strawberry Ribs 3 bones

$10.95

They’re Back! Tender Pork Ribs, House Made Strawberry Tarragon Sauce

Strawberry Ribs 6 bones

$21.95

They’re Back! Tender Pork Ribs, House Made Strawberry Tarragon Sauce

Truffle Chips

$4.95

Potato Chips Made Daily In House Truffle Salt *vegan friendly* gluten friendly*

1 Nueske's Brat

$5.95

2 Nueske's Brats

$10.95

Boards

Charcuterie + Date Night Wine

$35.00

Charcuterie Board and a bottle of Red or White Wine To Go!

Charcuterie Board

$24.95

Meats, Cheeses, Jam, Olives, Crackers

Smoked Salmon Board

$15.95

Salmon Smoked In House, Goat Cheese, Capers, Orange Pepper Jam, Crostini

Salad/Soup

SM House Salad

$6.95

Spring Greens Dressed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Nuts, Black Pepper, Merlot Salt

LG Wedge Salad

$13.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Green Onion, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing.

SM Wedge Salad

$7.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Green Onion, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing.

LG Caesar Salad

$12.95

House Made Caesar Dressing, Shredded Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, Crostini

SM Caesar Salad

$6.95

House Made Caesar Dressing, Shredded Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, Crostini

Burgers/Sandwiches

All American Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.95

Fresh Top of the Line Beef, We Grind our Burgers In House and Hand Patty So They are Always Fresh and Tasty! Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun, House Made Truffle Chips or Seasoned Fries

Blue Cheese Peppercorn Burger

$18.95

Fresh Top of the Line Beef, We Grind our Burgers In House and Hand Patty So They are Always Fresh and Tasty! Black Peppercorn Encrusted, Topped with House Made Bleu Cheese Sauce Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun, House Made Truffle Chips or Seasoned Fries

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Bell and Evans Chicken Breast Marinated in Honey Sriracha, Char Grilled, LTO, Mayo, Buttered and Toasted Brioche Bun Truffle Chips OR Fries

House Burger

$18.95

Fresh Prime Beef Steak Cuts, Prime Chuck, Bacon Ground In House Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Buttered and Toasted Brioche Bun, Bacon, Cheese House Made Truffle Chips or Seasoned Fries

Plain Burger

$18.95

Fresh Top of the Line Beef, We Grind our Burgers In House and Hand Patty So They are Always Fresh and Tasty! Toasted Brioche Bun, House Made Truffle Chips or Seasoned Fries

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.95

In House Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Ciabatta Bread

Pasta

Chicken Basil Pesto Pasta

$22.95

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Cavatappi Noodles, Crostini

Drunken Shrimp Pasta

$23.95

Large Shrimp, Spaghetti Noodles, Saffron Cream Sauce, Asiago Sauce, Crostini

Pasta Bolognese

$19.95

Phil’s Recipe-House Ground Prime Chuck and Pork, Organic Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Red Wine, Parmesan Cheese, Pasta, Crostini

Seafood RAVIOLI

$25.95

Ravioli Stuffed with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, House Made Asiago Calabrian Sauce, Fire Roasted Corrn

Cheese Tortellini

$16.95

Sides/Extras

Hot Blue Cheese

$3.00

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.75

Side of Crostini (1)

$1.00

Side of Crostini (2)

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.95

Side of Rosemary Crackers

$2.00

Strawberry Sauce

$2.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.95

Wine Bottles TO GO

Alpha Omega II Red

$55.00

CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Cleto Chiarli Sparkling Rose

$26.00

Hell Yeah! Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$50.00

Dessert

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Ganache

New York Cheesecake

$9.95

New York Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Torte

$8.95

Citrus Lemon Cake

$9.95

Sweets by Maddie Lu Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Events

Dan Navarro 2/9

$25.00

Daou Wine Dinner 11/10

$85.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We offer a warm atmosphere and a warm friendly welcome. Farm to Fork food menu, boutique wines and craft beer and cocktails.

Website

Location

15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River, MN 55330

Directions

Gallery
Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro image
Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro image

