Providence Provisions

1 Review

2000 Post Road Suite 29

Warwick, RI 02886

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder
French Fries

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$8.50

Chili

$8.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

American Cobb Salad

$16.00

Quinoa and Veg Salad

$17.00

Small Bites

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Stuffies

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Chips w/Salsa+Guac

$12.00

Handhelds

Turkey Club

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Hot Wieners

$11.00

Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Favorites

Buffalo Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Meatballs 3 pc

$8.00

Plain HotDog

$5.00

Side Avocado Jard

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Single Stuffie

$6.00

Side Garden salad

$6.00

Specials

Avocado Toast No Lobster

$10.00

Pasta No Shrimp

$11.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

Gallery
Providence Provisions image

