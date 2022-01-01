Warwick bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Warwick

Providence Provisions image

CHICKEN WINGS

Providence Provisions

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain HotDog$5.00
Veggie Burger$13.00
Meatball Sub$15.00
More about Providence Provisions
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dave's Steak Sandwich$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Fish and Chips$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.79
8 (PCS)
Curly Fries$6.04
Large Cheese 16"$14.29
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
Angry Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle
More about Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

