Warwick bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Warwick
CHICKEN WINGS
Providence Provisions
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Popular items
|Plain HotDog
|$5.00
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Popular items
|Dave's Steak Sandwich
|$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
|Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Fish and Chips
|$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
Vitto's Pizza and Bar
647 Main Avenue, Warwick
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.79
8 (PCS)
|Curly Fries
|$6.04
|Large Cheese 16"
|$14.29
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
|Angry Hawaiian Pizza
|$14.00
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle