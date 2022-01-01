Cookies in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve cookies
More about Beans & Buns
Beans & Buns
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Brownie Cookie
|$2.50
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
David's signature cookie, loaded with chocolate chunks for a rich, chocolaty taste.
|Cookie Monster
Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, coffee syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
|M & M Cookie
|$2.00
David's signature chocolate chip cookie loaded with colorful M&Ms.