Chicken pizza in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Warwick restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Smal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
BBQ and Red Sauce Base, Chicken, Scallions, w/BBQ Drizzle
Grilled Chicken Pizza$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
More about Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
Restaurant banner

 

PVD Pizza - Warwick

2914 post rd, warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, topped with marinara.
More about PVD Pizza - Warwick

