Chicken pizza in Warwick

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Smal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles
Vitto's Pizza and Bar
647 Main Avenue, Warwick
|Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Pizza
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
BBQ and Red Sauce Base, Chicken, Scallions, w/BBQ Drizzle
|Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle