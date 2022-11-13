Pure Organics Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Founded in 2022 by Chef Nayelly Melo as a place where everyone can enjoy healthy, delicious comfort food inspired by Ayurvedic traditions. You don’t need to sacrifice taste to eat healthy! Organic food tastes better and is healthier for your overall well-being. All ingredients are free of pesticides, hormones and artificial flavors. We guarantee the highest level of service and the best quality of food for everyone.
7313 SW 59th Ct, South Miami, FL 33143
