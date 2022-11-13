Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Organics Cafe

7313 SW 59th Ct

South Miami, FL 33143

Red Mexican Chilaquiles

All-Day Breakfast

Matcha Chia Puddingng

$8.50

Chia pudding

$9.38

Overnight Oats & Chia

$10.63

Greek Yogurt

$10.63

Ayurvedic Oatmeal

$12.50

Macha Waffles

$15.63

Power Waffles

$16.88

Avocado Toast

$16.88

Wild Caught Salmon Avocado Toast

$18.69

Quiche Florentine

$15.00

EGG-White Avocado Bagel

$16.25

Deep Seep Breakfast Bagel

$20.00

Red Mexican Chilaquiles

$17.50+

Green Mexican Chilaquiles

$17.50+

Pure's Classic Acai Bowl

$18.69

Almond Power Acai Bowl

$19.94

Cold Pressed Juice

Black Magic DETOX Lemonade

$13.75

Hibiscus Limade Refresher

$12.50

Divine Power

$16.25

The Eye Opener

$16.25

My Inner Voice

$16.25

Heart Opening DETOX

$17.50

Uplifting Solarplexus

$16.88

The Creative Me

$16.88

Grounding Power

$16.88

Very Berry

$15.00

The Gut Father

$15.00

Brain & Radiance Booster

$15.00

Immune Booster

$16.25

Monkey See,Monkey Do

$16.25

Anti-Inflammatory

$7.00

Anti-Viral Remedy

$7.00

Inmune Booster

$7.00

Skinny Wheatgrass

$7.00

Acai Bowls

Pure's Classic Acai Bowl

$18.69

Almond Power Acai Bowl

$19.94

Pure's Cinnammon Roll

$5.63

Red Velvet Croissant

$9.38

Raw Key Lime Pie

$11.25

topped with Rasberry Sauce And Berries

$11.25

Wellness Shots

Anti-Viral Remedy (Copy)

$7.00

Anti-Viral Remedy

$7.00

Inmune Booster

$7.00

Skinny Wheatgrass

$7.00

Smoothies

Very Berry

$15.00

The Gut Father

$15.00

Brain & Radiance Booster

$15.00

Immune Booster

$16.25

Monkey See,Monkey Do

$16.25

Coffee and Teas

Double Espresso

$4.38

Macchiato

$5.63

Capuchino

$7.50+

Cafe Latte

$7.50+

Matcha Latte

$8.75+

Turmeric Latte

$8.75+

Chai Latte

$8.75+

Infused Leaf Tea

$5.63+

Yogi Bahan's Original Tea

$6.88+

Organic Burger

Organic Turkey Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Mediterranean Veggy Sandwich

$16.25

Caprese Panini

$16.25

Organic Turkey Sandwich

$17.50

Chicken Florentine Panini

$17.50

Deep Sea Salmon

$16.00

Deep Sea Salmon

$20.00

Salads

Kale Chicken Caesar salad

$17.50

Granny Stop Salad

$17.50

Iron Woman Salad

$18.75

Mediterranean Salad

$18.75

Omega Salad

$21.25

Soups

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Cream Of Mushrooms

$10.00

Butternut Squash

$10.00

Vegan Chili

$13.75

Snacks

Matcha Chia Pudding

$8.50

Chia Pudding

$7.50

Pure's Cinnammon Roll

$4.50

Sweets

Pure's Cinnammon Roll

$5.63

Red Velvet Croissant

$9.38

Raw Key Lime Pie

$11.25

Panna Cotta

$11.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Founded in 2022 by Chef Nayelly Melo as a place where everyone can enjoy healthy, delicious comfort food inspired by Ayurvedic traditions. You don’t need to sacrifice taste to eat healthy! Organic food tastes better and is healthier for your overall well-being. All ingredients are free of pesticides, hormones and artificial flavors. We guarantee the highest level of service and the best quality of food for everyone.

7313 SW 59th Ct, South Miami, FL 33143

