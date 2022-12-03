Root & Bone
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Root & Bone is a genuine American restaurant with a southern flair by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
Location
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami, FL 33143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in South Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant