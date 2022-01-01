Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Casa Cuba

review star

No reviews yet

5859 SW 73rd Street

South Miami, FL 33143

Order Again

Popular Items

Masas de Puerco
Vaca Frita
Flan

APPETIZERS

Delicious Apps made in house daily!
Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

$10.00

Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Shrimp in a Creole Sauce with Pineapple and Cilantro

Tostones Rellenos de Carne

Tostones Rellenos de Carne

$9.00

Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Two Cheese Gratin

Croquetas de Yuca

Croquetas de Yuca

$7.50

Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Masitas de Puerco Aperitivo

$9.50

Bite Sized Fried Pork Chunks with Mojo and Onions

Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$7.75

Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Cazuelita Casacuba

Cazuelita Casacuba

$11.50

Sauteed Shrimp, Calamari, Chorizo and Mushrooms

Trio de Mini Fritas

Trio de Mini Fritas

$10.00

Three Cuban Frita Sliders with Manchego Cheese

Gambas al Ajillo App.

$10.00

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$9.50

Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce

Garbanzos Fritos

Garbanzos Fritos

$10.00

Pan Fried Chickpeas with Serrano Ham and Chorizo

Marquitas

$5.00

Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo

Frituritas de Bacalao

Frituritas de Bacalao

$10.00

Salted Codfish Fritters Served with Parsley Sour Cream

Pulpo Gallega APP

$15.00

Galician Style Octopus

Pulpo Brasa APP

Pulpo Brasa APP

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

Cover Show

$10.00

Torrija de Camarones

$13.00Out of stock

Chistorra a la Plancha

$5.50

Escabeche de Mariscos

$10.00

Mejillones Marinera

$10.00

SOUPS

Sopa de Pollo Reg.

Sopa de Pollo Reg.

$4.50

Chicken Soup

Sopa de Pollo Lg.

$6.00

Chicken Soup Large

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$9.00

Chicken Soup Jumbo

Sopa de Platano Reg.

$4.50

Plantain Soup

Sopa de Platano Lg.

Sopa de Platano Lg.

$6.00

Plantain Soup Large

Sopa de Platano Jumbo

$9.00

Plantain Soup Jumbo

Frijoles Negros Reg.

Frijoles Negros Reg.

$4.50

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros Lg.

$6.00

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Large

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$9.00

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Jumbo

Crema de Malanga SM

$5.00

Crema de Malanga LG

$6.25

SALADS

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$7.00+Out of stock

Your Choice of Kale or Romaine, Crutons, Parmesan Cheese and Our Homemade Caesar Dressing

Ensalada Casacuba

Ensalada Casacuba

$8.00+

Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Oueso Blanco, Avocado, Chopped Hardboiled Eggs and Boniato Chips

Ensalada de Arugula y Parmesano

Ensalada de Arugula y Parmesano

$7.00+

Arugula Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese in a Lemon and Olive Oil Vinaigrette

Ensalada Caesar

$11.00+

Caesar Salad

Ensalada de Quinoa

Ensalada de Quinoa

$8.00+

Ouinoa with Lettuce, Cashews, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mint, Corn and Our Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Pollo

$10.50

Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Aguacate Relleno

Aguacate Relleno

$12.00

Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce

Ensalada de Aguacate

$8.25

Sliced Avocado with Onions

Ensalada de Atun

$10.50

Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada Mixta

$5.00

Ensalada Tomate

$6.00

Sliced Tomatoes

Ens. Lechuga/Tomate/Aguacate

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado Salad

SEAFOOD

Filete de Dorado a la Plancha

Filete de Dorado a la Plancha

$17.50

Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Salmon a la Guayaba

$16.50

Salmon Glazed with Our Guava Bbq Sauce

Salmon a la Plancha

$16.50

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Bacalao a la Brasa

$22.00

Medallones de Dorado en Salsa Verde

$16.50

Mahi-Mahi Medallions Sauteed in Our Salsa Verde Sauce with Sweet Peas, Egg and Potato

Gambas al Ajillo Din.

Gambas al Ajillo Din.

$16.50

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$16.50

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce

Filete Pargo

$18.50

Tronchos Curvina Empanizados

$14.00

CHICKEN

Medio Pollo a la Brasa

Medio Pollo a la Brasa

$15.50

Char-Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo

Chicharrones de Pollo

Chicharrones de Pollo

$13.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$13.50

Seared Shredded Chicken and Onions Marinated in Garlic and Lime

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$13.50

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions

BEEF & PORK

Palomilla

Palomilla

$15.50

Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$14.00

Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo

Picadillo

Picadillo

$12.00

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$15.50

Breaded Beef Steak

Bistec a la Milanesa

$16.50

Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Rabo Encendido

$28.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$13.50

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$14.50

Cuban Style Slow Roasted Pork Marinated in Mojo

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$29.00

Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Picadillo a Caballo

$13.00

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce A Caballo (Topped with a Fried Egg)

RICE

Arroz Frito

Arroz Frito

$13.75

Fried Rice with Serrano Ham, Shrimp, Chorizo, Cashews, Sweet Plantains and a Fried Egg

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Cuban Style Chicken and Yellow Rice

Arroz Imperial

Arroz Imperial

$12.50

Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros

Paella de Mariscos w/ Seafood and Fish

Paella de Mariscos w/ Seafood and Fish

$22.00

Valencia Rice Paella with Seafood and Fish

Paella de Mariscos w/ Lobster

$32.00

Valencia Rice Paella with Lobster

OMELETTES

Huevos al Plato Flamenco

Huevos al Plato Flamenco

$11.75

Baked Egg Casserole with Tomato Sofrito, Ham, Chorizo, Asparagus, and Sweet Peas

Tortilla Vasca

$12.00

Basque Omelette with Ham, Chorizo, Shrimp and Peas

Tortilla Espanola

$10.50

Traditional Spanish Omelette Made with Onion and Potato

Huevos Fritos a la Cubana

$9.50

Two Fried Eggs Served with White Rice and Sweet Plantains

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

$10.50

Combinacion de 3 o mas Ingredientes

$11.50

SANDWICHES

Cubano

Cubano

$10.00

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread

Media Noche

Media Noche

$9.00

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a Sweet Egg Roll

Croqueta Preparada

$9.50

Ham, Swiss Cheese and Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$10.00

Roast Pork Sandwich on Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo

Elena Ruz

Elena Ruz

$8.50

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll

Calle Ocho

$11.00

A Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread served with Plantain Chips.

Sandwich de Dorado

Sandwich de Dorado

$14.00

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Tartar Sauce on Cuban Bread

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$9.50

Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Cubano

$8.50

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Molde

Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Molde

$7.75

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Cubano

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Molde

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. Atun/Pan Cubano

$9.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde

Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Hamburguesa

$12.50

8oz Black Angus Char-Grilled Burger with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

INDIVIDUAL ORDERS

Frijoles Negros

$2.75

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

Moros

$2.75

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Arroz Integral

$2.50Out of stock

Add Maduros

$2.75

Tostones

$4.00

Platano Hervido

$2.50

"Arroz" de Coliflor

$3.50

Fufu

$3.75

Yuca Con Mojo

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Pure de Papa

$3.50

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Croqueta

$1.65

Tamal en Hoja

$4.00

Tostada

$2.50

2 Huevos

$4.50

Ensalada Mixta

$5.00

DESSERTS

El Domingo

El Domingo

$6.00

Arroz/Leche Quemado

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Flan de Queso

$4.50

Flan de Coco

$4.50

Natilla Casacuba

$5.00
Cheesecake de Guayaba

Cheesecake de Guayaba

$5.50
Cake de Chocolate

Cake de Chocolate

$5.00

Natilla

$4.00

Tres Leches

$4.50

Tarta de Lima

$5.00

Cascos de Guayaba

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Torrejas Catalana

$7.00

Torreja

$5.25

Churros

$3.50

Tocinillo de Cielo

$4.95

CAFETERIA

Empana Guayaba

Empana Guayaba

$2.00Out of stock

Empanada Carne Frita

$1.85Out of stock

Empanada Carne Horno

$1.85

Empanada Espinaca Frita

$1.85Out of stock

Empanada Espinaca Horno

$1.85

Empanada Jamon/Queso Frita

$1.85

Empanada Jamon/Queso Horno

$1.85

Empanada Pollo Horno

$1.85

Empanada de Pescado

$2.50Out of stock

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Pastel de Carne

$1.25

Pastel de Coco

$1.25Out of stock
Pastel de Guayaba

Pastel de Guayaba

$1.25
Pastel de Guayaba/Queso

Pastel de Guayaba/Queso

$1.25

Pastel de Queso

$1.25

Pastelon Pollo Entero

$20.00

BEVERAGES

Water Bottle

$2.00

Jugo de Naranja Natural

$3.95

Jugo de Melon Natural

$3.95

Limonada

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Te Frio

$1.85

Refrescos de Lata

$2.25

Malta

$2.95

Jugo de Lata

$2.50

Perrier

$2.35

CAFE

Cafe Americano

$1.95

Cafe con Leche con Hielo

$3.50

Cafe con Leche Large

$4.00

Cafe con Leche Regular

$2.95

Cafe con Leche Small

$2.50

Cafe Cubano

$1.75

Cafe la Carreta Espressotini

$9.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Chocolate Caliente Large

$3.50

Chocolate Caliente Regular

$2.95

Colada

$2.50
Cortadito

Cortadito

$1.95

Cortadito Evp

$2.25

Cortadito Kahlua

$5.00

Espresso

$1.75

Te Caliente

$2.50

Café Leche Evap Rg.

$2.50

Café Leche Lg. Decaf

$3.52

Café Leche Sm. Decaf

$2.04

Café Leche Evap. Lg.

$3.98

Cafe Cubano - Decafe

$1.75

BEERS

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Presidente

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Hatuey

$6.50

Bass Ale

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Guinness Draught

$9.50

Amstel Light

$6.50

St. Pauli Girl

$6.50

Red Hook

$6.50Out of stock

St. Pauli N/A

$6.50

WINES

Btl. Chamisal - Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl. Sonoma Cutrer - Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl. Groth - Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl. Fantinel - Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl. Torre La Moreira - Albarino

$32.00

Btl. Don Olegario - Albarino

$32.00

GL Chamisal

$9.00

GL Fantinel

$8.00Out of stock

GL Torre la Moreira

$9.00

Btl. Aixe Rose

$40.00

SANTA MARGHERITA

$50.00

Glass Aixe Rose

$10.00

Btl. J.Lohr - Merlot

$32.00

CHERRY PIE PINOT NOIR

$38.00

SALENTEIN MALBEC

$34.00

LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB BTL

$32.00

DAOU CAB AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$40.00

AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$65.00

HALL CAB

$70.00

JUAN GIL BTL

$32.00

Btl. Clos Pegase - Merlot

$40.00Out of stock

Btl. Bogle - Pinot Noir

$28.00

Btl. F. Vineyards - Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl. Sebastiani - Cabernet

$30.00

Btl. Hess Allomi - Cabernet

$44.00

Btl. Honig - Cabernet

$66.00

Btl. Treana - Cabernet

$54.00

Btl. Siesta - Malbec

$40.00

Btl. Marques de Caceres - Tempranillo

$28.00

Btl. Cillar de Silos - Tempranillo

$42.00

Btl. Torresilo - Tempranillo

$68.00

GL J. Lohr

$9.00

GL Bogle

$9.00

GL Sebastiani

$9.00

GL Marques de Caceres

$9.00

LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB GLASS

$9.00

JUAN GIL GLASS

$9.00

Taittinger

$78.00

Poema

$28.00

Caposaldo

$30.00

GL Poema

$8.00

GL Caposaldo

$9.00

ANNA DE CODORNIU BTL.

$28.00

ANNA DE CODORNIU GLASS

$8.00

BATIDOS

Batido de Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Batido de Vainilla

$4.00

Batido de Fresa

$4.00
Batido de Mamey

Batido de Mamey

$4.00Out of stock

Batido de Fruta Bomba

$4.00

Batido de Trigo

$4.00

Batido de Leche Malteada

$4.00

Catering Platters

Family Meals (5 people)

$40.00

Yuca Frita 10P's

$50.00

Mariquitas 10P's

$32.95

Ensalada Mixta 10P's

$32.95

Ropa Vieja 10P's

$85.00

Masa de Puerco 10P's

$85.00

Arroz con Pollo 10P's

$71.95

Arroz Imperial 10P's

$71.95

Chicarones de Pollo 10P's

$75.95

Vaca Frita 10P's

$85.00

Roast Pork 10P's

$98.00

Pechuga de Pollo 10P's

$71.95

Arroz Blanco 10P's

$22.95

Arroz Moro 10P's

$22.00

Yuca con Mojo 10P's

$22.00

Platanos Maduros 10Per

$35.00

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$75.00

Box 24 Croquetas Frozen

$10.00

Boliche 10P

$89.95

Flan Calabaza Familiar

$15.00

Puding Pan Familiar

$15.00

Tres Leches Familiar

$15.00

ESPECIAL DE THANKSGIVING

Especial Lechón 12 Pers.

$110.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

South Miami's Best Cuban food. Join us for the most extraordinary food, delicious cocktails, and a great atmosphere at CasaCuba Restaurant

Website

Location

5859 SW 73rd Street, South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Casacuba image
Casacuba image
Casacuba image
Casacuba image

Map
