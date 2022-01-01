- Home
- /
- Miami
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Casa Cuba
Casa Cuba
No reviews yet
5859 SW 73rd Street
South Miami, FL 33143
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Tostones Rellenos de Camarones
Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Shrimp in a Creole Sauce with Pineapple and Cilantro
Tostones Rellenos de Carne
Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Two Cheese Gratin
Croquetas de Yuca
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Masitas de Puerco Aperitivo
Bite Sized Fried Pork Chunks with Mojo and Onions
Yuquita Frita
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Cazuelita Casacuba
Sauteed Shrimp, Calamari, Chorizo and Mushrooms
Trio de Mini Fritas
Three Cuban Frita Sliders with Manchego Cheese
Gambas al Ajillo App.
Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil
Calamares Fritos
Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce
Garbanzos Fritos
Pan Fried Chickpeas with Serrano Ham and Chorizo
Marquitas
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Frituritas de Bacalao
Salted Codfish Fritters Served with Parsley Sour Cream
Pulpo Gallega APP
Galician Style Octopus
Pulpo Brasa APP
Grilled Octopus
Cover Show
Torrija de Camarones
Chistorra a la Plancha
Escabeche de Mariscos
Mejillones Marinera
SOUPS
Sopa de Pollo Reg.
Chicken Soup
Sopa de Pollo Lg.
Chicken Soup Large
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo
Chicken Soup Jumbo
Sopa de Platano Reg.
Plantain Soup
Sopa de Platano Lg.
Plantain Soup Large
Sopa de Platano Jumbo
Plantain Soup Jumbo
Frijoles Negros Reg.
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup
Frijoles Negros Lg.
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Large
Frijoles Negros Jumbo
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Jumbo
Crema de Malanga SM
Crema de Malanga LG
SALADS
Kale Caesar
Your Choice of Kale or Romaine, Crutons, Parmesan Cheese and Our Homemade Caesar Dressing
Ensalada Casacuba
Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Oueso Blanco, Avocado, Chopped Hardboiled Eggs and Boniato Chips
Ensalada de Arugula y Parmesano
Arugula Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese in a Lemon and Olive Oil Vinaigrette
Ensalada Caesar
Caesar Salad
Ensalada de Quinoa
Ouinoa with Lettuce, Cashews, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mint, Corn and Our Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ensalada de Pollo
Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Aguacate Relleno
Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce
Ensalada de Aguacate
Sliced Avocado with Onions
Ensalada de Atun
Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Ensalada Mixta
Ensalada Tomate
Sliced Tomatoes
Ens. Lechuga/Tomate/Aguacate
Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado Salad
SEAFOOD
Filete de Dorado a la Plancha
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Salmon a la Guayaba
Salmon Glazed with Our Guava Bbq Sauce
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Bacalao a la Brasa
Medallones de Dorado en Salsa Verde
Mahi-Mahi Medallions Sauteed in Our Salsa Verde Sauce with Sweet Peas, Egg and Potato
Gambas al Ajillo Din.
Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil
Camarones Enchilados
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce
Filete Pargo
Tronchos Curvina Empanizados
CHICKEN
Medio Pollo a la Brasa
Char-Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo
Chicharrones de Pollo
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Seared Shredded Chicken and Onions Marinated in Garlic and Lime
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada
Breaded Chicken Breast
Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa
Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
BEEF & PORK
Palomilla
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Vaca Frita
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Picadillo
Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Beef Steak
Bistec a la Milanesa
Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin
Rabo Encendido
Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew
Masas de Puerco
Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Lechon Asado
Cuban Style Slow Roasted Pork Marinated in Mojo
Churrasco a la Parrilla
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Picadillo a Caballo
Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce A Caballo (Topped with a Fried Egg)
RICE
Arroz Frito
Fried Rice with Serrano Ham, Shrimp, Chorizo, Cashews, Sweet Plantains and a Fried Egg
Arroz con Pollo
Cuban Style Chicken and Yellow Rice
Arroz Imperial
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
Paella de Mariscos w/ Seafood and Fish
Valencia Rice Paella with Seafood and Fish
Paella de Mariscos w/ Lobster
Valencia Rice Paella with Lobster
OMELETTES
Huevos al Plato Flamenco
Baked Egg Casserole with Tomato Sofrito, Ham, Chorizo, Asparagus, and Sweet Peas
Tortilla Vasca
Basque Omelette with Ham, Chorizo, Shrimp and Peas
Tortilla Espanola
Traditional Spanish Omelette Made with Onion and Potato
Huevos Fritos a la Cubana
Two Fried Eggs Served with White Rice and Sweet Plantains
Tortilla 2 Ingredientes
Combinacion de 3 o mas Ingredientes
SANDWICHES
Cubano
Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread
Media Noche
Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a Sweet Egg Roll
Croqueta Preparada
Ham, Swiss Cheese and Croquettes on Cuban Bread
Pan con Bistec
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
Pan con Lechon
Roast Pork Sandwich on Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo
Elena Ruz
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll
Calle Ocho
A Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread served with Plantain Chips.
Sandwich de Dorado
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Tartar Sauce on Cuban Bread
Sandwich Pechuga Pollo
Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Cubano
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Molde
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Cubano
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Molde
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. Atun/Pan Cubano
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Hamburguesa
8oz Black Angus Char-Grilled Burger with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
INDIVIDUAL ORDERS
Frijoles Negros
Arroz Blanco
Moros
Arroz Amarillo
Arroz Integral
Add Maduros
Tostones
Platano Hervido
"Arroz" de Coliflor
Fufu
Yuca Con Mojo
Vegetables
Pure de Papa
Papas Fritas
Croqueta
Tamal en Hoja
Tostada
2 Huevos
Ensalada Mixta
DESSERTS
El Domingo
Arroz/Leche Quemado
Arroz Con Leche
Flan
Flan de Queso
Flan de Coco
Natilla Casacuba
Cheesecake de Guayaba
Cake de Chocolate
Natilla
Tres Leches
Tarta de Lima
Cascos de Guayaba
Ice Cream
Torrejas Catalana
Torreja
Churros
Tocinillo de Cielo
CAFETERIA
Empana Guayaba
Empanada Carne Frita
Empanada Carne Horno
Empanada Espinaca Frita
Empanada Espinaca Horno
Empanada Jamon/Queso Frita
Empanada Jamon/Queso Horno
Empanada Pollo Horno
Empanada de Pescado
Papa Rellena
Pastel de Carne
Pastel de Coco
Pastel de Guayaba
Pastel de Guayaba/Queso
Pastel de Queso
Pastelon Pollo Entero
BEVERAGES
CAFE
Cafe Americano
Cafe con Leche con Hielo
Cafe con Leche Large
Cafe con Leche Regular
Cafe con Leche Small
Cafe Cubano
Cafe la Carreta Espressotini
Cappuccino
Chocolate Caliente Large
Chocolate Caliente Regular
Colada
Cortadito
Cortadito Evp
Cortadito Kahlua
Espresso
Te Caliente
Café Leche Evap Rg.
Café Leche Lg. Decaf
Café Leche Sm. Decaf
Café Leche Evap. Lg.
Cafe Cubano - Decafe
BEERS
WINES
Btl. Chamisal - Chardonnay
Btl. Sonoma Cutrer - Chardonnay
Btl. Groth - Sauvignon Blanc
Btl. Fantinel - Pinot Grigio
Btl. Torre La Moreira - Albarino
Btl. Don Olegario - Albarino
GL Chamisal
GL Fantinel
GL Torre la Moreira
Btl. Aixe Rose
SANTA MARGHERITA
Glass Aixe Rose
Btl. J.Lohr - Merlot
CHERRY PIE PINOT NOIR
SALENTEIN MALBEC
LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB BTL
DAOU CAB AUSTIN HOPE CAB
AUSTIN HOPE CAB
HALL CAB
JUAN GIL BTL
Btl. Clos Pegase - Merlot
Btl. Bogle - Pinot Noir
Btl. F. Vineyards - Pinot Noir
Btl. Sebastiani - Cabernet
Btl. Hess Allomi - Cabernet
Btl. Honig - Cabernet
Btl. Treana - Cabernet
Btl. Siesta - Malbec
Btl. Marques de Caceres - Tempranillo
Btl. Cillar de Silos - Tempranillo
Btl. Torresilo - Tempranillo
GL J. Lohr
GL Bogle
GL Sebastiani
GL Marques de Caceres
LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB GLASS
JUAN GIL GLASS
Taittinger
Poema
Caposaldo
GL Poema
GL Caposaldo
ANNA DE CODORNIU BTL.
ANNA DE CODORNIU GLASS
BATIDOS
Catering Platters
Family Meals (5 people)
Yuca Frita 10P's
Mariquitas 10P's
Ensalada Mixta 10P's
Ropa Vieja 10P's
Masa de Puerco 10P's
Arroz con Pollo 10P's
Arroz Imperial 10P's
Chicarones de Pollo 10P's
Vaca Frita 10P's
Roast Pork 10P's
Pechuga de Pollo 10P's
Arroz Blanco 10P's
Arroz Moro 10P's
Yuca con Mojo 10P's
Platanos Maduros 10Per
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Box 24 Croquetas Frozen
Boliche 10P
Flan Calabaza Familiar
Puding Pan Familiar
Tres Leches Familiar
ESPECIAL DE THANKSGIVING
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
South Miami's Best Cuban food. Join us for the most extraordinary food, delicious cocktails, and a great atmosphere at CasaCuba Restaurant
5859 SW 73rd Street, South Miami, FL 33143