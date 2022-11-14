Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Cafe - UM

review star

No reviews yet

1350 Miller Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich
Breakfast Special
Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

Breakfast

Breakfast Special

$6.99

Mini Breakfast

$3.75

Pan Con Tortilla

$6.99

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Healthy Choice

$7.99

Cuban Toast Butter

$2.89

Cuban Toast With Cheese

$3.99

Cuban Toast with Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Croissaint w/ Egg & Bacon

$6.95

Bagel /Butter

$3.20

Bagel /Egg, Ham

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

Jam Strawberry

$0.25

Build Your Own

Pastry Display

Pastelito - Cheese

$1.89

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese

$1.89

Pastelito - Guava

$1.89

Pastel Coconut

$1.89

Preparadito

$2.49

Fried Empanada - Chicken

$3.05

Fried Empanada - Ham & Cheese

$3.05

Fried Empanada - Beef

$3.05

Baked Empanada - Chicken

$3.98

Baked Empanada - Beef

$3.98

Baked Empanada - Spinach

$3.98

Baked Ham And Cheese Emp

$3.98

Baked Caprese Empanada

$3.98Out of stock

House Croquette Ham

$1.25

Croquette - Cheese

$1.25

Croquette - Chicken

$1.25

Tequeno - Cheese

$2.49

Tequeno - Guava & Cheese

$2.49

Tequeno - Nutella

$2.49

Pan De Bono

$2.69

Papa Rellena

$2.89

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

$10.49
Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$9.99

Cantimpalo Sandwich

$7.49

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$7.99

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$10.99

Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese

$5.69

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Flat Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

Medianoche Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken BLT Flat

$7.99Out of stock

Frita Cubana

$6.99Out of stock

French Fries

$2.50

American Cheese

$1.00

Special

1/2 Steak Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Chicken Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Cuban Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Medianoche Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Cantimpalo Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan con lechón

$8.99

Coffee

Cortadito

$2.25

Reg Colada

$2.25

Doble Colada

$4.49

SM Cafe Con Leche

$3.19

LG Cafe Con Leche

$3.99

SM Panther

$2.89

LG Panther

$3.24

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

SM Cold Brew

$3.24

LG Cold Brew

$4.24

LG Milk

$2.75

XL Iced Cafe Con Leche

$5.74

XL Ice Coffee Vanilla

$6.24

XL Ice Coffee Caramel

$6.24

XL Ice Coffee Mocha

$6.24

Carafe

$23.99

Cafe Cubano Espresso Real

$5.00

Leche Fria

$2.46

Expresso

$2.25

Drinks

Premium Beverages

MED FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75

Shakes

Papaya

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Mamey

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Tea

Green Jasmine Pearl

$2.69

English Breakfast

$2.69

Chai

$2.69

Chamomile

$2.69

Peach Oolong

$2.69

Peppermint

$2.69

SPECIAL

Dozen Cupcakes

$12.99

Turkey Cake

$25.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

