Q-BBQ LaGrange

70 S La Grange Rd.

La Grange, IL 60525

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Mac-Q-Roni
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Meats A la Carte

Try one of our Smoked Meats. Includes 2 Hushpuppies. Want more meat...add on a Second Meat: Premium or Smoked.
Burnt Ends A la Carte

$14.99

Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side.

Sliced Brisket A la Carte

$13.99

Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.

Chopped Brisket A la Carte

$13.99

Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce.

Pulled Pork A la Carte

$9.99

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce.

Pulled Chicken A la Carte

$9.99

Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce.

Sliced Turkey A la Carte

$10.99

Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order.

Spicy Sausage link

$4.99

Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.

Sandwiches A la Carte

Try one of our Smoked or Premium Meats on a toasted Brioche Bun. Try your favorite sandwich Q-Style.
Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.99

Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Spicy Aioli, either atop or on the side. Try it Q-Style with mozzarella cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with our creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection. Try it "Q-Style" with melted blue cheese crumbles and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with cheddar cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order. Try it "Q-Style" with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliders

$2.99

A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.

Sides

Try one of our Classic Sides or Premium Sides!
BBQ Baked Beans

$2.99+

BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.

Creamy Slaw

$2.99+

Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw with a touch of vinegar.

Cornbread

$2.99+

2 pieces of classic fresh made pan baked corn bread.

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99+

Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.

Hush Puppies

$2.99+

aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".

Mac-Q-Roni

$2.99+

Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles

Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy

$2.99+

Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.

Regular Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce.

Mexican Corn

$3.49+

Seasoned corn off of the cob topped with a spicy lime aioli, cotija cheese, spicy rub and garnished with fresh chives, our version of elotes.

Q-Cumber Tomato Salad

$3.49+

Cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Italian dressing and fresh basil.

Signature Brussels Sprouts

$3.49+

Deep fried plain or spicy (with jalapenos)...veggie even a meat lover will love.

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$3.49+
Spicy Fries

$3.49+

Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes with jalepenos.

Bacon Mac-Q-Roni

$3.49+

Signature 4 cheese cavatappi topped with 1 hour smoked bacon...and bacon makes everything taste better!

Southern Fried Potatoes

$3.49+

Q's proprietary BBQ dry rub, mayo, bacon and green onions. Served warm.

2 Classics Small

$4.99
2 Classics Regular

$7.99
2 Premiums Small

$5.99
2 Premiums Regular

$8.99
1 of each Small

$5.49
1 of each Regular

$8.49

Platters

Papa Q Platter - a sampling of all of our smoked meats perfect for sharing w/ choice of 4 sides, served with hushpuppies.
Papa Q Platter

$39.99

The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.

Lil Q Platter

$24.99

A smaller portion then the PAPA Q. Includes 5 Meats (2 Premium, 2 Smoked plus Ribs) and 2 From Scratch Sides.

Smoked Wings

Our wings are dry-rubbed and smoked for 3 hours. Get them Memphis-style or Spicy!
Wings (6)

$10.99

6 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (10)

$17.99

10 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (18)

$31.99

18 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Ribs

Q's very own award-winning baby-backs. People's Choice winners’ back-to-back years at Chicago's RibFest. Get'em sauced or dry.
Full Slab A la Carte

$31.99

Full slab of our award-winning, smoked, baby-back ribs. Quantities may be limited per day. For large orders, please call ahead for availability.

1/2 Slab A la Carte

$17.99

1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.

Tacos

Originated in 2017 | A Q-classic ever since.
BBQ Chicken Taco

$3.49

Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Pork Taco

$3.49

Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli

Burnt Ends Taco

$3.99

Creamy slaw, chimichurri sauce and cilantro.

Kids Meals

For the future BBQ enthusiasts. Smaller portions of our Q-faves like ribs, wings, and sliders.
Kids Mac-Q-Roni

$6.99

Creamy cavatappi noodles in our homemade cheese sauce. Includes one side and a kid's drink.

Kids Sliders (2)

$7.99

Choice of either Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Served on two golden Brioche slider rolls. Comes with a side and a kid's drink.

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$8.99

Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.

Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)

$1.99

Extra chicken strips click here ------->

Kids Ribs (3 bones)

$11.99

Kids can eat like the grown-ups with three bones of our famous baby-back pork ribs. Choice to have ribs brushed with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce or left dry-rubbed. A side and a kid's drink included.

Kids Wings (3)

$8.99

Bone-in traditional wings fried to order and dusted in our signature sweet Memphis rub.

Salads

Salads made with the freshest ingredients, add your favorite smoked meat to complete your meal.
Chopped Salad

$8.99

Hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing on the side.

Western Salad

$8.99

House-made tortilla strips, black beans, corn, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and spicy southwestern ranch on the side.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Halved walnuts, dried cranberries, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Additional Items/Plate #'s

Big Bun (ea)

$1.49

Add on a Broiche Bun to your order.

Slider Bun (ea)

$0.89

Add on a Slider bun to your order.

Spicy Sausage link

$4.99

Add on one link of our Spicy Sausage.

Bark BQ for Dogs

$4.99

Treat your dog with a BARK BQ-Chicken with some Carrot Sticks. Be advised that there is a slight rub on the outside of the chicken.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Bundle Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich Bundle w/1 side and fountain drink

$9.99

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun. 1 side and 2 hush puppies included!

Founder's Chili

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.
8oz Chili Q-Style

$5.99

Made with Authentic Texas-style hickory smoked brisket, sweet corn, fresh red peppers & garnished with cheddar cheese, sour cream & diced onions.

16oz Chili Q-Style

$10.99

Made with Authentic Texas-style hickory smoked brisket, sweet corn, fresh red peppers & garnished with cheddar cheese, sour cream & diced onions.

Quart of Chili Q Style

$19.99

Our Founder's Brisket Chili is back for a limited time! Topped with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and sour cream.

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Sliced Turkey Family Pack

2lb. of Pulled Pork, Chicken or Sliced Turkey: Brioche or Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Choose your Family Pack

$52.99

Texas Brisket Family Pack

1 1/2 lb. of Texas Brisket: Includes Slider Buns, Mac-Q-Roni or Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy, Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Slaw, Regular Fries or Cornbread), Hushpuppies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Suggested for a Family of 4!

Brisket Family Pack

$74.99

Memphis Baby Back Rib Family Pack

Includes 4 1/2 Slabs of our award winning smoked ribs. Choose two From Scratch Sides (BBQ Baked Beans, Mexican Corn, Creamy Slaw, or Regular Fries) Cornbread and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
Ribs Family Pack

$82.99

4 1/2 slabs of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.

Taco Family Pack

Comes with choice of BBQ chicken meat or Pulled Pork Meat (caribbean salsa, pico de gallo & spicy lime aioli) , flour tortillas, Mexican corn and Hushpuppies. Suggested for a Family of 4!
BBQ Chicken Tacos

$44.99

Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Pulled Pork Taco

$44.99

Our famous Pulled Pork served with Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli

Desserts

Save room for dessert?
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Save room for dessert?

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50

Rice crispy treat made with marshmallow, brown butter, and a touch of sea salt.

Turano Sinful Brownie

$3.99

Leave some room for the Turano Sinful Brownie!

Fountain Drinks

Proudly serving Coca Cola products and home-brewed sweet tea. Unsweetened tea available as well.
Fountain Drink

$2.49
Bottled Water

$1.99
Sweet Tea

$2.49

Bottled Soda & Teas

Assorted JOE's Tea flavors, a local (and staff) favorite.
JOE's Peach Tea

$3.99
JOE's Strawberry Lemonade Tea

$3.99
JOE's 1\2 & 1\2

$3.99
Joe's Mango Lemonade

$3.99
Bottled Water

$1.99

Kids Drinks

Selection of milks, apple juice, or a fountain drink for the kiddos. Complimentary with each kid's meal!
Kids Apple Juice

$1.99
Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Kids White Milk

$1.99
Kids Fountain

$1.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50
Anti-Hero

$5.25
Fist City

$5.50
Corona Extra

$5.00
805 Cervaza

$6.00
Coors Light

$5.50
Twisted Tea

$5.50
Hamms

$4.50
Miller Lite

$5.00
Modelo

$5.25
Blue Moon

$5.50
Pilsner Urquell

$6.00
White Claw (Black Cherry)

$6.00

Retail BBQ Sauces

Q-BBQ Signature Sauces. Bottled and available for $9.99. The perfect gift for the BBQ lover.
Bottle Memphis Sweet

$9.99
Bottle Texas Spicy

$9.99
Bottle N. Carolina Vinegar

$9.99

Rub

A closely-guarded Q-BBQ recipe. Small batches available for sale to help make you the pit-master of your next family gathering.
Q-Rub

$8.99

Slider 12 Pack

Call an audible from the same old gameday spread, and let Q be a game-changer with our Slider 12 Packs. 12 mini BBQ sandwiches served on brioche rolls with your choice of meat, with Q’s own creamy coleslaw and a signature BBQ sauce to go. Advance notice recommended for orders of multiple slider 12 packs.
Slider 12 Pack

$38.99

Smoked Meats

Lb. Pulled Pork

$18.99

Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina vinegar sauce.

Lb. Pulled Chicken

$18.99

Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours and recommended with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce.

Lb. Sliced Turkey

$24.99

Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order.

Lb. Spicy Sausage

$18.99

Premium Smoked Meats

Lb. Brisket

$29.99

Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, finely chopped or sliced and recommended with our N. Carolina vinegar sauce.

Lb. Brisket Burnt Ends

$32.99

Cubed cooked brisket mixed with our house rub and N. Carolina vinegar sauce. Served with our spicy aioli, either atop or on the side.

1/2 Slab A La Carte

$17.99

1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.

Full Slab A La Carte

$31.99

Full slab of our award-winning, smoked, baby-back ribs. Quantities may be limited per day. For large orders, please call ahead for availability.

Wings a la Carte

Our wings are dry-rubbed and smoked for 3 hours. Get them Memphis-style or Spicy!
Wings (10)

$17.99

12 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Wings (18)

$31.99

24 traditional-style, smoked chicken wings flash fried to order, then dusted in our signature Memphis rub or Spicy rub.

Classic Sides

Qt. BBQ Baked Beans

$10.99

BBQ Baked Beans with pork and brisket smoked up to an hour.

Qt. Creamy Slaw

$10.99

Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw with a touch of vinegar.

Qt. Hush Puppies

$10.99

aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups"

Qt. Fries

$10.99

Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.

Qt. Mac-Q-Roni

$10.99

Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.