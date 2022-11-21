Restaurant header imageView gallery

Republica Empanada

review star

No reviews yet

204 east 1st ave

Mesa, AZ 85210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pernil
Jalapeno Potato Popper
Empanada Platter

Empanadas

Republica Chicken

Republica Chicken

$4.50

Republica seasoned chicken

Achiote Potato

Achiote Potato

$4.50

Potato seasoned with Annatto Seed

Bean & Cheese

Bean & Cheese

$4.50

Republica Black Beans and Mozzarella Cheese

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Ham & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese

Cheese

$4.50

Asiago & Mozzarella Cheese

Pernil

Pernil

$4.75

Slow roasted & specially seasoned pork

Boricua

Boricua

$4.75

Pernil and Arroz con Gandules; rice & pigeon peas, ham hock, cooked in sofrito sauce

Cubana

Cubana

$4.75

Pernil, Ham,mozzarella, & dill pickle

Pura Vida

Pura Vida

$4.75

Garbanzo, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, celery, and bell peppers

Mushroom Chicken

Mushroom Chicken

$4.75

Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, & kalamata olive

Greek

Greek

$4.75

Sauteed spinach, feta, sun-dried tomato & kalamata olive

Jalapeno Ham Popper

Jalapeno Ham Popper

$4.75

Grilled seeded jalapenos, cream cheese, & salted ham

Jalapeno Potato Popper

Jalapeno Potato Popper

$4.75

Grilled seeded jalapenos, cream cheese, & achiote potato

Jalapeno Bean Popper

Jalapeno Bean Popper

$4.75

Grilled seeded jalapenos, cream cheese, & black beans

El Capitan

El Capitan

$4.95

Seasoned ground beef, potato, boiled egg, green olive & golden raisin

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Seasoned ground beef & Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Empanadas

Guava & Cheese

Guava & Cheese

$4.95

Guava preserve & mozzarella

Nutella Banana

Nutella Banana

$4.95

Nutella & Banana

Plantain & Cheese

Plantain & Cheese

$4.95

Ripened, sweet plantain & cream cheese

Dizzy Fig

Dizzy Fig

$4.95

Local Mesa grown figs, mozzarella & South American style Dulce de Leche

Ruiz's Pieces

Ruiz's Pieces

$4.95

Nutella & Peanut Butter

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$4.95

Custard cream is made from scratch in this classic pie turned Empanada

The King

The King

$4.95

Creamy peanut butter and banana

PBJ

PBJ

$4.95

Creamy peanut butter & berry preserve

Pumpkin

$5.25

A fall favorite! Fresh pumpkin purée, cranberries, candied walnuts and mozzarella cheese.

Platters

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.00

A traditional Costa Rican favorite; chicken & rice, seasoned with RE's tomato blend and achiote, capers, olives, celery, onions, red bell peppers, carrots, peas, & cilantro.

Arroz Sin Pollo

Arroz Sin Pollo

$15.00

A vegan spin on a traditional Costa Rican favorite; rice seasoned with RE's tomato blend and achiote. Sauteed with fresh mushrooms and spinach, capers, olives, celery, onions, red bell peppers, carrots, peas, & cilantro. Garnished with sliced avocado and tomato.

Arroz Colombiano

Arroz Colombiano

$17.00

A blend of shrimp, sausage, and rice cooked in RE's tomato blend and achiote, celery, onions, red bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, garnished with cabbage slaw, maduros and avocado.

Pura Vida Rice Bowl

Pura Vida Rice Bowl

$12.00

A vegetable blend of garbanzo, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, celery, and bell peppers, sauteed with our achiote seasoned rice and garnished with yuca fries.

Gallo Pinto

Gallo Pinto

$12.00

Vegan* Black beans & rice with sliced avocado, tomatoes, heart of palm, cabbage salad, & tostones.

Empanada Platter

Empanada Platter

$15.00

Choose any two savory empanadas. Served with rice, beans, cabbage salad, maduros & crema Mexicana

Vegan Platter

Vegan Platter

$15.00

Choose an Achiote Potato or Pura Vida empanada. Served with rice, beans, cabbage salad, maduros & crema Mexicana

Tortas

Salmon Torta

Salmon Torta

$17.00

Pan seared salmon filet served on a ciabatta bun with chipotle mayo. Topped with cabbage slaw, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with side of Papas Fritas.

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$12.00

Republica seasoned chicken served on a ciabatta bun with chipotle mayo. Topped with cabbage slaw, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with side of Papas Fritas.

Pernil Torta

Pernil Torta

$12.00

Slow roasted & specially seasoned pork served on a ciabatta bun with chipotle mayo. Topped with cabbage slaw, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with side of Papas Fritas.

Vegetarian Torta

Vegetarian Torta

$11.00

Black beans and sweet plantains served on a ciabatta bun with chipotle mayo. Topped with cabbage slaw, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with side of Papas Fritas.

Soup & Salads

Black Bean Salad

Black Bean Salad

$11.00

Black bean, avocados, cucumbers, tomato, carrot, red onion, & sweet corn. Served over fresh romaine and power greens, with our Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch dressing on the side.

Heart of Palm Salad

Heart of Palm Salad

$12.00

Tender heart of palm with avocado, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato, boiled egg, red onion. Served over fresh romaine and power greens, with our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Sopa Verde

Sopa Verde

$13.00

This comfort soup has spinach, peas, avocado, rice and chicken. Topped with our Salsa Verde and served with lime and tortilla.

Lu's Salad

$14.00

Lu's favorite fresh salad with red onion, roasted corn, cucumbers, feta, walnuts, cabbage, romaine and power greens. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Pozole

$14.00

Appetizers

Appetizers can be served vegan: substitute crema and ranch for salsa verde!
Maduros

Maduros

$9.00

Ripe sweet plantains served with side of Crema

Tostones

Tostones

$9.00

Green plantain chips served with side of Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$7.00

Fresh cut potato fries with house seasoning

Combo Caribe

Combo Caribe

$11.00

Yuca Frita, Maduros, & Tostones. Served with a side of our Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch and Crema.

Yucca

Yucca

$9.00

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$3.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.50
Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$3.50
Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.40

Chicken

$4.50

Pernil

$4.50

Avocado

$2.00

Ranch

$0.85

Crema

$0.50

Ketchup

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

16 oz. Jar of Salsa

$9.00

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican bottled sodas available in assorted flavors; Mandarin, Pineapple, , Lime, Tamarind

Agua de Coco

Agua de Coco

$3.75
Sangria Senorial Soda

Sangria Senorial Soda

$2.75
Sidral Mundet Apple Soda

Sidral Mundet Apple Soda

$2.75
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
Large Bottled Water

Large Bottled Water

$2.50
Mexican Glass Bottled Coca Cola

Mexican Glass Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00
Mexican Glass Bottled Pepsi Cola

Mexican Glass Bottled Pepsi Cola

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
San Pellegrino Citrus Soda

San Pellegrino Citrus Soda

$2.75
Martinelli Apple Juice

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$2.50
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75

RC, Diet RC, Dr Pepper, Squirt, 7up, Root Beer

Mexican Glass Bottled Fanta

Mexican Glass Bottled Fanta

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice box

$1.50

Cocktails

RE House Margarita

$11.00

100% Blue Agave Rancho Alegre Tequila, Patron Citrong Extra Fine Orange Liqueur and house crafted lime sour

Sangria de Mesa

$10.00

Quality hand crafted sangria made in house

House Shot Teremana

$7.00

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Espolón Shot

$8.00

Knob Creek Shot

$9.00

Sobieski Vodka Shot

$7.00

Bulleit Whiskey Shot

$9.00

Fernet Shot

$8.00

Mezcal Shot

$9.00

Tequila Soda

$8.00

Appleton Shot

$8.00

Presidents Shot

$7.00

Juniper Gin Shot

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Beer

12 West Frontside IPA

$8.00

Downtown Mesa, Hop Forward West Coast IPA 16 oz.

12 West Super Beaker IPA

$8.00

Downtown Mesa, Tropical unfiltered IPA 16 oz.

12 West Billet Brown Ale

$8.00

Downtown Mesa, Brown Ale 16 oz.

12 West Onza Lager

$8.00

Downtown Mesa, Mexican style lager with a touch of lime. 16 oz.

12 West Midnight Run Stout

$5.00

Downtown Mesa, Coffee Stout. 16 oz.

Dogfish Head 90 Min IPA

$7.00

Delaware, Imperial IPA

Papago Orange Blossom

$6.00

Arizona, Vanilla Mandarin Wheat Ale

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$6.00

Seasonal Cold Snap White Ale

Arizona Light

$6.00

Arizona, Huss Brew Co., Craft Light Lager

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Wisconsin, Lager

Dos Equis

$6.00

Mexico, Pilsner Lager

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexico, Pilsner Lager

New Castle Brown Ale

$7.00

Papago Desert Sage IPA

$6.00

12 West Zona Pilsner

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Huss Oktoberfest

$7.00

Wine

Santa Julia 2019 Torrontes

$9.00+

Mendoza, Argentina

Trapiche Vineyards 2019 Chardonnay

$9.00+

Mendoza, Argentina

Santa Julia 2020 Malbec

$8.00+

Mendoza, Argentina

Merchandise

Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Bandanas

$14.00

Employee Hat

$16.00

Employee Bandanas

$10.00

Sticker

$2.00

RE Hoodie

$40.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Pan-American Café: Arizona’s largest selection of South American-style savory empanadas. Our empanadas, as well as our dishes, represent the different regions and tastes of Latin American comfort food. Republica Empanada is located in the Southside Heights Neighborhood of downtown Mesa on the NE corner of 1st Avenue & Hibbert. The mid-century architecture is a unique contrast to the brick row showcased along Main Street.

Website

Location

204 east 1st ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cider Corps - Mesa
orange star4.5 • 184
31 S Robson #103 Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext
Myke's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
31 South Robson Suite 103 Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa - 12 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12 W Main St Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
El Charro
orange starNo Reviews
105 N Country Club Dr. Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
A-burrito
orange starNo Reviews
1127 E. Main St. Mesa, AZ 85203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mesa

Princess Food and Deli
orange star4.7 • 4,756
2620 W Broadway Rd Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,073
6451 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,532
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18 Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,293
1947 N Lindsay Rd Mesa, AZ 85213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mesa
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston