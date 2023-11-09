Reziero's NY Pizza 5023 Bayshore Boulevard
Appetizers
- Garlic Parm Bites$6.49
A basket of our homemade dough bites tossed in our house made garlic butter parmesan sauce and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- 8 Wings$12.99
- 15 Wings$19.99
- 20 Wings$23.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
- Basket of Fries$5.79
- Side of Meatballs$6.49
3 large, homemade meatballs topped with our homemade marinara and grated parm.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
5 Chicken Tenders. Boneless and fried to perfection. Choose dry or your favorite dipping sauce.
Salads
Sandwiches / Hero's
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.99
Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded and fried in house. Served under homemade marinara and premium mozzarella cheese. Baked and served on our 10'' hero bread.
- Meatball Parm Hero$12.99
Cooked meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection on our 10'' toasted hero bread.
- Eggplant Parm Hero$12.99
Fried eggplant topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection on our toasted 10'' hero bread.
- Italian Hero$12.99
Toasted 10'' Classic Italian Hero stuffed with Genoa Salami, Capicola (gabagool), Mortadella, Ham, red onion, sliced tomato, and roasted peppers. Seasoned with oil and vinegar and oregano
Pizza
- Plain Cheese Pizza$12.99
Classic NY cheese pizza. Add desired toppings and options
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.00
comes standard w/ ranch base, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken, bacon, and ranch drizzle. Only select toppings if you want extra
- Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$17.00
comes with no base sauce, diced fried chicken, bread and butter pickles. Topped with Mike's Hot Honey. Don't select toppings unless you want to add extra.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
red sauce base. diced, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Don't select toppings unless you want extra.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Comes standard with red sauce base. fried, diced chicken doused in BBQ sauce. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Hot N' Spicy Pizza$17.00
Standard with jalapeños, pepperoni, and banana peppers. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.00