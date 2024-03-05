Blue in Green

Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No. 2 Glass Tubes

$15.99

Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass tubes are classic Toro-sized handmade cigars. Originally founded in Cuba in 1875. However, the world-renowned Tabacalera de Garcia in the Dominican Republic now makes Romeo y Julieta cigars. The handmade premium Romeo y Julieta 1875 cigar sports a carefully selected Indonesian Shade Grown TBN wrapper. Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass Tubes' beautiful wrapper surrounds a classic Dominican binder filled with a blend of aged Dominican long-leaf tobaccos. Product Type: Premium handmade. Remarkable Product Attributes: Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 is a tasty, medium-bodied, any time of the day smoke. Undoubtedly the most popular cigar blend in the world in one of the most popular sizes. Strength Profile: Medium body. Master Blender Tasting Notes: "Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass Tubes offer the perfect balance of nuts, earth, and sweet, spicy flavors." Accolades: Cigar Aficionado awarded a 92 point rating for "Outstanding."