Blue in Green

1020 Grove Blvd

Austin, TX 78741

Riverside Burger
The Mean Burger
Breakfast Taco

Breakfast and Lunch

Breakfast Taco

$3.49

Warm flour tortilla filled with eggs, choice of potato, bacon or sausage. Served with salsa. Over three ingredients $.55 each

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Fried egg plus sausage or bacon and cheese served on artisan toast.

Riverside Burger

$7.49

Grilled Angus beef or veggie burger served on a brioche bun with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato & onion. Customize your burger with cheese $.75, bacon $1.75 or double meat $2.25.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.49

Fried chicken tenders served on a brioche bun or whole wheat bread with bacon, ranch, pickle, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

The traditional grilled cheese on Texas toast or whole wheat toast. Add ham or crisp bacon for $1.75.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two fried chicken tenders served with wing sauce and Texas toast.

Hot Dog or Corn Dog

$3.49

Juicy jumbo hot dog or a fried corn dog served on a bun or tortilla.

Sausage Wrap

$5.99

Delicious Taylor meat smoked sausage on a bun or tortilla with mustard.

French Fries

$2.99

Peanuts/Crackers

$1.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Candy/Chips

$2.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken. Add tomato, jalapeños and grilled onion upon request. Served with salsa.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Caesar Salad Wrap

$7.49

Crispy chicken tender with Romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Migas Taco

$4.99

Warm flour tortilla filled with eggs, crispy corn tortilla strips, grilled jalapeños, tomatoes, cheese cilantro and onions. Served with salsa.

Fried Pickles

$3.99+

Batter fried pickles served with a side of ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad Wrap

$7.99

Crispy chicken tender with Romain lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Substitute Ranch dressing upon request.

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on whole grain bread.

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$6.49

Same as the Chicken bacon ranch sandwich, without the bacon.

Kind Bar

$3.29

Banana

$1.99

The Mean Burger

$9.99

This is a mushroom, Swiss hamburger, with grilled onions and jalapeños upon request, on a brioche bun with a Sriracha aioli. It is spicy and delicious.

Pimento Dog

$4.29

We put our house made pimento cheese on a hotdog bun then lay a fried hotdog on top. It's crazy good.

Riverside Breakfast Taco

$4.99

Warm flour tortilla filled with bacon, potato, egg, grilled jalapeño, onion, and cheese. Served with salsa.

The Primo Burger

$10.99

Grilled Wagyu beef with bacon and melted blue cheese crumbles served on a brioche bun with tomato jam, arugula, and a garlic aioli.

Fish and Chips

$10.99

Batter fried cod with crispy French fries. Served with tarter sauce.

NA Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Coco-Cola Can

$1.99

Coffee

$3.29+

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.79

Large Iced Tea brewed in house

Powerade

$3.29

Red Bull

$3.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

Sunkist Can

$1.99

Gatorade

$3.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Rambler Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

$1.99

Big Red Can

$1.99

Mountain Dew Can

$1.99

San Benedetto Water

$2.49

Quatreau CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Ginger + Lime

$6.00

20mg CBD

Quatreau CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Blueberry + Açai

$6.00

20mg CBD

Coffee

$3.29+

Iced Tea

$1.79

Large Iced Tea brewed in house

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half lemonade, half iced tea

Bottled Water

$1.49

Coco-Cola Can

$1.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Sunkist Can

$1.99

Beer List

Anchor Steam

Anchor Steam

$6.00

Amber Lager 4.9% ABV

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

Light Lager 4.2% ABV

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Lager 4.2 ABV

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Porter 5.5% ABV

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00

India Pale Ale 6.0% ABV

Guiness Stout

Guiness Stout

$6.00

Irish Stout 4.2% ABV

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pilsner 4.2% ABV

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00
New Belgium Fat Tire

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Amber Ale 6.0% ABV

Real Ale Swifty APA

Real Ale Swifty APA

$6.00

American Pale Ale 5.2% ABV

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Pale Ale 5.6% ABV

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pilsner 5.2% ABV

Altstadt Kölsch

Altstadt Kölsch

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$7.00
Heineken

Heineken

$6.00
Ramona Blood Orange Spritz Can

Ramona Blood Orange Spritz Can

$7.00

Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic blood orange juice. Made with the highest quality organic ingredients, sustainable production methods, no refined sugar, no gluten and no artificial anything, RAMONA is the best of the fine wine world, in a go-anywhere, do-anything can. 250ml can 7% ABV

Real Ale Firemans #4

Real Ale Firemans #4

$6.00
Epic Western La Paloma

Epic Western La Paloma

$8.00
Epic Western Ranch Water

Epic Western Ranch Water

$8.00
"Old Speckled Hen" English Pale Ale Nitro can

"Old Speckled Hen" English Pale Ale Nitro can

$6.00

Tobacco Shop

Camel Blue

Camel Blue

$12.50
Marlboro Gold

Marlboro Gold

$12.50
Marlboro Red

Marlboro Red

$12.50
Macanudo Cafe Crystal Robusto

Macanudo Cafe Crystal Robusto

$15.99

Smooth-bodied and 90-rated, the world-renowned Macanudo Café Crystal (5.5"x 50) delivers notes of spice, cream, and almonds. With a quality blend of Dominican and Mexican long-fillers, this Dominican-made treat from Macanudo is both mellow and complex.

Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No. 2 Glass Tubes

Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No. 2 Glass Tubes

$15.99

Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass tubes are classic Toro-sized handmade cigars. Originally founded in Cuba in 1875. However, the world-renowned Tabacalera de Garcia in the Dominican Republic now makes Romeo y Julieta cigars. The handmade premium Romeo y Julieta 1875 cigar sports a carefully selected Indonesian Shade Grown TBN wrapper. Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass Tubes' beautiful wrapper surrounds a classic Dominican binder filled with a blend of aged Dominican long-leaf tobaccos. Product Type: Premium handmade. Remarkable Product Attributes: Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 is a tasty, medium-bodied, any time of the day smoke. Undoubtedly the most popular cigar blend in the world in one of the most popular sizes. Strength Profile: Medium body. Master Blender Tasting Notes: "Romeo y Julieta 1875 Deluxe No 2 Glass Tubes offer the perfect balance of nuts, earth, and sweet, spicy flavors." Accolades: Cigar Aficionado awarded a 92 point rating for "Outstanding."

LA GLORIA CUBANA GLORIAS EN CEDROS ALUMINUM TUBE

LA GLORIA CUBANA GLORIAS EN CEDROS ALUMINUM TUBE

$13.99

La Gloria Cubana Cedro en Tubo is a double corona expertly handcrafted with a savory Dominican-Nicaraguan filler and natural, even-burning, Ecuadorian-grown Conn. wrapper. A rich, smooth and very flavorful cigar that hits on all cylinders.

Bic Lighter

Bic Lighter

$2.99
Zig Zag Orange Cigarette Papers 1 1/4

Zig Zag Orange Cigarette Papers 1 1/4

$2.49
Partagas Sabroso

Partagas Sabroso

$10.99

COUNTRY: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC WRAPPER: CAMEROON BINDER: MEXICO FILLER: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STRENGTH: MEDIUM TO FULL COLOR: NATURAL LENGTH: 5 3/4 RING SIZE: 43

Macanudo Cafe Court

Macanudo Cafe Court

$5.99

COUNTRY: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC BINDER: MEXICO FILLER: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, MEXICO STRENGTH: MILD COLOR: CAFE LENGTH: 4 1/8 RING SIZE: 36

Cohiba Nicaragua N50 En Crystale

Cohiba Nicaragua N50 En Crystale

$21.99

Size: 6 x 60 Box Count: 8 Wrapper: Honduran Colorado Oscuro Binder: Nicaraguan Filler: Nicaraguan The Cohiba Nicaragua N50 Crystale is a bold cigar that features a Honduran Colorado Oscuro wrapper that encases a blend of Nicaraguan tobacco binder and fillers. You will taste notes of dark chocolate, leather, espresso all with a peppery presence throughout.

Cocktails

Azalea

$8.00

Named after the beautiful pink flowers that bloom every April at Augusta (Ga.) National Golf Club, the Azalea has become the unofficial drink of the Masters Tournament. Vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice and a touch of grenadine.

Bourbon & Cola

$6.50

Old Grand-Dad 96 proof Bourbon served with RC Cola on ice.

Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Beefeater Gin and tonic water with lime.

Hornitos Margarita

$8.00

House Margarita

$7.50

Cimarron Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, agave syrup.

John Daly

$8.00

This is an Arnold Palmer with Vodka

Riverside Big High Draw

$8.00

Gin, Lemon Juice, Maraschino liqueur, Creme de Violette, and Sprite, served on the rocks.

The Michael Travis

$12.00

Basil Hayden, Peychaud Bitters, sugar, absinthe, and ginger lime CBD sparkling water.

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka Orange Juice

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Titos vodka, Zing-Zang Bloody Mary mix.

Transfusion

$8.00

Vodka, Ginger Ale, Grape Juice

Vodka Soda

$6.50

Monopolowa, soda, and Limę.

The Big Stick

$9.00

Prosecco, Blood Orange Juice, Vodka on the rocks in a tall glass

Sundries

Advil Liqui-Gels 6 count

Advil Liqui-Gels 6 count

$4.89
Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen SPF50 2OZ

Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen SPF50 2OZ

$4.99
Banana Boat Ultra Mist Spray Sunscreen SPF30 6OZ

Banana Boat Ultra Mist Spray Sunscreen SPF30 6OZ

$11.89
Visine Original Red Eye 8ML

Visine Original Red Eye 8ML

$4.89
Tylenol Extra Strength 6 Caplets

Tylenol Extra Strength 6 Caplets

$4.89
Riverside Magnetic Koozie

Riverside Magnetic Koozie

$10.00

Riverside logo on a forest green magnetic koozie

Lightning to USB Cable

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Grill and Watering Hole- Located at the Riverside Golf Course, Blue In Green is open for breakfast and lunch with food and beverage service that delivers out to the golf course, as well as an indoor dining that is available for golfers and the students of ACC alike.

1020 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX 78741

