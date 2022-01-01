Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roaming Rooster (Manassas)

No reviews yet

9221 Sudley Road

Manassas, VA 20110

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Nashville
Chicken Tenders
The Club

Sandwiches

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house-made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese and buffalo sauce)

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Honey Butter

$9.99

Wings & Things

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Fried Chicken & Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley and cilantro) w/house-made vinaigrette)

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.49

Shakes & Frozen Custard

Frozen Custard Scoops

$3.89

(fresh house-made custard)

Classic Shakes

$5.49

(hand-spun with fresh house-made custard)

Beverages

Water

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Homemade Lemonade

$3.29

Homemade Iced Tea

$2.99

Homemade Half & Half

$3.29

Add-Ons & Dipping Sauces

Whipped Honey Butter

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Pickles

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

RR Swag

T-Shirt

$20.00

Snapback

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Free range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

9221 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

