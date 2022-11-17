Rodeo Goat Fort Worth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
HAMBURGERS. BEER. COCKTAILS.
Location
2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth