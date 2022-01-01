- Home
Rooted Bottle Market and Bar
3510 Park Ave Blvd suite 100
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Rooted BTG
Love & Grapes Syrah Glass
$13.00
Jonathan Gamay Glass
$15.00
Lazaret Blend Glass
$11.00
Vallevo Montepulciano Glass
$7.00
Ciacci Syrah Glass
$16.00
Prunus Blend Glass
$9.00
Gulp Hablo Garnacha Glass
$10.00
Berton Shiraz Glass
$10.00
Alos Tinto Glass Blend
$8.00
Pedro Parra Cinsault Glass
$16.00
Lobito Malbec Glass
$17.00
Carhill Pinot Noir Glass
$14.00
Sandhi Pinot Noir
$18.00
Acre Merlot Glass
$18.00
Lola Cab Glass
$18.00
Foley Charbono
$13.00
Work From Rooted Red
$5.00
Red Flight
$25.00
Colterenzio Pinot Bianco Glass
$10.00
Ronchi Ribolla Gialla Glass
$14.00
Brisa vinho verde
$9.00
Gessami Blend Glass
$11.00
Mahu Sauv Blanc Glass
$9.00
Chotard Sancerre Glass
$17.00
Brazalier Chenin Blanc Glass
$12.00
Diel Riesling Glass
$13.00
Handwerk Gruner Glass
$12.00
White Flight
$25.00
Robert Oatley Chardonnay Glass
$7.00
Morin Chitry Chardonnay Glass
$15.00
Noah River Chardonnay Glass
$11.00
Work From Rooted White
$5.00
Moscatto Glass
$9.00
Mannara Pinot Grigio Glass
$9.00
Tullia Prosecco Glass
$8.00
Albet Brut Rose Glass
$12.00
Louise Nicaise Champagne Glass
$19.00
Ginger Pear Sprtiz
$10.00
Ice Cube Belini
$10.00
Autumn Sangria
$10.00
Sunday Carafe Special
$15.00
Oyster Night Gaston C Glass
$18.00
Tullia Prosecco Carafe
$24.00
L'Odalet Glass
$8.00
African Hills Glass
$7.00
Work From Rooted Rose
$5.00
Rose Wednesday L'Odalet
$6.00
Albet I Noya Brut Rose Wednesday
$10.00
Rose Wednesday African Hills
$5.00
Ernest Cabernet Half Glass
$25.00
Ernest Cabernet Full Glass
$40.00
Lopez Heredia Half Glass
$16.00
Lopez Heredia Full Glass
$30.00
Satta Sangiovese Half Glass
$25.00
Satta Sangiovese Full Glass
$40.00
Red
Maquis
$21.00
Inkarri Malbec
$18.00
Milamore
$36.00
Alhambra Red Blend
$22.00
Vinista Pais Pedra Parra
$22.00
Cordillera Carmenere
$26.00
Pedro Parra Hub
$40.00
Echeverria Cabernet
$29.00
Pedro Parra Monk
$40.00
Poligonos Malbec
$39.00
Altos Las Hormigas Malbec
$24.00
Koyle Carmenere
$25.00
Lobito Cab Franc
$52.00
Lobito Malbec
$52.00
Altos Tinto Blend
$22.00
Long Bottom Syrah
$33.00
Paxton Shiraz
$29.00
Berton Black Shiraz
$27.00
Les Trois Loups
$36.00
Vieux Lazaret CDP
$49.00
Tardieux Gamay Cot
$20.00
Vincent Girardin Santenay
$45.00
Domaine Lejune Bourgogne
$35.00
Pierre Latard
$24.00
Saveurs Du Temps
$18.00
Folie De Chauvin
$44.00
Paveil Margaux
$68.00
Trignon Gigondas
Trignon Gigondas
$47.00
Ch Croix St Estephe
$50.00
Tetu
$28.00
Fournier Sancerre Pinot Noir
$38.00
Cornas Paul Jaboulet
$45.00
Bonnet Cotton Regnie
$43.00
Charlopin Tissier Les Longeroies
$68.00
Domaine Pierre Richard Poulsard
$36.00
Nobis Love And Grapes Syrah
$29.00
Pierre Richard La Chouette
$39.00
Lazaret Ventoux
$28.00
Le Pigeoulet Vaucluse
$29.00
Famille Gras Rhone
$30.00
Santa Duc Gigondas
$46.00
Domaine Ragot Givry Teppe Des Cheneves
$58.00
Suau Cadillac Bordeaux Red
$43.00
Mescladis Salel Renaud
$30.00
Poggio Anima
$22.00
Alois Lageder Schiava
$26.00
Il Grigio Chianti
$32.00
Zeni Amarone
$68.00
San Felice Bell'aja
$52.00
San Felice Brunello
$62.00
Oddero Barolo
$63.00
Angelo Negro Rosso
$24.00
La Miraja Barbera
$34.00
Guiliao Rosati
$16.00
Cordero de Montemezolo Dolcetta D'alba
$22.00
Abbona papa Celso
$29.00
Abbona Rinaldi Barbera
$26.00
Colterenzio Santa Magdalener
$22.00
Fattorria La Vialla
$27.00
Tenuta Santa Maria Valp Ripasso
$48.00Out of stock
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona Super Tuscan
$39.00
Angelo Negro Langhe Nebbiolo
$24.00
Electric Bee
$19.00
Prunicce Tuscan Red
$28.00
Elios Glou Glou
$32.00
Oddero Barolo
$63.00
Figli Luigi Barolo
$66.00
Pavia Agostino Grignolino
$26.00
Greco Cata Rosso
$25.00
Fontodi Chianti
$56.00
Latto Cantine
$28.00
Molino Di Santantimo Montalcino
$42.00
Michele Satta Cavaliere
$92.00
Ronchi Schioppettino
$32.00
Berteru Cannonau
$62.00
I Suoli Etna Rosso
$64.00
Vallevo Montepulciano Magnum
$40.00
Cesare Corvina
$48.00
Funaro Passo Di Luna
$26.00
Baaaga Duck
Baaaga Duck
$28.00
Prunis Dao Tinto
$21.00
Tecedeiras Lilas Douro
$26.00
Chocapalha Castelao
$19.00
Dourosa
$23.00
Reyneke
$22.00
Cathedral Cellar Triptych
$37.00
Luberri Seis Rioja
$26.00
Lopez Vina Cubillo Rioja
$39.00
Marques de Tomares
$21.00
Gregory Perez Brezo Tinto
$20.00
Jimenez-Landi Sotorrondero
$36.00
Clos De Nit
$22.00
Carlos Serres
$21.00
Coster Dels Olivers
$30.00
Lopez Tondonia
$69.00
Mibal Crianza
$28.00
Bruja De Rozas
$35.00
Torres Mas La Plana
$110.00
Quinta Sardonia
$84.00
Clos De Tafall
$25.00
Cims De Porrera
$69.00
Intensus Reserva
$20.00
Gulp Garnacha
$29.00
Suertes Cool
$34.00
Adelaida
$49.00
Andrew Januir Red Mountain Cab
$44.00
August Briggs
$49.00
Birichino Scylla
$27.00
Bloodroot Cabernet
$38.00
Cain Concept Blend
$120.00
Carhill Pinot Noir
$32.00
Childs Play Pinot
$32.00
Delmore Pinot Noir
$45.00
DeLormier Cabernet
$39.00
Ehlers Estate Cabernet
$85.00
Fableist Tempranillo
$28.00
Gargantua Syrah
$68.00
Gibbs Cab Franc
$43.00
Hanatoro
$74.00
Hartford Old Vine
$40.00
Hazelfern Pinot Noir
$41.00
Idlewild
$26.00
Illahe Sauvage Pinot Noir
$39.00
Inspiration
$26.00
Kivelstadt Syrah
$58.00
Lola Cabernet
$46.00
Love You Bunches Sangiovese
$29.00
Maitre De Chai
$24.00
Manchester Ridge Pinot Noir
$55.00
Matias Cabernet
$34.00
Matthiasson Village Cab
$39.00
Pax Gamay
Pax Gamay
$36.00
Raen Pinot Noir Sea View
$175.00
Robert Foley Merlot
$78.00
Robert Foley Charbono
$40.00
Tendril Cab Sauvr
$56.00
Terra Doro Zinfandel
$25.00
Terre Rouge - Garrigue
$28.00
Wonderment
$45.00
Birichino 2015 Antle Magnum
$108.00
Vinoce Cabernet
$58.00
Vinoce Mt Veeder
$129.00
Khanda Coombsville Cab
$235.00
Keenan Cab Franc
$84.00
Eola Hills Patriot
Eola Hills Patriot
$22.00
Eola Hills Pinot Noir
$34.00
Shiba Wichern Piont Noir
$34.00
Railsback Freres Carignan
$40.00
Acre Merlot
$42.00
Townsend Cab
$170.00
Two Mountain Cabernet
$36.00
Sandhi Rita Pinot Noir
$46.00
Markus Altenburger Blaufrankisch
$23.00
Arndorfer Martha Rougr
$32.00
Dorf St Laurent
$26.00
Puli Bodri
$22.00
Meszaros Pal Cab Franc
$32.00
White
Porvenir Amauta Torrantes
$18.00
Mahu
$20.00
Quintessence
$36.00
St Bris
$22.00
Christophe Patrice Chablis
$33.00Out of stock
Gonnet Savoie Chignin
$26.00
Aubron Sauv Blanc
$24.00
Silene
$19.00
Ch Gabaron
$17.00
Joseph Cattin Riesling
$20.00
Cattin Sauvage Orange
$24.00Out of stock
Cattin Sauvage Pinot Blanc
$19.00
Julien Cecillon Invictus Viognier
$35.00
Chanson Vire Clesse
$36.00
Baigneux Chenin
$28.00
La Berriere Muscadet
$22.00
Domaine Pierre Richard Poulsard
$32.00
Vigneau Vouvray Clos De Rougemont
$39.00
Gerard Boulay Sancerre
$46.00
Daniel Chotard Sancerre
$44.00
Demoiselle Gascogne
$18.00
Domaine Barmes Buecher Rosenburg Pinot Blanc
$31.00
Domaine Moreau-Nadeau Chablis
$36.00Out of stock
Brazilier Chenin Blanc
$28.00
Blizzard Lestignac Blend
$29.00
Domaine Huet Le Mont
$59.00
Domaine Huet Clos Du Bourg
$79.00
Dom De L'enclos Chablis
$42.00
Morin Constance Chitry
$33.00
Folie Blanche Gros Plant
$25.00
Hirschbach Riesling
Hirschbach Riesling
$18.00
Lalpage Chasselas
$29.00
Handwerk Gruner Veltliner
$25.00
Von Donabaum Gruner
Von Donabaum Gruner
$26.00
Schlossgut Diel Kabinett Riesling
$32.00
Arndorfer Anina Verde
$32.00
Kruger Rumpf Riesling
$26.00
Leitz Spatlese Riesling
$32.00
Von Winning Sauv Blanc
$27.00
Hugl Gruner
$14.00
La Posa Pinot Gris
$22.00
Edda
$24.00
San Felice Vermentino
$18.00Out of stock
Angelo Negro Blanco
$24.00
Colterenzio Pinot Bianco
$24.00
Nespoli Pagadebit
$19.00
Ca'Bianca Gavi
$18.00
Vallevo Cococciola
$19.00
Borgo Aransat Orange
$24.00
Mannara Pinot Griggio
$19.00
Ercole Moscato
$21.00
Ettore Langhe Chardonnay
$28.00
Gonc Yellow Muscat
$25.00
Ronchi Ribolla
$28.00
Centopassi Grillo
$29.00
Pra Soave
$26.00
Vecchia Torre Vermentino
$17.00
Brisa Sauve
$25.00
Prunis Dao
$18.00
Quinta de Covella
$22.00
Force Celesate
$26.00
Can Feixes
$20.00
Benito Santos Albarino
$26.00
Gulp Hablo
$24.00
Gramona Gessami
$24.00
Mont Rubi White Xarel Lo
$24.00
Masua Txakoli
$26.00
Diatom
$30.00
Petit Payson
$24.00
Noah River
$25.00
Lioco
$27.00
Hazelfern Chardonnay
$36.00
Idlewild White
$26.00
Illahe Grunner Veltliner
$25.00Out of stock
Dunham Riesling
$23.00
Terra Doro
$18.00
Rafael & Fils Pour Rosie
$34.00
Earnest Aligote
$42.00
Qupe Roussanne
$40.00
Sandhi Rita Hills Chardonnay
$39.00
Orchard Lane
$20.00
Long Bottom Sauv Blanc
$36.00
Long Bottom Chardonny
$33.00
Robert Oatley Chardonnay
$22.00
Sparkling
Jansz Tasmania
$32.00
Ruinart
$180.00
Ruelle Pertois 2012 Grand Cru
$68.00
Laurent Perrier 2008
$112.00
Champagne Fleury
$78.00
Vilmart & Cie
$104.00
Gaston Chiquet Champagne
$64.00
Louis Nicaise Brut Reserve
$49.00
Grongnet Champagne Bottle
$59.00
Breze Cremant De Loire
$27.00
Von Winning Riesling Extra Brut
$36.00
Pierre Paillard Grand Cru
$66.00
Scheuermann Vin De Soda
$36.00
Leucquois Lelievre Sparkling
$32.00
Larmandier Rose Champagne Oyster Night
$69.00
Pizzolato Hoopa
$30.00
Longana Mostro
$27.00
Ca Del Bosco Franciacorta
$42.00
Tulia Prosecco
Tulia Prosecco
$18.00
Luna Argenta Prosecco
$19.00
Sommariva Rosa Prosecco
$23.00
Sommariva Il Rosa Rose Spumate
$25.00
Biokult Naken
$30.00
Bele Casel Prosecco
$23.00
Keg Of Prosecco
$200.00
Can Sumoi
$27.00
Albet I Noya Rose
$26.00
Gramona Cava Grand Cuvee
$24.00
Pampaneo Sparkling
$26.00
Pardas Hermos
$39.00
Avinyo Petillant Cans
$26.00
Avinyo Petillant Sparkling Bottle
$20.00
Ventosa Cava Magnum
$44.00
Field Recordings
$25.00
Lorenza Spritz Can
$6.50
Rosé
Beer Draft
Beer Can/Bottle
Southern Range Pinapple Ipa Can
$6.00
Rodenbach Classic Can
$7.00
Busty Lush NA Golden Ale Can
$7.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Blaugies Hill Farm Saison Btl
$13.00
Single Can 12oz
$4.00
Single Can 16oz
$5.00
open beer
Exaner Cider Bottle
$6.00
Indigo Reef Barrel Aged
$18.00
Charlestowne Ferm Hazy Ipa Can
$8.00
Armor Artis Pumkin Ale Can
$7.00
Athletic Non Alch Ipa Can
$5.00
Boyz N Hood Ipa
$7.00
Oyster Night Beer
$4.00
American Solera Kolsch
$5.00
Beer Retail
Emergency Drinking Beer
$13.00
She's Golden Busty Lush
$16.00
Not My King Lager
$12.00
Wolf Dog Wit
$13.00
Brugge City Brune Munkle
$15.00
Rosetta Kriek
$14.00
Gotta Get Up to Get Down
$13.00
Southern Range Tiny Umbrellas Ipa
$17.00
Run Wild Ipa
$13.00
Grimm Candlepower Farmhouse
$16.00
Birdsong Machine Head Ipa
$16.00
Ice Cube Ipa
$17.00
Mix Ipa 4 Pack
$17.00
Athletic Beer Ipa
$13.00
Peggy Stewart Porter
$14.00
Garden Path Saison
$17.00
Fonta Flora Carolina Gold Saison
$15.00
Westbrook Key Lime Gose
$12.00
Keeping Memories
$11.00
Carolina Bradford
$19.00
Indigo Reef Ipa
$16.00
Indigo Reef Helles
$16.00
Orpheus Do Or Die Stout
$14.00
Rewind Lager
$15.00
Shower Beer Pils
$14.00
Shower Beer Pils
$15.00
Unseen Creatures Lager
$14.00
Athletic Hazy Ipa
$13.00
Lenny Boy Send It Ipa
$17.00
Crooked Run Storm Ipa
$17.00
Lenny Boy Party Punch Sour
$18.00
Hearts And Arrows Ipa
$18.00
Birdsing Opp Pale Ale
$17.00
Southern Range Id Fruit That Sour
$18.00
13 Stripes This Is Only A Revolt Ale
$13.00
Passion Play Sour
$19.00
Hop Beard Ipa
$19.00
Escape Artist Ipa
$18.00
Mortal Wombat Ipa
$18.00
Sensory Overload Hazy Ipa
$19.00
Urban Artifact Gadget
$15.00
Birds Fly South Bird Brains Sour
$18.00
St Bernardus Wit
$14.00
Boyz In The Hood Ipa
$19.00
Rodenbach Classic Cans
$18.00
Single Beer 12oz
$4.00
Single Beer 16oz
$5.00
Swamp Siren Gose
$18.00
Wheel Man Ipa
$19.00
Lenny Boy Festbier
$17.00
Pisgah Brite Sky
$17.00
Lenny Boy Stage Fright Ipa
$18.00
Blue Jacket Rainbow Ipa
$19.00
Prison Pals Queen Ipa
$19.00
Tropicalus Ipa
$18.00
Jacks Abbey Pilsner
$18.00
Beach City Pilsner
$18.00
Lenny Boy Festbier
$17.00
North Coast Brother Thelonious
$19.00
Low Tide No Boil Ipa
$19.00
Rhinegeist Mosaic Pale Ale
$19.00
Rhinegeist Puma Pilsner
$19.00
13 Stripes Baker Hefewiezen
$18.00
Eku 28
$19.00
Grimm Wavetable Ipa
$19.00
Blue Jacket This Wheels On Fire Ipa
$20.00
Jolly Pumpkin La Parcella
$18.00
Jolly Pumpkin Clementina
$18.00
De Ranke Xx Bitter
$6.00
Hill Farmstead Vermontoise
$13.00
Wild Heaven Euro Pilsner
$18.00
Southern Growl Ipa Hop Flower
$18.00
Massican
$19.00
North Coast Russian Stout
$16.00
World Court Pumpkin Spice
$18.00
Vauge Recollection
$14.00
Holy City Disco Ipa
$19.00
Two Blokes Wicked Ipa
$20.00
Southern Range Cat Faces Ipa
$19.00
Hopsequences Ipq
$19.00
Southern Range Carolina Pilsner
$17.00
Voodoo Good Vibes Ipa
$20.00
Jacks Abbey House Lager
$18.00
Achel Trappist Blond
$7.00
Achel Trappist Brune
$7.00
Fiancee Chesselas Beer
$8.00
Trois Dames Saison
$8.00
Wakefield Watermelon Refresher Sour
$18.00
American Solera
$17.00
Oak Road Joggling Lager
$17.00
Sexy Canoe Tarboro
$17.00
Tideland Haze Thang
$20.00
The Wilds Good Times Ipa
$17.00
Birdsong Cranberry Sour
$18.00
Armor Artis Pumpkin Pie
$18.00
Charlestowne Fermentory Rising Hope Ipa
$22.00
Indigo Reef Barrell Aged Bottle
$18.00
Southern Range Neapolitan Stout
$19.00
Puckering Pie Hole Sour
$20.00
Paper Crowns Ipa
$19.00
Our Gose Tripping Animals
$19.00
Offshoot Relax Hazy Ipa
$19.00
Orpheus Birds Of Fire Sour
$18.00
Steel Magnolias Kolsch
$17.00
Fonta Flora
$18.00
Cider Retail
Le Pere Jules French Cider
$14.00
Isastegi Cider
$16.00
Eden Cider Brut Rose
Eden Cider Brut Rose
$14.00
Noble Lime Hibiscus Cider
$14.00
Eden Wild Kingdom
Eden Wild Kingdom
$26.00
Viking Blood Mead
$38.00
Fmooto Cider Eden
$20.00
Vetter Cider
$23.00
Blakes Tripple Jam
$15.00
Viking Blood Split Bottle
$16.00
Exner Cider
$6.00
Urbitarte Cider
$14.00
Botanist Sparkle Cider
$19.00
Blakes Mule De Pomme
$18.00
Wine Club
Beer Club
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wine Shop and Bar
Location
3510 Park Ave Blvd suite 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Gallery
