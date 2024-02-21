Rosi's Little Bavarian 1018 Bennett Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for Coming. Enjoy your visit at Rosi's cozy atmosphere for a delicious Breakfast and Lunch.
Location
141 West 6th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Gallery
